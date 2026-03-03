|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15,921.73
|15,825.11
|10
|16,276.8
|16,155.2
|20
|17,010.23
|16,698.38
|50
|17,934.6
|17,435.7
|100
|17,917.92
|17,695.27
|200
|17,790.51
|17,793.77
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tejas Networks
|485.45
|49.85
|11.44
|Network18 Media & Investments
|33.36
|0.01
|0.03
|PVR INOX
|1020.70
|-1.50
|-0.15
|Just Dial
|549.45
|-1.55
|-0.28
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|Bharti Hexacom
|1591.90
|-9.55
|-0.60
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|MphasiS
|2260.60
|-36.20
|-1.58
|Coforge
|1163.40
|-22.95
|-1.93
|HFCL
|67.29
|-1.39
|-2.02
|KPIT Technologies
|754.70
|-16.90
|-2.19
|ITI
|263.65
|-6.45
|-2.39
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Vodafone Idea
|10.30
|-0.31
|-2.92
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|Sun TV Network
|627.80
|-20.75
|-3.20
|Tanla Platforms
|442.00
|-15.55
|-3.40
|Route Mobile
|490.00
|-18.50
|-3.64
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.14
|-3.33
|-3.81
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.90
|-1.76
|-4.22
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.70
|-20.15
|-6.42