Burger King India shares decline over 7 pc after earnings

The stock dipped 7.22 per cent to Rs 145.05 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 5.18 per cent to Rs 148.20. Burger King India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter, the quick service restaurant chain said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income during the January-March 2021 stood at Rs 199.45 crore, against Rs 192.95 crore in the year-ago period. Burger King India’s total expenses in the March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 219.81 crore.
