'Buy' Kalpataru power & transmission, Nordic deal is likely to boost prospects

Published: March 30, 2019 4:38 AM

$1.3-bn deal with Xerox continues momentum in large deals; to be reflected in revenues in FY20e

HCLT has made quite a few questionable acquisitions.

HCLT’s mega deal momentum continues with the announcement of a $1.3-bn seven-year deal with Xerox. The company has announced a list of several large and mega deals in the past few quarters, which set the platform for organic revenue growth acceleration in FY2020e. We do share Street concerns on aggressive product investments but still find valuation compelling and remain constructive on the stock. The stock trades at inexpensive 13X FY2020e earnings.

Large deal momentum continues; signs $1.3-bn deal with Xerox

HCLT signed a $1.3-bn seven-year shared services contract spanning Xerox global administrative and support functions including select IT and finance functions. The entire deal is incremental in nature and will start flowing in revenues in FY2020e. Xerox expects savings of $90 mn from the contract in CY2019 and $120 mn annually thereafter.

Acquisition of Strong-Bridge Envision to strengthen digital competencies

HCLT has made quite a few questionable acquisitions. Interestingly, the company did not acquire a single company that augments lagging digital competencies. Whether Strong-Bridge Envision (SBE) acquisition marks a shift in acquisition is not clear. Nonetheless, the willingness to invest in digital is a welcome change.

Stock trades at attractive valuations

Our estimates are based on conservative assumption of 9.7% revenue growth and Ebit margin of 19.1% and have upsides. Key challenges in the business are well known, viz. dependence on IMS for growth, and risks from aggressive bets on the products business. However, there are a few key improving signs that are largely unnoticed. The large deal momentum continues to bring to the fore HCLT’s ability to shape large proactive deals. The recent digital acquisition is interesting and encouraging if it forms the roadmap for future M&A activity. The negatives are in the price, the positives are ignored, which presents a buying opportunity. Add maintained.

 

