‘Buy’ on Fortis Healthcare with target price of Rs 160

We estimate cost savings coupled with improvement in occupancy and case mix could help FORH navigate the Covid-19 crisis and emerge strong.
Fortis Heathcare (FORH) reported weak Q4FY20 numbers impacted by Covid-19. While hospital EBITDA margin contracted 50bps YoY to 11%, occupancy fell to 65% (from 68% levels). With cost control becoming the need of the hour, FORH has: 1) achieved Rs 800 m cost saving target in FY20; 2) reduced 25% fixed cost during Covid-19; and 3) brought down breakeven occupancy to 47% from 55% earlier. Diagnostics margin contracted 500bps to 17% and revenue declined 8%. Going forward, management expects hospital business to normalise only in Q3FY21 and diagnostics to achieve 90% of prelockdown revenue by July end. Hence, we revise down FY21/FY22E EBITDA 40%/20%.
SRL expects double-digit growth in B2C (9% in January and February) post normalcy riding network expansion and penetration. While operations are gradually improving, FORH is focused on undertaking cost rationalisation to help maintain margin.
Despite its best-in-class contribution margin of ~80%, FORH ranks among the lowest by productivity. The new CEO has achieved the company’s Rs 800-m savings target in FY20 led by a reduction in borrowing cost; strengthening of working capital management and non essential expenditures. We estimate cost savings coupled with improvement in occupancy and case mix could help FORH navigate the Covid-19 crisis and emerge strong.
Addition of 1,200-1,300 beds in a phased manner over the next four-five years will further help build up momentum. We believe FORH can unlock significant value and remains a re-rating candidate trading at 13x FY22E EBITDA. We maintain ‘buy/SP’ with SOTP-based revised target price of Rs 160 (FY22E EBITDA).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.