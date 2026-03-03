|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47,764.55
|47,787.88
|10
|48,773.87
|48,620.28
|20
|50,114.03
|49,547.66
|50
|51,002.33
|50,757.13
|100
|52,181.39
|51,514.48
|200
|51,984.59
|51,662.17
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|521.65
|76.00
|17.05
|Tejas Networks
|485.45
|49.85
|11.44
|IIFL Capital Services
|316.30
|27.65
|9.58
|Sterlite Technologies
|172.85
|13.85
|8.71
|Everest Industries
|420.00
|33.00
|8.53
|Prime Focus
|274.35
|19.60
|7.69
|ideaForge Technology
|443.30
|31.55
|7.66
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|676.25
|37.95
|5.95
|United Foodbrands
|247.20
|13.50
|5.78
|Deep Industries
|367.00
|19.50
|5.61
|NGL Fine - Chem
|2405.50
|112.45
|4.90
|BASF India
|3609.00
|154.35
|4.47
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|136.45
|5.65
|4.32
|Poly Medicure
|1318.80
|52.40
|4.14
|Precision Wires India
|324.40
|12.30
|3.94
|FDC
|370.85
|13.95
|3.91
|Keystone Realtors
|432.65
|15.25
|3.65
|ICRA
|5705.50
|199.40
|3.62
|Finolex Cables
|946.05
|31.75
|3.47
|Stove Kraft
|501.15
|15.85
|3.27
|Dolat Algotech
|77.25
|2.27
|3.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|10330.00
|297.05
|2.96
|Ventive Hospitality
|714.95
|19.95
|2.87
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1288.40
|31.80
|2.53
|Seamec
|1344.90
|32.45
|2.47
|Jindal Poly Films
|630.85
|15.05
|2.44
|KEI Industries
|5202.95
|122.55
|2.41
|Hatsun Agro Products
|911.75
|21.10
|2.37
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.25
|56.90
|2.33
|Neuland Laboratories
|13100.40
|293.55
|2.29
|Tarsons Products
|194.75
|4.35
|2.28
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|AXISCADES Technologies
|1444.30
|31.15
|2.20
|Craftsman Automation
|7690.95
|165.55
|2.20
|SG Mart
|471.10
|9.80
|2.12
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|314.75
|6.50
|2.11
|Expleo Solutions
|765.55
|15.55
|2.07
|Procter & Gamble Health
|5004.00
|92.90
|1.89
|Home First Finance Company India
|1101.00
|20.35
|1.88
|Centum Electronics
|2719.00
|49.30
|1.85
|Cello World
|423.40
|7.60
|1.83
|Acutaas Chemicals
|2197.00
|38.30
|1.77
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|383.25
|6.45
|1.71
|Vadilal Industries
|5030.00
|82.75
|1.67
|Astra Microwave Products
|984.10
|15.65
|1.62
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1206.10
|18.55
|1.56
|Dilip Buildcon
|422.00
|6.35
|1.53
|Hindustan Copper
|576.05
|8.50
|1.50
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3120.25
|44.75
|1.46
|GNA Axles
|426.00
|6.15
|1.46
|SBFC Finance
|94.32
|1.22
|1.31
|Gokaldas Exports
|648.00
|8.30
|1.30
|eMudhra
|434.20
|5.30
|1.24
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|214.40
|2.50
|1.18
|Fairchem Organics
|606.35
|6.70
|1.12
|Vardhman Textiles
|548.40
|5.95
|1.10
|Sheela Foam
|554.55
|5.70
|1.04
|Fino Payments Bank
|194.45
|2.00
|1.04
|Vesuvius India
|502.90
|5.10
|1.02
|Alicon Castalloy
|756.70
|7.60
|1.01
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2073.50
|20.60
|1.00
|Novartis India
|920.25
|9.05
|0.99
|Avanti Feeds
|1290.00
|11.15
|0.87
|Usha Martin
|422.10
|3.65
|0.87
|Parag Milk Foods
|204.25
|1.75
|0.86
|CCL Products India
|1019.75
|8.35
|0.83
|Kennametal India
|2440.00
|20.05
|0.83
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1407.00
