Bulkcorp International Share Price

NSE
BSE

BULKCORP INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Bulkcorp International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.35 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Bulkcorp International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹50.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.05₹94.60
₹50.35
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹50.35

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bulkcorp International has declined 18.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.14%.

Bulkcorp International’s current P/E of 9.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bulkcorp International Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bulkcorp International		-5.18-13.78-29.33-35.41-20.14-28.28-18.08
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.804.235.8239.823.6788.8936.85
Time Technoplast		-5.33-2.28-5.66-25.051.3563.0543.03
Safari Industries (India)		-7.30-16.69-28.86-19.40-14.1818.6338.51
EPL		-1.705.214.64-9.009.208.68-1.97
VIP Industries		-3.80-6.34-2.37-18.6219.56-16.96-2.92
AGI Greenpac		-3.53-13.39-30.40-39.75-15.8216.2424.07
Uflex		1.09-4.27-3.07-15.351.275.563.49
Jindal Poly Films		13.5158.0421.844.47-2.072.750.79
Polyplex Corporation		3.85-2.081.62-18.38-21.71-15.31-0.69
Xpro India		6.15-5.30-7.10-22.37-11.3819.1289.36
Cosmo First		5.317.26-5.66-30.9920.441.8010.71
Huhtamaki India		-2.38-6.98-20.60-26.11-4.08-5.25-9.10
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.45-7.83-23.37-6.759.237.77
Oricon Enterprises		4.632.7914.5326.3470.3347.3824.52
Ester Industries		3.452.15-5.82-15.47-20.560.95-2.28
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.32-11.971.66-17.4543.0280.9642.74
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.57-7.7210.772.0294.9021.8612.60
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-7.72-9.91-29.83-7.40-47.7847.5665.60
Kanpur Plastipack		-8.18-13.97-13.25-19.9544.1726.5312.96

Over the last one year, Bulkcorp International has declined 20.14% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Bulkcorp International has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).

Bulkcorp International Financials

Bulkcorp International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.8452.08
1053.1852.99
2055.7254.75
5062.0959.75
10068.664.62
20069.7875.24

Bulkcorp International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bulkcorp International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bulkcorp International Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bulkcorp International fact sheet for more information

About Bulkcorp International

Bulkcorp International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25200GJ2009PLC058294 and registration number is 058294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Punit Mahendra Gopalka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anup Gopalka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Pandurang Sadavarte
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Ravishanker Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tina Mulani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bulkcorp International Share Price

What is the share price of Bulkcorp International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bulkcorp International is ₹50.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bulkcorp International?

The Bulkcorp International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bulkcorp International?

The market cap of Bulkcorp International is ₹37.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bulkcorp International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bulkcorp International are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bulkcorp International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bulkcorp International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bulkcorp International is ₹94.60 and 52-week low of Bulkcorp International is ₹50.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bulkcorp International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bulkcorp International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.78% for the past month, -29.33% over 3 months, -20.14% over 1 year, -28.28% across 3 years, and -18.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bulkcorp International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bulkcorp International are 9.62 and 1.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bulkcorp International News

