Stocks in focus: Burger King India, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, DHFL, Bharti Infratel

Nifty futures were trading 48.50 points up at 13,582.50 on Singaporean Exchange in the early deals on Monday. The trends suggested that BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open higher today. A host of factors such as macroeconomic data, COVID-19 vaccine related news, coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee trajectory and other global cues, will set the market tone for today. “We reiterate our positive yet cautious approach citing overbought conditions and suggest limiting leveraged positions. It’s prudent to stick with a stock-specific trading approach and using dips to add quality stocks,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks in focus today

Burger King India: Burger King India shares are scheduled to debut on BSE and NSE today. The 810-crore IPO was subscribed 156.65 times during the three-day bidding process. Burger King India shares were last seen trading with a premium of Rs 50-55 per share in the grey market over its issue price of Rs 59-60.

YES Bank: Yes Bank in a BSE filing informed that it has sold 15 lakh equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.56 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SICAL logistics limited in various tranches, last being on December 10, 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 per cent of the total shareholding of SICAL.

JSW Steel Ltd: The wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of JSW Steel Ltd, Periama Holdings, LLC, had raised $500 million by allotment of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes which were guaranteed by the company.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Company Ltd on Sunday said fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058.32 crore by way of undervaluation, fraud and preferential treatment to certain entities have been detected by transaction auditor Grant Thornton (GT).

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel has received approval from the Registrar of Companies for changing its name to Indus Towers, following the recent merger of the two companies to create a mega tower entity.