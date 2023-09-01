Follow Us

BSEL INFRASTRUCTURE REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.64 Closed
-1.94-0.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.64₹11.80
₹11.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.20₹14.47
₹11.64
Open Price
₹11.80
Prev. Close
₹11.87
Volume
1,12,641

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.75
  • R211.85
  • R311.91
  • Pivot
    11.69
  • S111.59
  • S211.53
  • S311.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.7112.01
  • 103.711.94
  • 203.6511.94
  • 503.8311.33
  • 1003.389.9
  • 2003.558.02

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.56-13.5935.35107.12191.001,019.23245.40
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC094498 and registration number is 094498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Sambhu Tambe
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Anamika Jeevan Kamble
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Vidyasagar Dube
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reena Vimal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is ₹96.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is 2.19 and PB ratio of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is 0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is ₹11.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is ₹14.47 and 52-week low of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

