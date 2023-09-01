What is the Market Cap of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.? The market cap of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is ₹96.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is 2.19 and PB ratio of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is 0.15 as on .

What is the share price of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd. is ₹11.64 as on .