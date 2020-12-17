Burger King India shares fall, hit 10% lower circuit; what should investors do now?

Burger King India stock fell to hit the 10 per cent lower circuit at Rs 179.35 apiece today afternoon, after rising in the morning to hit the upper circuit.

Burger King India share price sharply fell in the afternoon deals today after surging for the last three days. The stock fell to hit the 10 per cent lower circuit at Rs 179.35 apiece today afternoon, after rising in the morning to hit the upper circuit. In the morning deals, Burger King shares were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit. The company’s market capitalisation has also fallen to Rs 6,844.98 crore from Rs 8,363.96 crore in the morning.

According to an analyst, the rally in Burger King India shares was beyond expectations, and the stock became much more expensive above Rs 200 levels. “The expected profit booking is on cards. The listing day high of 135 may be tested soon. Below 135 one should not hold it in the portfolio,” Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, told Financial Express Online.

Burger King India made stock market debut earlier this week with 92 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 60 apiece. At the current level, Burger King shares are up 55 per cent from the listing price of Rs 115.35 per share, and 199 per cent up from the IPO price. Burger King India’s Rs 810-crore initial public offer was subscribed a massive 156.65 times during the three-day bidding process. During the IPO process, most of the research and brokerage firms had recommended to ‘subscribe’ to Burger King India IPO for the listing gains.

Out of the 12 IPOs that the stock markets witnessed so far this year, Burger King India is among the top four IPOs. From the listing day, Route Mobile shares have gained 221.6 per cent, Happiest Minds Technologies 94.7 per cent while Rossari Biotech stock price surged 94 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities’ Rs 540-crore IPO has also witnessed strong demand from investors across categories so far on the last day of the bidding.