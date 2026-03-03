Here's the live share price of Bulkcorp International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bulkcorp International has declined 18.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.14%.
Bulkcorp International’s current P/E of 9.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bulkcorp International
|-5.18
|-13.78
|-29.33
|-35.41
|-20.14
|-28.28
|-18.08
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|2.80
|4.23
|5.82
|39.82
|3.67
|88.89
|36.85
|Time Technoplast
|-5.33
|-2.28
|-5.66
|-25.05
|1.35
|63.05
|43.03
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.30
|-16.69
|-28.86
|-19.40
|-14.18
|18.63
|38.51
|EPL
|-1.70
|5.21
|4.64
|-9.00
|9.20
|8.68
|-1.97
|VIP Industries
|-3.80
|-6.34
|-2.37
|-18.62
|19.56
|-16.96
|-2.92
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.53
|-13.39
|-30.40
|-39.75
|-15.82
|16.24
|24.07
|Uflex
|1.09
|-4.27
|-3.07
|-15.35
|1.27
|5.56
|3.49
|Jindal Poly Films
|13.51
|58.04
|21.84
|4.47
|-2.07
|2.75
|0.79
|Polyplex Corporation
|3.85
|-2.08
|1.62
|-18.38
|-21.71
|-15.31
|-0.69
|Xpro India
|6.15
|-5.30
|-7.10
|-22.37
|-11.38
|19.12
|89.36
|Cosmo First
|5.31
|7.26
|-5.66
|-30.99
|20.44
|1.80
|10.71
|Huhtamaki India
|-2.38
|-6.98
|-20.60
|-26.11
|-4.08
|-5.25
|-9.10
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.45
|-7.83
|-23.37
|-6.75
|9.23
|7.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|4.63
|2.79
|14.53
|26.34
|70.33
|47.38
|24.52
|Ester Industries
|3.45
|2.15
|-5.82
|-15.47
|-20.56
|0.95
|-2.28
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.32
|-11.97
|1.66
|-17.45
|43.02
|80.96
|42.74
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.57
|-7.72
|10.77
|2.02
|94.90
|21.86
|12.60
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|-7.72
|-9.91
|-29.83
|-7.40
|-47.78
|47.56
|65.60
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-8.18
|-13.97
|-13.25
|-19.95
|44.17
|26.53
|12.96
Over the last one year, Bulkcorp International has declined 20.14% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Bulkcorp International has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.84
|52.08
|10
|53.18
|52.99
|20
|55.72
|54.75
|50
|62.09
|59.75
|100
|68.6
|64.62
|200
|69.78
|75.24
In the latest quarter, Bulkcorp International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bulkcorp International fact sheet for more information
Bulkcorp International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25200GJ2009PLC058294 and registration number is 058294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bulkcorp International is ₹50.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bulkcorp International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Bulkcorp International is ₹37.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bulkcorp International are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bulkcorp International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bulkcorp International is ₹94.60 and 52-week low of Bulkcorp International is ₹50.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bulkcorp International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.78% for the past month, -29.33% over 3 months, -20.14% over 1 year, -28.28% across 3 years, and -18.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bulkcorp International are 9.62 and 1.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.