Here's the live share price of Burnpur Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Burnpur Cement
|9.90
|0.45
|-2.63
|-20.05
|-12.83
|-1.03
|44.70
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Burnpur Cement has declined 12.83% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Burnpur Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.18
|6.28
|10
|6.25
|6.27
|20
|6.33
|6.35
|50
|6.58
|6.53
|100
|6.64
|6.73
|200
|7.15
|6.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Burnpur Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Burnpur Cement - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Re-Classification Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Burnpur Cement - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Re-Classification Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Burnpur Cement - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Burnpur Cement - Book Closure Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Burnpur Cement - Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
Source: Dion Global
Burnpur Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104WB1986PLC040831 and registration number is 040831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Burnpur Cement is ₹6.66 as on Jan 29, 2025.
The Burnpur Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Burnpur Cement is ₹11.47 Cr as on Jan 29, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Burnpur Cement are ₹6.66 and ₹5.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Burnpur Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Burnpur Cement is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Burnpur Cement is ₹5.35 as on Jan 29, 2025.
The Burnpur Cement has shown returns of 9.9% over the past day, 0.45% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, -12.83% over 1 year, -1.03% across 3 years, and 44.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Burnpur Cement are -0.14 and -0.02 on Jan 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global