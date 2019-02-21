‘Buy’ on Future Supply Chain with target price of Rs 714

Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’ on Future Supply Chain with a TP of Rs 714

Future Supply Chain Solution’s (FSC) Q3FY19 Ebitda at Rs 347m missed our estimate by 6% (numbers not strictly comparable due to merger of Vulcan) due to higher staff and other expenses (Vulcan impact). Working capital continues to remain healthy at 30 days (30 days in Q2, 35 in Q1).Management intends to add 3.2m sq ft space in FY19 as well as FY20 leading to a capex of Rs 3.3 bn.

In the near term, we expect margin to remain under pressure due to the negative operating leverage from this expansion as well as consolidation of Vulcan. Hence, we revise down FY20E EPS 20% to `26.6. Revenue at `3.3 bn (up 43% y-o-y) gained 7% q-o-q driven by ramp up in new business wins as well as Vulcan’s consolidation.

In FY18, Vulcan clocked revenue, Ebitda and PAT of `1.4 bn, `(312)m and `(543)m, respectively. Gross margin pressure (down 64bps q-o-q and 463bps y-o-y) was due to Vulcan consolidation leading to higher staff and other expenses. Over FY20-21, management envisages Vulcan’s staff cost and other expenses to come closer to FSC’s level as the company focuses on synergistic benefits. However, rising share of food distribution business will pressurise margin, though it will be RoCE neutral.

We expect FSC’s revenue to continue to grow at a rapid pace (31% CAGR over FY18-21) led by growth of anchor client – Future Group – as well as non-anchor clients (12 months’ sales pipeline of `4-5 bn is at various stages of discussion). We are enthused by strong capacity addition, indicating high revenue visibility. We estimate FSC to post ~31% and 58% CAGR in revenue and EPS, respectively, over FY18-21 with a RoCE of 22%.

We maintain ‘Buy’ with a target price of `714 and value the stock at 26x June 2020E EPS given its above industry growth and healthy RoCE.