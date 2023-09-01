Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Burnpur Cement Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BURNPUR CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.95 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Burnpur Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.85₹4.95
₹4.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹6.75
₹4.95
Open Price
₹4.95
Prev. Close
₹4.95
Volume
2,31,104

Burnpur Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.98
  • R25.02
  • R35.08
  • Pivot
    4.92
  • S14.88
  • S24.82
  • S34.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.734.95
  • 104.834.91
  • 204.994.82
  • 505.314.69
  • 1005.044.68
  • 2005.774.78

Burnpur Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0617.8610.0013.79-6.60266.67-6.60
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Burnpur Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

Burnpur Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Burnpur Cement Ltd.

Burnpur Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104WB1986PLC040831 and registration number is 040831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pawan Pareek
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ram Narain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parvez Hayat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Burnpur Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Burnpur Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of Burnpur Cement Ltd. is ₹42.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Burnpur Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Burnpur Cement Ltd. is -0.6 and PB ratio of Burnpur Cement Ltd. is -0.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Burnpur Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Burnpur Cement Ltd. is ₹4.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Burnpur Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Burnpur Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Burnpur Cement Ltd. is ₹6.75 and 52-week low of Burnpur Cement Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data