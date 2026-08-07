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bse Top gainers

NSE
BSE
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BSE Top Gainers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.53%2370.002456.502375.00230.25
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.67%1500.001553.001511.2051.67
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53%3415.003503.003404.25204.07
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.89%1006.001025.001004.4545.32
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.03%1084.851124.401075.301974.77
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.91%1635.001681.501634.00391.09
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.74%399.15402.90398.351416.97
Infosys		1173.107.900.68%1165.201182.901156.25427.81
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.59%1341.001368.501327.00132.28
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49%1325.001336.601317.00838.75
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.45%5321.005368.305285.0034.31
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.38%13997.0014050.0013832.3038.52
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.37%270.75272.80268.55297.70
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.36%343.75349.75343.65177.64
NTPC		345.001.000.29%344.00347.00343.05419.35
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.005.000.26%1944.001956.951925.10452.46
ITC		285.500.500.18%285.00285.70284.50437.70
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.840.050.14%34.7935.3333.85480.83

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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