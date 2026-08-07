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bse - Volume Shockers

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BSE - Volume Shockers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change %(1D)
Change %(7D)
Volume (000s)
Prism Johnson		111.00-2.5022,551.90%2015.57
EIH		306.70-5.9313,181.67%1388.07
Varroc Engineering		812.4510.364,572.68%884.31
G R Infraprojects		870.10-3.693,837.71%48.24
Coal India		413.650.232,980.28%13155.79
Oberoi Realty		1777.00-0.041,412.52%155.17
PTC Industries		19068.554.541,275.77%8.92
Tata Technologies		873.358.84914.42%1534.09
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.65-6.85890.79%1764.10
Cohance Lifesciences		446.001.40864.67%2006.89
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.000.39834.92%888.95
PNC Infratech		224.00-6.63789.74%1160.72
Mphasis		2480.052.42776.39%169.00
Indian Bank		899.002.98699.90%549.09
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.25-9.41680.25%463.93
Tata Investment Corporation		689.453.36674.12%175.22
Mahanagar Gas		1142.001.71669.81%335.99
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11301.00-1.10664.97%14.11
Tata Chemicals		671.001.17639.08%184.22
Bata India		720.50-0.93613.55%360.60
Fortis Healthcare		960.002.67581.11%721.05
PG Electroplast		630.653.56481.28%618.58
Bikaji Foods International		624.950.08435.00%63.37
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1870.05-3.56428.59%1637.41
BEML		1795.004.04413.41%100.79
NCC		145.601.29394.23%503.65
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.157.42374.24%80.02
Blue Star		1515.00-3.81357.19%226.71
Capri Global Capital		230.30-4.04338.71%1229.23
Whirlpool of India		812.00-2.16330.45%509.26
Welspun Living		164.052.98277.84%353.56
EID Parry (India)		804.50-0.69273.05%91.29
Chemplast Sanmar		185.20-5.07267.91%79.53
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.30-3.68254.08%135.05
eClerx Services		1770.75-5.29227.40%72.26
Jindal Saw		269.601.47225.10%161.47
Britannia Industries		5515.001.57217.81%101.61
Carborundum Universal		1110.003.82206.14%32.55
Castrol India		191.90-1.18201.32%633.51
Trident		25.171.08199.41%1185.25
Finolex Industries		164.30-4.20189.30%129.68
Sapphire Foods India		223.3511.84184.05%3004.86
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1629.00-1.16172.79%100.45
Metro Brands		969.50-1.09166.85%54.08
Apollo Tyres		445.35-1.00160.41%154.18
Hero MotoCorp		5728.001.90160.14%165.76
Voltas		1282.650.32158.10%42.05
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.801.35157.85%2363.97
IDFC First Bank		84.51-0.39148.41%4290.28
State Bank of India		1096.051.03146.14%1974.77
Reliance Power		24.350.41143.85%4869.99
Cera Sanitaryware		6063.60-3.76140.34%1.39
Brigade Enterprises		582.751.61136.03%213.06
Delhivery		471.100.26131.71%525.42
Atul		6774.85-0.30125.56%4.97
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.004.07109.22%476.76
Trent		3000.00-3.5499.38%176.19
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.000.5297.86%112.59
Tata Elxsi		3780.001.3795.83%45.61
Syngene International		403.450.8692.80%570.15
India Cements		397.951.2592.26%21.35
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1002.20-1.3890.80%14.50
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1193.00-1.7388.57%167.43
Anupam Rasayan India		1211.65-0.1388.44%6.51
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2087.501.3686.86%57.51
Honasa Consumer		476.002.2686.10%53.78
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.000.2981.88%142.47
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.000.2680.86%452.46
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-0.2880.86%153.09
Container Corporation of India		506.10-0.5773.62%662.31
Aavas Financiers		1370.00-0.5670.08%7.33
Bharat Forge		2274.001.9769.52%51.92
Bank of Maharashtra		78.300.1768.33%977.30
Jubilant Ingrevia		737.00-2.5364.91%25.86
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-0.2363.18%98.22
Emami		411.800.6662.67%49.58
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.004.5061.54%120.47
Prime Focus		287.40-1.6861.52%98.23
Grasim Industries		3336.004.0060.49%21.64
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-0.9760.44%589.20
Bajaj Auto		11642.000.4860.10%21.11
ICICI Bank		1422.00-3.7257.77%1379.91
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.300.0156.14%280.22
Adani Enterprises		3007.00-1.1955.21%118.03
Elecon Engineering Company		437.65-2.8448.35%64.56
Cochin Shipyard		1513.001.6841.88%158.43
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.0639.82%612.22
Adani Power		208.25-0.2236.90%1388.55
Kirloskar Brothers		1915.00-2.3734.98%13.04
Deepak Nitrite		1796.002.6534.29%79.01
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8980.501.9034.25%10.60
CIE Automotive India		410.00-0.1234.11%24.34
Elgi Equipments		588.30-0.1934.04%9.51
Maharashtra Seamless		582.60-0.0932.20%5.32
Pidilite Industries		1662.00-0.5429.12%226.83
Gujarat Energy		266.80-3.1126.73%65.00
Garware Technical Fibres		810.95-3.3326.68%7.06
Divi's Laboratories		8248.50-0.5225.55%68.70
JSW Dulux		3090.000.3625.38%1.50
Indraprastha Gas		152.00-1.5224.46%92.48
Hindustan Zinc		601.001.8524.17%462.27
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.2222.80%48.25
Solar Industries India		18400.00-0.8621.41%4.25
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		160.75-1.1418.77%35.26
Aegis Logistics		1354.00-3.1617.73%115.49
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-1.5217.46%288.03
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2600.000.7917.43%4.07
Triveni Turbine		636.45-1.5516.79%51.13
SRF		2616.50-0.3616.52%12.45
Vedanta		277.000.8714.83%1087.18
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.0313.33%39.00
Tata Power Company		381.00011.50%250.67
Gillette India		7697.000.0111.36%1.52
Hitachi Energy India		32580.001.7510.38%7.51
Vodafone Idea		12.750.8710.09%15371.29
JK Cement		5375.00-0.759.89%1.51
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.053.888.33%94.86
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.703.537.83%230.25
Devyani International		134.858.936.69%889.49
Lupin		2360.00-1.326.05%58.56
Bandhan Bank		175.30-0.115.89%831.48
NBCC (India)		95.20-1.455.48%382.24
Sobha		1339.70-1.415.04%5.67
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.535.02%200.01
Affle 3I		1643.25-2.714.75%30.07
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.310.164.46%509.50
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		261.200.133.36%91.94
SKF India		1523.300.282.17%3.20
Just Dial		682.000.032.13%24.00
Mastek		1833.000.711.40%7.09
Tube Investments of India		2770.000.221.28%107.48
Angel One		292.20-1.681.14%322.34
Sheela Foam		672.00-3.770.80%35.57
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.000.380.73%38.52
Nuvama Wealth Management		1635.00-1.440.41%27.01
Punjab National Bank		114.700.610.16%585.12

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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