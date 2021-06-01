BSE StAR MF logs record 1.14 cr transactions worth Rs 30,938 cr in May

The transactions come amid the devastating COVID-19 outbreak and distributors channelising their transactions through online platforms, the exchange added.
Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 1.14 crore transactions worth Rs 30,938 crore in May. It surpassed its all-time highest monthly figure of 1.11 crore transactions achieved in April, the exchange said in a statement.
The transactions come amid the devastating COVID-19 outbreak and distributors channelising their transactions through online platforms, the exchange added.
Overall, the platform achieved 2.25 crore transactions in the first two months (April-May) of the current financial year as compared to 9.38 crore transactions in the entire 2020-21.
Besides, the platform registered 6.88 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 164.47 crore in May 2021, the exchange said.
StAR MF’s current SIP book size is 90.97 lakh. The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors register clients on a real-time basis.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.