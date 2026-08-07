Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53%
|2370.00
|2456.50
|2375.00
|230.25
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67%
|1500.00
|1553.00
|1511.20
|51.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53%
|3415.00
|3503.00
|3404.25
|204.07
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89%
|1006.00
|1025.00
|1004.45
|45.32
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03%
|1084.85
|1124.40
|1075.30
|1974.77
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91%
|1635.00
|1681.50
|1634.00
|391.09
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74%
|399.15
|402.90
|398.35
|1416.97
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68%
|1165.20
|1182.90
|1156.25
|427.81
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59%
|1341.00
|1368.50
|1327.00
|132.28
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49%
|1325.00
|1336.60
|1317.00
|838.75
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45%
|5321.00
|5368.30
|5285.00
|34.31
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38%
|13997.00
|14050.00
|13832.30
|38.52
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37%
|270.75
|272.80
|268.55
|297.70
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36%
|343.75
|349.75
|343.65
|177.64
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29%
|344.00
|347.00
|343.05
|419.35
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|5.00
|0.26%
|1944.00
|1956.95
|1925.10
|452.46
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18%
|285.00
|285.70
|284.50
|437.70
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|0.05
|0.14%
|34.79
|35.33
|33.85
|480.83
Source: Dion Global