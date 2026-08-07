Name
Price (Rs)
Change %(1D)
Change %(7D)
Volume (000s)
|Prism Johnson
|111.00
|-2.50
|22,551.90%
|2015.57
|EIH
|306.70
|-5.93
|13,181.67%
|1388.07
|Varroc Engineering
|812.45
|10.36
|4,572.68%
|884.31
|G R Infraprojects
|870.10
|-3.69
|3,837.71%
|48.24
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.23
|2,980.28%
|13155.79
|Oberoi Realty
|1777.00
|-0.04
|1,412.52%
|155.17
|PTC Industries
|19068.55
|4.54
|1,275.77%
|8.92
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|8.84
|914.42%
|1534.09
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.65
|-6.85
|890.79%
|1764.10
|Cohance Lifesciences
|446.00
|1.40
|864.67%
|2006.89
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.00
|0.39
|834.92%
|888.95
|PNC Infratech
|224.00
|-6.63
|789.74%
|1160.72
|Mphasis
|2480.05
|2.42
|776.39%
|169.00
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|2.98
|699.90%
|549.09
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|784.25
|-9.41
|680.25%
|463.93
|Tata Investment Corporation
|689.45
|3.36
|674.12%
|175.22
|Mahanagar Gas
|1142.00
|1.71
|669.81%
|335.99
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11301.00
|-1.10
|664.97%
|14.11
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|1.17
|639.08%
|184.22
|Bata India
|720.50
|-0.93
|613.55%
|360.60
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|2.67
|581.11%
|721.05
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|3.56
|481.28%
|618.58
|Bikaji Foods International
|624.95
|0.08
|435.00%
|63.37
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1870.05
|-3.56
|428.59%
|1637.41
|BEML
|1795.00
|4.04
|413.41%
|100.79
|NCC
|145.60
|1.29
|394.23%
|503.65
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1066.15
|7.42
|374.24%
|80.02
|Blue Star
|1515.00
|-3.81
|357.19%
|226.71
|Capri Global Capital
|230.30
|-4.04
|338.71%
|1229.23
|Whirlpool of India
|812.00
|-2.16
|330.45%
|509.26
|Welspun Living
|164.05
|2.98
|277.84%
|353.56
|EID Parry (India)
|804.50
|-0.69
|273.05%
|91.29
|Chemplast Sanmar
|185.20
|-5.07
|267.91%
|79.53
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.30
|-3.68
|254.08%
|135.05
|eClerx Services
|1770.75
|-5.29
|227.40%
|72.26
|Jindal Saw
|269.60
|1.47
|225.10%
|161.47
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|1.57
|217.81%
|101.61
|Carborundum Universal
|1110.00
|3.82
|206.14%
|32.55
|Castrol India
|191.90
|-1.18
|201.32%
|633.51
|Trident
|25.17
|1.08
|199.41%
|1185.25
|Finolex Industries
|164.30
|-4.20
|189.30%
|129.68
|Sapphire Foods India
|223.35
|11.84
|184.05%
|3004.86
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1629.00
|-1.16
|172.79%
|100.45
|Metro Brands
|969.50
|-1.09
|166.85%
|54.08
|Apollo Tyres
|445.35
|-1.00
|160.41%
|154.18
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|1.90
|160.14%
|165.76
|Voltas
|1282.65
|0.32
|158.10%
|42.05
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|1.35
|157.85%
|2363.97
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.39
|148.41%
|4290.28
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|1.03
|146.14%
|1974.77
|Reliance Power
|24.35
|0.41
|143.85%
|4869.99
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6063.60
|-3.76
|140.34%
|1.39
|Brigade Enterprises
|582.75
|1.61
|136.03%
|213.06
|Delhivery
|471.10
|0.26
|131.71%
|525.42
|Atul
|6774.85
|-0.30
|125.56%
|4.97
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|4.07
|109.22%
|476.76
|Trent
|3000.00
|-3.54
|99.38%
|176.19
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|0.52
|97.86%
|112.59
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|1.37
|95.83%
|45.61
|Syngene International
|403.45
|0.86
|92.80%
|570.15
|India Cements
|397.95
|1.25
|92.26%
|21.35
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1002.20
|-1.38
|90.80%
|14.50
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1193.00
|-1.73
|88.57%
|167.43
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1211.65
|-0.13
|88.44%
|6.51
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2087.50
|1.36
|86.86%
|57.51
|Honasa Consumer
|476.00
|2.26
|86.10%
|53.78
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|297.00
|0.29
|81.88%
|142.47
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|0.26
|80.86%
|452.46
