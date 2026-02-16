BSE shares fell nearly 9% intra-day on February 16 after the Reserve Bank of India tightened lending norms for brokers and capital market intermediaries. Jefferies has highlighted a measurable hit to options turnover and earnings, while JM Financial has warned that stricter collateral and funding rules may raise trading costs across the system. Here are five key takeaways from the two brokerage reports on what this means for BSE stock.

Limited upside as valuation already factors in growth

Jefferies continues to maintain a ‘Hold’ rating on BSE with a target price of Rs 3,050 in its February 16 report titled “RBI Tightening Lending Norms Affects Prop Traders & Exchanges.”From the current levels, , this implies an upside of about 8.5%.

The brokerage stated that the target price implies 30x March 2028 price to earnings projections. This indicates that the stock is already trading at a premium multiple based on forward earnings.

In its valuation and risks section, Jefferies cited “further regulatory tightening on F&O market” and “hit to margins from increase in clearing costs due to reg. action on ownership diversification” as key risks . These risks are specific to exchanges.

Earnings sensitivity tied directly to options turnover

Jefferies has explicitly linked BSE’s earnings outlook to derivatives volumes. The brokerage wrote, “We estimate new RBI norms could affect 10–12% of options turnover, resulting in a 10% earnings impact for BSE.”

This is a quantified earnings sensitivity estimate, not a generic caution. The brokerage is tying turnover reduction directly to profit impact.

The analysis is built around trading mix. According to Jefferies, “Prop traders, which include HFTs, account for 50% of equity options premium turnover.”

Because exchanges earn transaction fees on executed contracts, any moderation in this segment has a mechanical impact on revenue and operating leverage.

Prop trading exposure creates a volume risk

Jefferies has identified proprietary traders as the most affected category under the new RBI rules.

The brokerage said, “Prop traders, which include HFTs, account for ~50% of equity options premium turnover.” It further noted that if 50% of prop trading volumes, excluding HFTs, are impacted, it “could affect 10–12% of options turnover.”

The report also pointed out that stricter collateral requirements and the recent STT increase could increase costs for prop desks .

This matters for exchanges like BSE because derivatives have been a key growth driver in recent years. If leverage reduces in this segment, volume growth may slow.

Jefferies therefore, sees volume concentration as a structural exposure risk under tighter regulation.

Pricing power may offer partial cushion

Jefferies has acknowledged that BSE may attempt to mitigate volume pressure through pricing.

The brokerage wrote that the company “could look at offsetting some of this impact with a price increase (noting that BSE’s option charge is 7% below peers).”

This indicates that BSE’s derivatives pricing is currently lower relative to peers, giving it some flexibility.

JM Financial sees tighter funding conditions affecting trading ecosystem

JM Financial’s sector note titled “RBI norms on capital market exposure, REITs: Banks gain, brokers lose” does not assign a stock rating to BSE. However, it provides deeper context on systemic leverage tightening.

The brokerage stated that for loans to capital market intermediaries, there will be a “100% collateral requirement for funding (out of which 50% must be cash for MTF)” and a “40% haircut on shares for collateral value calculations.”

JM Financial added, “We believe credit facilities with 100% (or higher) collateral will make the bank channel unsuitable for brokers, and they will only use it for short-term mismatches.”

It also said these changes may “reduce bank funding access and result in high trading cost for brokers.”

Conclusion

Jefferies maintains a ‘Hold’ rating on BSE with a target price of Rs 3,050, implying about 8.5% upside, but estimates that RBI’s tighter lending norms could reduce options turnover by 10–12% and lead to a 10% earnings impact.

JM Financial has warned that stricter collateral and haircut requirements may make bank funding less attractive for brokers and increase trading costs.