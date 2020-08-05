Business resumption still stuck in a low gear

Published: August 5, 2020 4:15 AM

Google mobility indices moderated marginally last week, while the Apple driving index picked up divergently by about 4pp over the last week.

The weekly tracker of the pace at which economic activity normalises, remained broadly unchanged

The weekly tracker of the pace at which economic activity normalises, remained broadly unchanged at 70.4 for the week ending August 2, compared with 70.3 on July 26.

