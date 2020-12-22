Stocks in focus: Burger King, Birlasoft, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Antony Waste, Coal India, Canara Bank

In the previous session, equities plunged after the UK reported a new strain of the COVID-19 virus, following which the UK imposed a fresh lockdown in London and southeast England

After a bloodbath in the previous session, domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the green on Tuesday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were seen trading 146 points higher at 13,409 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, equities plunged after the UK reported a new strain of the COVID-19 virus, following which the UK imposed a fresh lockdown in London and southeast England. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,406.73 points or 3 per cent to close at 45,553.96.

Stocks in focus today:

Burger King India: Vaibhav Stock and Derivatives Broking Private Ltd bought 19.29 lakh shares of Burger King at Rs 161.21 per share. The company sold the same at Rs 161.28 apiece, according to the NSE bulk deals.

Birlasoft: Invesco Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, bought 20 lakh shares each of Birladoft at Rs 205.15 per share. While Acacia II Partners L.P. sold 67.11 lakh shares of the company at the same price.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors announced that there will be a price increase across its commercial vehicle range, effective January 01, 2021. The company in a BSE filing that the steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS6 norms, have cumulatively escalated the cost of manufacturing vehicles.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: Antony Waste Handling Cell initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 1.98 times on the first day of the bidding process. The Rs 300 crore issue will close on Wednesday. This is the second time Antony Waste Handling Cell is looking to make its debut on the bourses.

Axis Bank: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Monday announced a USD 107 million investment into its ‘master fund’ from Canada’s PSP Investments, US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and domestic private sector lender Axis Bank.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd allocated 25.78 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the first eight months of this fiscal under spot e-auction scheme, registering a year-on-year increase of 59.4 per cent. Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 16.17 MT of coal in the April-November period of the previous fiscal, according to government data.

Canara Bank: Transstroy India has come under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner over allegations of fraud and involving lending by a consortium of banks. According to a statement by Canara Bank, the leader in a consortium with 13 other banks though the total limit sanctioned was Rs 4,765.70 crore, the share of Canara Bank is only Rs 678.28 crore.