Bulls to pull Nifty above 18400 or profit-booking to continue? 7 things to know before market opening bell

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open mildly higher amid mixed global cues, hinted SGX Nifty on Monday as Nifty futures were trading higher at 18354 level on the Singapore Exchange. “Markets are likely to remain in consolidative range due to lack of triggers in the near term. Also, lower participation from institutional investors due to upcoming year-end holidays would keep the markets lackluster. Though investors would keep eye on US home sales and GDP (QoQ) numbers to be released this week,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

“On the sectoral front, sugar stocks are likely to remain in the limelight after news reported that government might consider increasing sugar export quota for the current 2022-23. However, some selling might be seen in banking stock especially in PSU banks on account of profit booking after the sharp rally in the last few months,” Khemka added.

Global market watch: Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors struggled to shake off recession fears. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains as it rose 1.62% in the first hour of trade. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose fractionally while the Shanghai Composite fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix fell 0.54%. South Korea’s Kospi was flat. Meanwhile in the US, Wall Street stocks dropped for a third straight session and suffered a second straight week of losses on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.85%, the S&P 500 lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97% in the previous session.

Nifty Technical view: “A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper shadow. Technically this market action indicates sell on rise and downward continuation pattern. This is a negative signal and more weakness could be in store. The negative chart pattern like lower top has been confirmed at 18696-14th Dec and further weakness from here could signal a formation of new lower bottom of the sequence on the daily chart. Nifty on the weekly chart was formed similar pattern that of daily (small negative candle with long upper shadow), which indicates presence of key resistance around 18700 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Levels to watch: “18300-18100 region will be a consolidation band for Nifty, with 17900 to be the likely downside objective, should Nifty find it difficult to float above 18370. A direct rise above 18480-520 would be required to announce the presence of bulls. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty may have seen a temporary top at 43800. However, should it take support on dips to 42500-41800, expect an extension in uptrend aiming 47000,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net-sold shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-purchased shares worth Rs 1,542.50 crore on 16 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE: The National Stock Exchange has Balrampur Chini Mills, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC under its F&O ban list for 19 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

IPO Watch: KFin Technologies IPO, with a price band of Rs 347-366 a share, opens for public subscription today, 19 December, and will conclude on 21 December. The technology-driven company plans to raise Rs 1500 crore through the public issue which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by its promoter. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd is the share selling promoter who will receive all of the proceeds from the IPO. The company has raised Rs 675 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale.

Oil rises: Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China’s reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8%.