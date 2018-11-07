‘Buy’ on Supreme Industries with target price of Rs 1, 205

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 12:18 AM

The company reported 24.7% y-o-y growth in revenue, which was driven by Rs 808.5 million contribution from sale of commercial real estate.

Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’ on Supreme Industries with target price of Rs 1,205 (Image:Website)

Supreme Industries Q2FY19 results was mixed bag. Results after adjusted for one off was ahead of estimates at topline, but was below our estimates in terms of margins. The company reported 24.7% y-o-y growth in revenue, which was driven by Rs 808.5 million contribution from sale of commercial real estate.

Adjusted for the same, the revenue for the quarter grew by 17.1% y-o-y (vs. 15.9% y-o-y growth estimates). The adjusted revenue growth was driven by 5.2% growth in volume and 11.7% y-o-y growth in realisation. The volume growth was below our estimates due to company’s focus on high value products, low volume in cross laminated films and plant shutdown in packaging segment for maintenance.

In core business, the Ebitda margin was at 13.3% and was below our estimates of 14.2% due to impact of rupee depreciation on imported raw materials, higher raw material prices due to rise in crude prices and lag effect in pass on of input cost. The company has reduced Ebitda margins guidance for FY19E by 100 bps to 14.5-15%.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The company is positive on demand of its products and expects value driven growth in the coming years. We have marginally reduced FY19E & FY20E estimates based on lower volume assumptions. The stock is presently trading at PE of 28.3x and 22.9x on FY19E and FY20E revised EPS of `34.9 and `43 per share, respectively. We upgrade our rating on the stock to ‘Buy’ with revised target price of `1,205 (vs. `1,324), valuing the stock at 28x (vs. 29x) on FY20E earnings. SIL reported 24.7% y-o-y growth in revenue, which was driven by `808.5 mn contribution from sale of 38,718 sq.ft of real estate. Adjusted for the same the revenue for the quarter grew 17.1% y-o-y (vs 15.9% y-o-y growth estimates).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. ‘Buy’ on Supreme Industries with target price of Rs 1, 205
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition