Here's the live share price of BSEL Algo along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.15 Closed
-4.63₹ -0.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
BSEL Algo Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.01₹5.36
₹5.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.37₹9.62
₹5.15
Open Price
₹5.02
Prev. Close
₹5.40
Volume
1,77,437

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BSEL Algo has gained 38.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.20%.

BSEL Algo’s current P/E of 45.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BSEL Algo Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BSEL Algo		-11.363.41-8.69-22.79-36.26-5.4439.35
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, BSEL Algo has declined 36.26% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, BSEL Algo has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

BSEL Algo Financials

BSEL Algo Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.785.59
105.715.61
205.455.53
505.55.53
1005.775.83
2006.526.69

BSEL Algo Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BSEL Algo saw a rise in promoter holding to 20.42%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BSEL Algo Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 10:17 PM ISTBSEL Algo - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 10:06 PM ISTBSEL Algo - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And
Feb 05, 2026, 8:35 PM ISTBSEL Algo - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result
Jan 20, 2026, 9:09 PM ISTBSEL Algo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 08, 2025, 12:35 AM ISTBSEL Algo - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2025

About BSEL Algo

BSEL Algo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC094498 and registration number is 094498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 86.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Kishor Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anamika Jeevan Kamble
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Vidyasagar Dube
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Reena Vimal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Jani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Dinesh Warade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BSEL Algo Share Price

What is the share price of BSEL Algo?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BSEL Algo is ₹5.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BSEL Algo?

The BSEL Algo is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BSEL Algo?

The market cap of BSEL Algo is ₹44.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BSEL Algo?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BSEL Algo are ₹5.36 and ₹5.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BSEL Algo?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BSEL Algo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BSEL Algo is ₹9.62 and 52-week low of BSEL Algo is ₹4.37 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BSEL Algo performed historically in terms of returns?

The BSEL Algo has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, 5.97% for the past month, -10.9% over 3 months, -39.2% over 1 year, -2.58% across 3 years, and 38.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BSEL Algo?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BSEL Algo are 45.18 and 0.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

BSEL Algo News