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-0.28
|80.86%
|153.09
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-0.57
|73.62%
|662.31
|Aavas Financiers
|1370.00
|-0.56
|70.08%
|7.33
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|1.97
|69.52%
|51.92
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|0.17
|68.33%
|977.30
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|737.00
|-2.53
|64.91%
|25.86
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-0.23
|63.18%
|98.22
|Emami
|411.80
|0.66
|62.67%
|49.58
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1661.00
|4.50
|61.54%
|120.47
|Prime Focus
|287.40
|-1.68
|61.52%
|98.23
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|4.00
|60.49%
|21.64
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-0.97
|60.44%
|589.20
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|0.48
|60.10%
|21.11
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-3.72
|57.77%
|1379.91
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.30
|0.01
|56.14%
|280.22
|Adani Enterprises
|3007.00
|-1.19
|55.21%
|118.03
|Elecon Engineering Company
|437.65
|-2.84
|48.35%
|64.56
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|1.68
|41.88%
|158.43
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.06
|39.82%
|612.22
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.22
|36.90%
|1388.55
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1915.00
|-2.37
|34.98%
|13.04
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.00
|2.65
|34.29%
|79.01
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|1.90
|34.25%
|10.60
|CIE Automotive India
|410.00
|-0.12
|34.11%
|24.34
|Elgi Equipments
|588.30
|-0.19
|34.04%
|9.51
|Maharashtra Seamless
|582.60
|-0.09
|32.20%
|5.32
|Pidilite Industries
|1662.00
|-0.54
|29.12%
|226.83
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|-3.11
|26.73%
|65.00
|Garware Technical Fibres
|810.95
|-3.33
|26.68%
|7.06
|Divi's Laboratories
|8248.50
|-0.52
|25.55%
|68.70
|JSW Dulux
|3090.00
|0.36
|25.38%
|1.50
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-1.52
|24.46%
|92.48
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|1.85
|24.17%
|462.27
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.22
|22.80%
|48.25
|Solar Industries India
|18400.00
|-0.86
|21.41%
|4.25
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|160.75
|-1.14
|18.77%
|35.26
|Aegis Logistics
|1354.00
|-3.16
|17.73%
|115.49
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|-1.52
|17.46%
|288.03
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2600.00
|0.79
|17.43%
|4.07
|Triveni Turbine
|636.45
|-1.55
|16.79%
|51.13
|SRF
|2616.50
|-0.36
|16.52%
|12.45
|Vedanta
|277.00
|0.87
|14.83%
|1087.18
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.03
|13.33%
|39.00
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|11.50%
|250.67
|Gillette India
|7697.00
|0.01
|11.36%
|1.52
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|1.75
|10.38%
|7.51
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.87
|10.09%
|15371.29
|JK Cement
|5375.00
|-0.75
|9.89%
|1.51
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.05
|3.88
|8.33%
|94.86
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|3.53
|7.83%
|230.25
|Devyani International
|134.85
|8.93
|6.69%
|889.49
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-1.32
|6.05%
|58.56
|Bandhan Bank
|175.30
|-0.11
|5.89%
|831.48
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|-1.45
|5.48%
|382.24
|Sobha
|1339.70
|-1.41
|5.04%
|5.67
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|-0.53
|5.02%
|200.01
|Affle 3I
|1643.25
|-2.71
|4.75%
|30.07
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.16
|4.46%
|509.50
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|261.20
|0.13
|3.36%
|91.94
|SKF India
|1523.30
|0.28
|2.17%
|3.20
|Just Dial
|682.00
|0.03
|2.13%
|24.00
|Mastek
|1833.00
|0.71
|1.40%
|7.09
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|0.22
|1.28%
|107.48
|Angel One
|292.20
|-1.68
|1.14%
|322.34
|Sheela Foam
|672.00
|-3.77
|0.80%
|35.57
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|0.38
|0.73%
|38.52
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1635.00
|-1.44
|0.41%
|27.01
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.61
|0.16%
|585.12
Source: Dion Global