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bse Top losers

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BSE
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BSE Top Losers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.90%1149.901120.001075.00985.66
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.18%2089.252070.001988.20135.52
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.72%1476.951456.651418.401379.91
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.54%3110.003111.452987.00176.19
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.20%1253.001257.951238.0068.47
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.02%2749.002755.002696.2021.96
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.82%4984.005033.804894.7538.24
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.69%189.30189.60186.80672.66
HDFC Bank		732.00-5.00-0.68%737.00736.00728.501528.31
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.53%1695.001702.001678.0071.97
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.00-2.00-0.51%394.00394.65387.65491.21
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.49%317.00316.90313.15829.16
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.25%1964.001960.751935.0088.76
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.22%2085.002099.502079.7079.10
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.18%12062.0012064.2011973.007.77
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.12%4050.004062.004031.0056.85

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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