|11.45
|0.82
|FIEM Industries
|2193.00
|17.55
|0.81
|V-Mart Retail
|559.00
|4.40
|0.79
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1409.80
|10.95
|0.78
|Zensar Technologies
|568.80
|4.25
|0.75
|Eris Lifesciences
|1369.00
|9.80
|0.72
|Shivalik Rasayan
|289.00
|2.00
|0.70
|Yasho Industries
|1575.00
|11.00
|0.70
|EID Parry (India)
|871.00
|5.85
|0.68
|IIFL Finance
|500.00
|3.35
|0.67
|Foseco India
|5354.25
|35.70
|0.67
|Transindia Real Estate
|24.45
|0.16
|0.66
|Mukand
|132.00
|0.85
|0.65
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|555.30
|3.50
|0.63
|Ram Ratna Wires
|322.95
|2.00
|0.62
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|602.35
|3.10
|0.52
|TCPL Packaging
|2691.70
|13.80
|0.52
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|463.45
|2.35
|0.51
|Astec Lifesciences
|627.10
|3.15
|0.50
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|672.35
|3.35
|0.50
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|1960.15
|9.50
|0.49
|PTC Industries
|18013.20
|81.20
|0.45
|Arkade Developers
|112.70
|0.45
|0.40
|Nirlon
|499.25
|1.85
|0.37
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|35.30
|0.13
|0.37
|Borosil Scientific
|103.55
|0.35
|0.34
|NIBE
|1012.85
|3.40
|0.34
|ADF Foods
|197.30
|0.65
|0.33
|Alivus Life Sciences
|916.05
|2.95
|0.32
|CARE Ratings
|1612.00
|4.55
|0.28
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|113.60
|0.30
|0.26
|WPIL
|400.00
|1.05
|0.26
|Mayur Uniquoters
|533.00
|1.35
|0.25
|KDDL
|2439.00
|5.80
|0.24
|Navin Fluorine International
|6270.50
|14.50
|0.23
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.10
|2.75
|0.22
|Westlife Foodworld
|495.65
|1.10
|0.22
|Symphony
|796.05
|1.75
|0.22
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13270.00
|28.05
|0.21
|Pix Transmissions
|1452.60
|2.30
|0.16
|Prism Johnson
|126.50
|0.15
|0.12
|Kirloskar Industries
|2849.00
|3.00
|0.11
|Hindustan Foods
|485.10
|0.55
|0.11
|Shanthi Gears
|450.50
|0.45
|0.10
|Sandhar Technologies
|505.95
|0.40
|0.08
|Shoppers Stop
|305.00
|0.20
|0.07
|Arvind Fashions
|439.50
|0.15
|0.03
|Network18 Media & Investments
|33.36
|0.01
|0.03
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|634.20
|0.10
|0.02
|Rossell Techsys
|725.25
|0.10
|0.01
|Abans Financial Services
|201.00
|0
|0
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|92.99
|0
|0
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|1915.25
|-0.50
|-0.03
|Benares Hotels
|9501.00
|-3.55
|-0.04
|New Delhi Television
|79.34
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Data Patterns (India)
|3206.50
|-1.95
|-0.06
|Apcotex Industries
|363.80
|-0.25
|-0.07
|EIH
|313.15
|-0.35
|-0.11
|Repco Home Finance
|378.40
|-0.45
|-0.12
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|763.15
|-0.90
|-0.12
|Sai Life Science
|996.85
|-1.25
|-0.13
|Cigniti Technologies
|1175.85
|-1.50
|-0.13
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.45
|-0.15
|-0.13
|PVR INOX
|1020.70
|-1.50
|-0.15
|GPT Healthcare
|125.85
|-0.20
|-0.16
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|345.50
|-0.55
|-0.16
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|125.95
|-0.20
|-0.16
|Hardwyn India
|17.32
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Windlas Biotech
|755.00
|-1.25
|-0.17
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|5276.65
|-10.65
|-0.20
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|126.85
