Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Burnpur Cement Share Price

NSE
BSE

BURNPUR CEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Burnpur Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.66 Closed
9.90₹ 0.60
As on Jan 29, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Burnpur Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.81₹6.66
₹6.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.35₹13.00
₹6.66
Open Price
₹6.05
Prev. Close
₹6.06
Volume
1,44,230

Source: Dion Global

Burnpur Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Burnpur Cement		9.900.45-2.63-20.05-12.83-1.0344.70
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Burnpur Cement has declined 12.83% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Burnpur Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Burnpur Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Burnpur Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.186.28
106.256.27
206.336.35
506.586.53
1006.646.73
2007.156.83

Source: Dion Global

Burnpur Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Burnpur Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Burnpur Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTBurnpur Cement - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Re-Classification Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
Aug 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTBurnpur Cement - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Re-Classification Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTBurnpur Cement - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 30, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTBurnpur Cement - Book Closure Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTBurnpur Cement - Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Burnpur Cement

Burnpur Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104WB1986PLC040831 and registration number is 040831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pawan Pareek
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ritesh Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Narain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Burnpur Cement Share Price

What is the share price of Burnpur Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Burnpur Cement is ₹6.66 as on Jan 29, 2025.

What kind of stock is Burnpur Cement?

The Burnpur Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Burnpur Cement?

The market cap of Burnpur Cement is ₹11.47 Cr as on Jan 29, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Burnpur Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Burnpur Cement are ₹6.66 and ₹5.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Burnpur Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Burnpur Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Burnpur Cement is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Burnpur Cement is ₹5.35 as on Jan 29, 2025.

How has the Burnpur Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The Burnpur Cement has shown returns of 9.9% over the past day, 0.45% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, -12.83% over 1 year, -1.03% across 3 years, and 44.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Burnpur Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Burnpur Cement are -0.14 and -0.02 on Jan 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Burnpur Cement News

More Burnpur Cement News
Market Pulse