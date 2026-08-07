What is the share price of Burnpur Cement? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Burnpur Cement is ₹6.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Burnpur Cement? The Burnpur Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Burnpur Cement? The market cap of Burnpur Cement is ₹11.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Burnpur Cement? Today’s highest and lowest price of Burnpur Cement are ₹6.66 and ₹5.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Burnpur Cement? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Burnpur Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Burnpur Cement is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Burnpur Cement is ₹5.35 as on .

How has the Burnpur Cement performed historically in terms of returns? The Burnpur Cement has shown returns of 9.9% over the past day, 0.45% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, -12.83% over 1 year, -1.03% across 3 years, and 44.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Burnpur Cement? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Burnpur Cement are -0.14 and -0.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global