|-0.25
|-0.20
|Manappuram Finance
|282.20
|-0.60
|-0.21
|Karnataka Bank
|202.30
|-0.45
|-0.22
|BirlaNu
|1513.60
|-3.30
|-0.22
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|3600.00
|-8.00
|-0.22
|Polyplex Corporation
|843.00
|-1.95
|-0.23
|Swelect Energy Systems
|518.55
|-1.35
|-0.26
|Garware Technical Fibres
|640.00
|-1.70
|-0.26
|Entertainment Network (India)
|105.50
|-0.30
|-0.28
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|157.90
|-0.45
|-0.28
|Shankara Building Products
|107.80
|-0.30
|-0.28
|Just Dial
|549.45
|-1.55
|-0.28
|Sagar Cements
|191.15
|-0.55
|-0.29
|Ramco Systems
|444.25
|-1.35
|-0.30
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|261.40
|-0.80
|-0.31
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1012.70
|-3.45
|-0.34
|Aster DM Healthcare
|650.05
|-2.25
|-0.34
|R K Swamy
|99.34
|-0.36
|-0.36
|Hitachi Energy India
|25495.00
|-93.35
|-0.36
|SIS
|303.55
|-1.20
|-0.39
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|392.95
|-1.55
|-0.39
|Welspun Living
|124.85
|-0.50
|-0.40
|Century Plyboards (India)
|731.20
|-3.15
|-0.43
|Universal Cables
|687.00
|-2.95
|-0.43
|Religare Enterprises
|210.70
|-0.95
|-0.45
|Aditya Vision
|481.25
|-2.20
|-0.46
|The Anup Engineering
|1564.30
|-7.45
|-0.47
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|63.25
|-0.30
|-0.47
|Faze Three
|459.80
|-2.20
|-0.48
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8800.00
|-42.60
|-0.48
|Bikaji Foods International
|635.00
|-3.05
|-0.48
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|423.85
|-2.10
|-0.49
|Rajratan Global Wire
|413.50
|-2.05
|-0.49
|Goodyear India
|794.20
|-3.90
|-0.49
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|129.75
|-0.65
|-0.50
|Galaxy Surfactants
|1943.50
|-10.25
|-0.52
|Surya Roshni
|221.90
|-1.20
|-0.54
|Dynamic Cables
|291.95
|-1.60
|-0.55
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|94.47
|-0.53
|-0.56
|Indo Count Industries
|264.20
|-1.50
|-0.56
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|80.98
|-0.46
|-0.56
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|2250.00
|-12.60
|-0.56
|Cemindia Projects
|573.00
|-3.25
|-0.56
|Gufic BioSciences
|280.05
|-1.60
|-0.57
|Jagran Prakashan
|63.05
|-0.36
|-0.57
|Marksans Pharma
|172.80
|-1.00
|-0.58
|63 Moons Technologies
|599.05
|-3.50
|-0.58
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|68.67
|-0.40
|-0.58
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|399.00
|-2.50
|-0.62
|Welspun Corp
|820.00
|-5.10
|-0.62
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|837.80
|-5.25
|-0.62
|Max Estates
|400.90
|-2.55
|-0.63
|Akzo Nobel India
|2915.80
|-18.60
|-0.63
|CMS Info Systems
|301.60
|-1.90
|-0.63
|AGI Greenpac
|532.45
|-3.45
|-0.64
|V-Guard Industries
|310.95
|-2.00
|-0.64
|Hemisphere Properties India
|140.10
|-0.95
|-0.67
|Sunteck Realty
|397.30
|-2.70
|-0.68
|Indoco Remedies
|201.00
|-1.40
|-0.69
|Tips Music
|536.90
|-3.75
|-0.69
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1686.70
|-12.15
|-0.72
|Redtape
|117.00
|-0.85
|-0.72
|Nitin Spinners
|377.10
|-2.80
|-0.74
|Strides Pharma Science
|844.40
|-6.65
|-0.78
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|725.60
|-5.80
|-0.79
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|244.05
|-1.95
|-0.79
|Ashoka Buildcon
|129.10
|-1.05
|-0.81
|Hawkins Cookers
|7289.00
|-59.50
|-0.81
|S P Apparels
|701.65
|-5.70
