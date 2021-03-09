  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Buy’ on Concor; additional upside is privatisation

March 9, 2021 8:16 AM

We were positively surprised at Tughlakabad (TKD) seeing limited volume loss, despite the 10-12% realisation hike effective 6 Dec 2020.

concorTKD pricing power has given us confidence to improve FY25E EBITDA/TEU to Rs 4,151, slightly higher than normalised FY20 levels at 2.1x volumes

We were positively surprised at Tughlakabad (TKD) seeing limited volume loss, despite the 10-12% realisation hike effective 6 Dec 2020. Our interactions with competitors suggest no material volume inflow from TKD, in-line with management’s 3Q commentary. TKD hike implies 5% YoY realisation rise in FY22E vs our earlier 3% expectation. We raise our FY22E-25E realisation CAGR to 4% vs 2% and EPS by 18-19%. Privatisation and lower LLF are additional upside. Buy.

TKD hike implies additional Rs 1.4-1.6 bn revenue: Container Corp (Concor) levied a land usage surcharge of Rs 5,000/TEU on loaded import containers. TKD handles approx. 0.4-0.45 mn TEUs with likely 70:30 import-export mix. Rs 1,974/TEU is the LLF rise impact to Rs 11 bn on FY20 EBITDA/TEU of Rs 3,946 (normalised for Rs 2 bn LLF). We assumed gradual EBITDA/TEU normalisation from Rs 2,043/TEU in FY21 to Rs 3,598/TEU in FY25E with more subdued price hikes. TKD pricing power has given us confidence to improve FY25E EBITDA/TEU to Rs 4,151, slightly higher than normalised FY20 levels at 2.1x volumes. We believe our LLF assumptions do leave room for upside if management gives up terminals and retains TKD only (Rs 7-8 bn LLF) as the EBITDA earned at other terminals is Rs 2.5 bn at best.

However, we are awaiting clarity on this with 4Q results. DFC interaction boosts confidence in our volume growth assumptions. Dedicated Freight Corridor director, in a recent investor call organised by us, was extremely positive on rail gaining share from roads. Palanpur-Khatuwas (641 km) was highlighted as a section where volumes could rise 3x given transit time and cost saving. Enquiries have already begun for rail slot bookings, with Concor and other rail operators commencing trial runs on some stretches. Gujarat ports are on target to be connected in 1QFY22E.

