BSE’s cyber security push: Here’s what stock exchange is doing to safeguard stock brokers’ interests

With an aim to counter likely cyber threats and secure interests of stock brokers, BSE has signed an agreement with a cyber security services provider. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with a company named Lucideus by the stock exchange, BSE said. Market regulator SEBI, in December last year, had issued guidelines with respect to cyber security and cyber resilience framework for stock brokers and depository participants.

The company would “build and provide a Cyber Security Operations Center (SOC) as a service using Lucideus’ Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-backed Security Assessment Framework for Enterprises (SAFE) solution.”

“With an evolving array of potential cyber-attacks, it has become essential to have robust cyber security in place and safeguard the interests of our stock brokers. Even a minor cyber security breach could have massive economic and financial consequences”, S Ravi, Chairman, BSE, said.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity threats can cost large organisations in India an average of $10.3 million in economic losses, revealed a latest Frost and Sullivan study commissioned by Microsoft. Cybersecurity attacks have led to job losses in more than three in five (64 per cent) organisations over the last year, and nine in ten (92 per cent) Indian companies surveyed are looking to leverage Artificial Intelligence to enhance their cybersecurity strategy, it added.

The study also found that cybersecurity concerns lead to delay in digital transformation plans. “…a large-sized organization in India incurs an average of $10.3 million of economic loss from cyber attacks whereas a mid-sized organisation incurs an average of $11,000.

“Cybersecurity attacks have also resulted in job losses across different functions in more than three in five (64 per cent) organizations that have experienced an incident during the survey period,” said the study, titled ‘Understanding the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape in Asia Pacific’.