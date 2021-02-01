Budget 2021 Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty stare at flat opening; FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2021 today

In the early morning trade, Asian stock markets were trading in the green with Japan's Nikkei 225 up nearly one per cent. Image: Reuters

Share Market on Budget 2021 Live Updates: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a flat start on Monday, ahead of Union Budget 2021 presentation. Nifty futures were trading 11.50 points or 0.08 per cent up at 13,732 on the Singaporean Exchange. Today, Indian share markets will witness extreme volatility. In the early morning trade, Asian stock markets were trading in the green with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up nearly one per cent. While the Topix index advanced 0.9 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.42 per cent. In the overnight trade on Wall Street on Friday, ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 1.26 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.05 per cent.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her promised budget like no other that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.

