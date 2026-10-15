The markets saw a stunning rally today. The Sensex and the Nifty opened firm and continued to build on that and hit 2-week highs.

The Nifty ended 375 points higher, while the Sensex gained 1,534 points. Among the sectoral indices, the IT and Private Bank indices rallied over 1.50 percent. However some sectors saw selling despite the overall optimism.

Top gainers and losers in today’s trade

Tech stocks were among the biggest gainers as concerns about AI valuations of stocks globally and unwinding of the global AI trade improved India’s relative appeal. The rupee’s strong 3-day run also helped sentiment

Some FMCG and retail names like Nestle and Trent saw sharp selling. The PSU Bank and Media indices fell nearly 1.5 percent despite strong momentum.

Why are Indian markets rallying today?

Outlining the key triggers for the rally, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments explained that “Indian equities rallied sharply as concerns over stretched AI valuations and higher US inflation triggered a sell-off across tech-heavy global markets, improving India’s relative appeal and encouraging rotation toward domestic large-cap technology, private financials and defensive heavyweights.”

According to him, “Correcting bond yields, rupee stability and softening crude prices further supported sentiment, while hope of possible reconsideration of equity taxation added to risk appetite.”

That said, he pointed out that “weakness in small and midcaps and selling in PSU banks indicate that the rally lacks broad participation, suggesting benchmark gains may overstate underlying market strength. Near-term sustainability will therefore depend on Q2 earnings delivering on revenue and margins, broader market participation and evidence of returning foreign flows, while durable stability in oil and the currency remains crucial amid geopolitical and global inflation risks.”

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Neo is “of the view that the intraday market outlook is positive. However, buying on intraday dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders. On the downside, 22,875/74,000 and 22,800/73,700 are key support zones. On the upside, 23,100–23,175/74,500–74,800 are key resistance areas for the bulls.”

However he believes that “sentiment could change if the market falls below 22,800/73,700. Below this level, traders may consider exiting their long positions.”

Can the market see a sustained rally

The key concern now is can this rally sustain. While sentiment has generally turned positive, investors would watch out for longer term triggers.