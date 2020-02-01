Budget 2020 Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty nosedive ahead of Union Budget presentation, RIL, Airtel, TCS among top losers

Share Market Budget 2020-21 Live Streaming: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened over half a per cent lower on Saturday, amid high expectations from the Union Budget to be presented by FM SItharaman in the parliament today. S&P BSE Sensex opened 210 points, 0.52 per cent higher at 40,513.50, while the broader Nifty 50 index ruling at 11,962, down 74 points, or 0.61 per cent. Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, HCL Tech are among the top laggards on the Sensex pack. Conversely, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Maruti and Asian Paints are among the top gainers in the opening deals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is likely to increase state spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives in its 2020/2021 budget on Saturday, aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade.
The Economic Survey 2020 tabled yesterday in the parliament estimated that India’s GDP will grow at 6-6.5 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1. It also said that the next fiscal year is expected to pose challenges to the economy on the fiscal front. The new economic survey has also suggested that a cut in the capital expenditure by govt may adversely hurt growth and thus it must focus on trimming non-committed revenue expenditure. FY21 is expected to pose challenges on the fiscal front, the Economic Survey also said, adding that the government needs to announce counter-cyclical measures to support growth.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 603.41 points, or 2.09%, to 28,256.03. The S&P 500 lost 58.14 points, or 1.77%, to 3,225.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 148.00 points, or 1.59%, to 9,150.94
Highlights
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today get her ‘bahi-khata’ to the Parliament and make public India’s financial health and the measures she is willing to take to undo the downturn. If experts are to be believed FM’s speech could further boost the already beaming markets as she is expected to go all-gun-blazing for growth. However, that has not always been the case. The last two Union Budgets presented by Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman failed to impress Sensex and Nifty in the weeks following the Budget announcement.
As the budget 2020 date nears, expectation of an investor; taxpayer-friendly union budget continues to dominate the mind space of most Indians, especially the investing and trading community. This is not expected to be a regular budget in a general sense. The government has been receiving flak from all corners, with flailing economic growth, a serious drop in consumption demand and with private investments taking a sharp dip.
The event is likely to trigger a decisive move in either direction. Expect high volatility to persist on the day of the Budget. Breach of important levels of the event day should be taken with a pinch of salt. Resistance for the Banknifty is placed near 31,000 on the upside. Support: 30,600-30,000 & Resistance: 31,000-31,150," Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd said
Sensex’s year-to-date (YTD) returns from February 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020, is 11.66 per cent. This year, Indian stock markets witnessed general elections, slowing economic growth, massive corporate tax rate cuts, tussle between the RBI and the government, resignation of the RBI governor, full Union Budget, a total of 135 bps repo rate cut, Ayodhya verdict, abrogation of Article 370, US-China trade deal were among the major triggers.
When, where and How to watch? Budget 2020 speech today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver Union Budget 2020 India speech in Parliament. This will be FM Sitharaman’s second Union Budget speech. FM Sitharaman’s first Union Budget speech was for Union Budget 2019 on July 5, 2019.
Budget 2020, at the dawn of a new decade, is extremely crucial for India. The Union Budget 2020 will decide the course of action by Indian policymakers in this decade, just like the then FM Manmohan Singh did under the leadership of PM Narsimha Rao in early 90s and changed India’s economy forever.
SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start for the Indian market. Around 8.45 AM, Nifty futures was 52 points, or 0.43 percent, down at 11,987 points.