Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Bajaj Finance
|1082.00
|-67.90
|-5.90%
|1149.90
|1120.00
|1075.00
|985.66
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18%
|2089.25
|2070.00
|1988.20
|135.52
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72%
|1476.95
|1456.65
|1418.40
|1379.91
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54%
|3110.00
|3111.45
|2987.00
|176.19
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20%
|1253.00
|1257.95
|1238.00
|68.47
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02%
|2749.00
|2755.00
|2696.20
|21.96
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82%
|4984.00
|5033.80
|4894.75
|38.24
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69%
|189.30
|189.60
|186.80
|672.66
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68%
|737.00
|736.00
|728.50
|1528.31
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1686.00
|-9.00
|-0.53%
|1695.00
|1702.00
|1678.00
|71.97
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|-2.00
|-0.51%
|394.00
|394.65
|387.65
|491.21
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49%
|317.00
|316.90
|313.15
|829.16
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25%
|1964.00
|1960.75
|1935.00
|88.76
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22%
|2085.00
|2099.50
|2079.70
|79.10
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18%
|12062.00
|12064.20
|11973.00
|7.77
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12%
|4050.00
|4062.00
|4031.00
|56.85
Source: Dion Global