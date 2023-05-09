Buy Infosys, MRPL shares, hold Pidilite, says Prabhudas Lilladher; check target prices, stop loss

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex pared early gains and were trading flat in the afternoon session on Tuesday. The benchmark NSE index was trading at 18,268.25 and the 30-share BSE index was trading at 61,763.25. Meanwhile, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher have added Infosys and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) stocks to their buy list and put Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries stock on hold. All three stocks were trading in green today.

Check Infosys, Pidilite, MRPL stocks target prices, stop loss and more

Infosys: Buy – CMP: Rs 1266.25 – SL: Rs 1200 – Target Price: Rs 1420 (12.14% upside)

“Infosys stock has witnessed a decent erosion recently and has indicated consolidation with support maintained near Rs 1220, Currently with the stock picking up gradually and with a move past the Rs 1280 zone would further strengthen the bias to anticipate for upward move in the coming days. With the RSI indicator showing significant pullback from the highly oversold zone has improved the bias to some extent,” said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher. The analyst anticipates a further rise and suggests buying the stock for an upside target of Rs 1420 keeping a stop loss at Rs 1200.

Pidilite Industries: Hold – CMP: Rs 2451.3 – Target Price: Rs 2500 (1.98% upside)

“Pidilite Industries posted revenue growth of 7.3% led by healthy domestic demand with C&B volume growth of 7%. VAM prices have dropped sharply starting from 2Q23 and spot VAM prices trade at USD 930/MT (-62% from peak). We expect margins to bounce back from 1Q24 and currently factor in FY23-25 EPS CAGR of 37%. We have a Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500. Stock currently trades at 49.4x FY25 EPS,” said Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

MRPL: Buy – CMP: 61.05 – SL: Rs 48 – Target Price: Rs 80 (31% upside)

“MRPL has a strong support of the long-term trend line and with higher bottom formation visible, the stock is consolidating near 50 to 65 levels and with a close above 66 levels can see the stock rally till the first target of 80, and thereafter would have the next target of around 100. There is strong support around 200 period MA (weekly) level of 50,” said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher. The analyst suggests buying stock with a short-term upside target of Rs 80 and a long-term target of Rs 100, keeping the stop loss at Rs 48.