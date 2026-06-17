Institutional activity put two midcap stocks in focus, with fresh stake purchases reported in Sonata Software and Renaissance Global.

On one side, Sonata Software saw a sizeable acquisition by an overseas fund through a bulk deal, similarly, on the other side, Renaissance Global attracted attention after a stake purchase by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Let’s take a look –

Polunin Fund picks up Sonata Software shares

Sonata Software is in the spotlight after Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund acquired 19.21 lakh shares of the company through a bulk deal at an average price of Rs 295.12 per share.

The transaction took place on June 16 and was disclosed through exchange data. On the same day, another market participant, Microcurves Trading, bought 14.46 lakh shares at Rs 300.03 apiece and sold 14.47 lakh shares at Rs 300.32 per share.

Date Buyer/Seller Deal Type Quantity (Shares) Price (Rs/Share) 16-Jun-2026 Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund LLC Buy 19,21,834 295.12 16-Jun-2026 Microcurves Trading Pvt Ltd Buy 14,46,428 300.03 16-Jun-2026 Microcurves Trading Pvt Ltd Sell 14,47,550 300.32

The bulk deal activity comes at a time when Sonata Software shares have saw a sharp recovery over the past few weeks.

Sonata Software share price fell more than 2% in early trade today. Looking at the different time periods, the stock has delivered gains of around 17% over the last five trading sessions and a similar return over the past month.

However, the information technology stock is still down about 16% so far in 2026 and has declined nearly 27% over the past one year.

Sonata Software, which provides information technology services across cloud, analytics, enterprise applications and digital transformation solutions, currently trades well below its 52-week high of Rs 452.80. The stock had touched a 52-week low of Rs 207.15 during the period.

Renaissance Global attracts institutional buying

Renaissance Global also drew investor attention after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired 16.40 lakh shares through a bulk deal at a price of Rs 106.58 per share.

Date Investor Deal Type Quantity (Shares) Price (Rs/Share) 16-Jun-2026 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Buy 16,40,000 106.58

Renaissance Global shares were trading around 4% higher in early trade following the disclosure.

Over the last five trading sessions, Renaissance Global has gained more than 22%, while its one-month return stands at nearly 19%.

The share performance of the company so far in 2026 remains under pressure and has fallen around 6% YTD.

Renaissance Global operates in the jewellery and luxury lifestyle segment. The company has evolved from a traditional jewellery manufacturer into a global jewellery design and manufacturing company. The stock’s 52-week week high stands at Rs 147.90 and the low is at Rs 85.

How the stocks have performed

Sonata Software has delivered 17% returns in the last one month. Renaissance Global too had maintained a strong returns trajectory in the last 30 days. Its 1-mont return is close to 20%.