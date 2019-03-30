‘Buy’ Kalpataru power & transmission, Nordic deal is likely to boost prospects

By: | Updated: March 30, 2019 5:13 AM

Swedish buy will not affect debt position; ‘Buy’ maintained with revised TP of Rs 547

Kalpataru Power & Transmission, Nordic deal, JMC Projects, EPC companyThe overall investment requirement by KTPL is Rs 1.4 bn, which the management will be funding largely from the standalone balance sheet and a small amount of debt.

Kalpataru Power & Transmission (KTPL) is in the process of acquiring 85% stake in Linjemontage i Grastorp AB, a Sweden-based EPC company, at an enterprise value of $24 mn. This will open up the Nordics transmission market, as the region has strong preference for local companies which had prevented KTPL from entering organically. Sweden is a key market with a size of $800-900 mn per annum followed by Norway and Denmark. Given the strong shift toward renewables driven by wind turbines, we believe the Nordic market has healthy growth prospects.

The overall investment requirement by KTPL is Rs 1.4 bn, which the management will be funding largely from the standalone balance sheet and a small amount of debt. Given KTPL’s comfortable leverage position and plans to liquidate transmission BOT assets, there will not be any change in the company’s debt targets due to this acquisition. We believe the deal will support medium-to long-term growth prospects. Maintain Buy with a revised target price of Rs 547.

Compatible cultural and business synergies: Linjemontage’s EPC and technology expertise together with KTPL’s low-cost manufacturing base can lead to expansion of margins and earnings growth for Linjemontage. Both companies have similar culture and are professionally managed.

Healthy order intake in Q4FY19: KTPL has announced Rs 13 bn worth of new orders till date in Q4FY19 while JMC Projects has announced Rs 5 bn worth of order inflow. This gives us the confidence that the company can meet its FY19 order intake guidance of Rs 90 bn.

Maintain Buy: Given the healthy growth outlook and value-unlocking in subsidiaries, we maintain Buy on KTPL. We value the standalone business at Rs 382 (13x FY20e earnings), JMC Projects at Rs 88, others at Rs 78 (Rs 18 for Shree Shubham Logistics at 7x FY20e Ebitda, and transmission BOOT projects at Rs 60) per share, arriving at an SoTP-based target price of Rs 547.

 

