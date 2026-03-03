Here's the live share price of BSEL Algo along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BSEL Algo has gained 38.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.20%.
BSEL Algo’s current P/E of 45.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BSEL Algo
|-11.36
|3.41
|-8.69
|-22.79
|-36.26
|-5.44
|39.35
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, BSEL Algo has declined 36.26% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, BSEL Algo has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.78
|5.59
|10
|5.71
|5.61
|20
|5.45
|5.53
|50
|5.5
|5.53
|100
|5.77
|5.83
|200
|6.52
|6.69
In the latest quarter, BSEL Algo saw a rise in promoter holding to 20.42%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
|BSEL Algo - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
|BSEL Algo - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:35 PM IST
|BSEL Algo - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result
|Jan 20, 2026, 9:09 PM IST
|BSEL Algo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 08, 2025, 12:35 AM IST
|BSEL Algo - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
BSEL Algo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC094498 and registration number is 094498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSEL Algo is ₹5.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BSEL Algo is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BSEL Algo is ₹44.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BSEL Algo are ₹5.36 and ₹5.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSEL Algo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSEL Algo is ₹9.62 and 52-week low of BSEL Algo is ₹4.37 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BSEL Algo has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, 5.97% for the past month, -10.9% over 3 months, -39.2% over 1 year, -2.58% across 3 years, and 38.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BSEL Algo are 45.18 and 0.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.