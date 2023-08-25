Buzzing stocks on 25 August: Jio Financial Services, Paytm, PI Industries, Kfin Technologies, Shoppers Stop

The domestic markets traded firmly in the red on Friday. Nifty gave up the 19,300 level, while Sensex was under the pivotal 65,000 mark at 64,982.4. The broader markets fared worse than the benchmarks, with some indices falling up to 0.9%. Here’s a look at the buzzing stocks in trade.

Jio Financial Services

RIL’s demerged financial services arm Jio Financial Services hit its lower circuit for the fifth consecutive session. However, on Friday, the scrip managed to open the circuit and rise almost 5% to Rs 224.10. Since Jio has hit lower circuit for 2 consecutive days i.e., Thursday, August 24, 2023, and Friday, August 25, 2023, the removal of JFSL from all the S&P BSE Indices will be postponed by another 3 days. JFSL will now be removed (adjustment) from all the S&P BSE Indices on August 31, 2023.

Paytm

The share price of Paytm’s parent firm One97 Communications jumped 3.7% in trade on Friday as 3.6% of the company changed hands in large deals. Reports suggested that Promoter Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV was likely to sell a 3.6% stake or nearly 23 million shares in One97 Communication at Rs 880.1 per share, or at a 2.7% discount to the last closing price.

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop share price slipped 11% in trade on Friday after the MD and CEO of Shoppers Stop Venu Nair resigned, effective from 31 August due to personal reasons. Kavindra Mishra, the Homestop head, has been promoted as executive director and CEO for a period of three years in his stead.

Kfin Technologies

Kfin Tech shares saw an increase of 14.37%, standing at Rs 439.7, following a ‘buy’ rating initiation by Jefferies with a target price of Rs 500. The international brokerage highlighted KFin’s prominent role in offering services to mutual funds and presenting issuer solutions to publicly listed companies.

PI Industries

After PI Industries reported a bromine leak at the company’s manufacturing site in Jambusar, Gujarat, shares of the company sank 1.6% in trade to Rs 3,623.05. The company said the incident occurred on August 23 in one of the storage tanks of bromine.