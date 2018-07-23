Busy week! RIL, Airtel, ICICI Bank, ITC, 200 NSE firms to declare Q1 results; check full list

There is no macroeconomic data lined up for release this week except for the foreign exchange reserves (Friday, 27 July 2018). (Image: Reuters)

Indian equity markets have seen volatile trading activity in the recent weeks due to the ongoing Q1 earnings season and small and mid-cap sell-off due to escalated supervision by stock exchanges to curb price volume manipulation. Going ahead, this weeks seems to be busier than earlier as a bunch of big blue-chip companies such as RIL, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, ITC, L&T, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s, Bank of Baroda and about 200 NSE are set to declare their respective Q1 FY19 results. There is no macroeconomic data lined up for release this week except for the foreign exchange reserves (Friday, 27 July 2018).

Meanwhile today, Indian stocks rallied to record highs with the benchmark Sensex closing at an all-time high and broader Nifty 50 finishing at a 6-month closing high.

What happened in the stock market today | Sensex ends at all-time high, Nifty hits 6-month closing high! GST rate cut boosts stock market; ITC rocks

With all the focus on Q1 corporate earnings, investors might be devising the trading strategies with regard to the Q1 FY19 results scheduled.

Full List of Q1 FY19 results this week, 24-28 July 2018

Date Q1 Results 24 July 2018 Kalyani Steels, TV18 Broadcast, Rane Brake, Network18 Media & Investments, Chambal Fertilisers, Wendt, Teamlease Services, Hexaware Tech, Symphony, Inox Leisure, KRBL, Thirumalai Chemicals, Radico, ICICI Prudential, GSK Pharma, Asian Paints, KSB Pumps, Punjab Chemicals, Century Plyboards, Kajaria Ceramics, NR Agarwal Industries, Borosil Glass, Filatex, Info Edge, Music Broadcast 25 July 2018 Tata Elxsi, Automotive Stampings, GE T&D, HCL Infosystems, NOCIL, Oriental Bank, IRB Infra, ADF Foods, Oriental Hotels, Rane (Madras), Sanofi India, Bharti Infra, Syngene International, Jubilant Foodworks, PVR, SIS (India), Gangotri Textiles, Dishman Carbogen, Shriram City Union, Intellect Design, L&T, Ponni Sugars, Ambuja Cements, TTK Prestige, IFB Agro, KPIT, Everest Industries, Jyoithy Lab, Welspun Industries, Bharat Bijlee, India Grid, Reliance Nippon Life, Canara Bank, Karur Vysya, Gruh Finance, SKF India, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp, Chemfab Alkalis, Crompton Greaves, JSW Steel 26 July 2018 Tinplate Company, Shyam Century, Jubilant Industries, Eveready Industries, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Orient Green Power, Essel Propack, Shriram Transport Finance, MPS, Yes Bank, ITC, IFB Industries, Star Cement, Grinwell Norton, Bharat Financial, Nelcast, Biocon, Shemaroo, Banaras Beads, Aptech, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Coffee, SQS India BFSI, Petronet LNG, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Schaeffler India, Control Print, Indian Card Clothing, CCI, Ajmera Realty, Tata Metaliks, Cholamandalam Investment, WABCO India, Colgate, Agro Tech Foods, Alembic Pharma, Ques Corp, SBI Life, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Dr Reddy’s, R S Software, HeidelbergCement India, NIIT, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Bharti Airtel, Tata Power 27 July 2018 IRB InvIT, Coromandel International, M&M Financial Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Quintegra Solutions, Jayaswal Neco, Genus Power, Johnson Controls, Philips Carbon, Excel Corp Care, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Apcotex Industries, OnMobile Global, Prestige Estates, R Systems, Royal Orchid, Welspun India, Jubilant Life Sciences, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Mafatlal Finance, Equitas Holdings, Heritage Foods, RIL, JSW Energy, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, RPG Life Sciences, Schneider Electric, DIC India, Kalyani Forge, TRF, HCL Tech, Shoppers Stop 28 July 2018 Andhra Sugars, Damodar Industries, Persistent Systems, Jayant Agro Organics, Lumax Auto Tech, Lumax Industries, Super Spinning Mills, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Atlanta, Balmer Lawrie, Vardhman Special Steels, Indraprastha Medical Corp, JK Cement, NTPC, Dynemic Products, 3P Land Holdings, Unichem Lab, RamKrishna Forgings, SMS Pharma, VDSL, Godawari Power

Source: NSE