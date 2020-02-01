Budget 2020 Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty nosedive ahead of Union Budget presentation, RIL, Airtel, TCS among top losers

Share Market Budget 2020-21 Live Streaming: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened over half a per cent lower on Saturday, amid high expectations from the Union Budget to be presented by FM SItharaman in the parliament today. S&P BSE Sensex opened 210 points, 0.52 per cent higher at 40,513.50, while the broader Nifty 50 index ruling at 11,962, down 74 points, or 0.61 per cent. Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, HCL Tech are among the top laggards on the Sensex pack. Conversely, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Maruti and Asian Paints are among the top gainers in the opening deals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is likely to increase state spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives in its 2020/2021 budget on Saturday, aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade.

The Economic Survey 2020 tabled yesterday in the parliament estimated that India’s GDP will grow at 6-6.5 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1. It also said that the next fiscal year is expected to pose challenges to the economy on the fiscal front. The new economic survey has also suggested that a cut in the capital expenditure by govt may adversely hurt growth and thus it must focus on trimming non-committed revenue expenditure. FY21 is expected to pose challenges on the fiscal front, the Economic Survey also said, adding that the government needs to announce counter-cyclical measures to support growth.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 603.41 points, or 2.09%, to 28,256.03. The S&P 500 lost 58.14 points, or 1.77%, to 3,225.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 148.00 points, or 1.59%, to 9,150.94