|-0.81
|HEG
|572.90
|-4.75
|-0.82
|Suprajit Engineering
|431.15
|-3.55
|-0.82
|NRB Bearings
|268.50
|-2.25
|-0.83
|Carysil
|886.85
|-7.40
|-0.83
|GMM Pfaudler
|926.20
|-7.80
|-0.84
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|282.30
|-2.40
|-0.84
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|697.70
|-6.00
|-0.85
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-11.55
|-0.86
|Bajaj Electricals
|362.00
|-3.15
|-0.86
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1253.60
|-10.95
|-0.87
|Udaipur Cement Works
|36.19
|-0.32
|-0.88
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|705.30
|-6.25
|-0.88
|Stylam Industries
|2208.25
|-19.60
|-0.88
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|367.50
|-3.30
|-0.89
|Medplus Health Services
|839.70
|-7.60
|-0.90
|Innova Captab
|662.55
|-6.25
|-0.93
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|74.28
|-0.70
|-0.93
|Fortis Healthcare
|933.20
|-8.90
|-0.94
|MSTC
|452.00
|-4.35
|-0.95
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.00
|-20.50
|-0.96
|Insecticides (India)
|614.60
|-5.95
|-0.96
|Global Health
|1129.90
|-11.05
|-0.97
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|42.65
|-0.42
|-0.98
|Suyog Telematics
|700.25
|-7.00
|-0.99
|CarTrade Tech
|1783.45
|-17.90
|-0.99
|Brigade Enterprises
|685.20
|-6.90
|-1.00
|Roto Pumps
|56.30
|-0.58
|-1.02
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|120.00
|-1.25
|-1.03
|Arihant Superstructures
|263.25
|-2.75
|-1.03
|Pennar Industries
|148.15
|-1.55
|-1.04
|Greenpanel Industries
|203.80
|-2.15
|-1.04
|Zen Technologies
|1345.25
|-14.10
|-1.04
|Ashapura Minechem
|522.85
|-5.55
|-1.05
|BlackBuck
|576.80
|-6.10
|-1.05
|Timex Group India
|281.85
|-3.00
|-1.05
|JK Cement
|5593.25
|-59.85
|-1.06
|Firstsource Solutions
|211.00
|-2.25
|-1.06
|Ador Welding
|1033.70
|-11.15
|-1.07
|Raymond Lifestyle
|871.00
|-9.40
|-1.07
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|1025.00
|-11.15
|-1.08
|C.E. Info Systems
|1023.50
|-11.15
|-1.08
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|984.00
|-10.80
|-1.09
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1224.15
|-13.65
|-1.10
|VRL Logistics
|275.00
|-3.10
|-1.11
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|196.00
|-2.20
|-1.11
|TD Power Systems
|893.50
|-10.05
|-1.11
|TeamLease Services
|1202.60
|-13.60
|-1.12
|G M Breweries
|984.00
|-11.25
|-1.13
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|716.80
|-8.35
|-1.15
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|76.02
|-0.89
|-1.16
|Hester Biosciences
|1535.45
|-18.20
|-1.17
|Maharashtra Seamless
|555.40
|-6.60
|-1.17
|Sanstar
|85.50
|-1.02
|-1.18
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|326.00
|-3.95
|-1.20
|Go Fashion (India)
|307.00
|-3.75
|-1.21
|PNB Housing Finance
|818.75
|-10.05
|-1.21
|Granules India
|574.55
|-7.10
|-1.22
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|224.65
|-2.80
|-1.23
|CIE Automotive India
|466.00
|-5.80
|-1.23
|Amber Enterprises India
|7878.95
|-97.95
|-1.23
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|640.00
|-8.00
|-1.23
|Kalyani Steels
|736.95
|-9.15
|-1.23
|B L Kashyap & Sons
|51.14
|-0.65
|-1.26
|South Indian Bank
|40.60
|-0.52
|-1.26
|Sanghi Industries
|58.96
|-0.76
|-1.27
|Ganesh Housing
|664.00
|-8.75
|-1.30
|Prakash Industries
|129.50
|-1.70
|-1.30
|Rane Holdings
|1190.00
|-15.70
|-1.30
|Satin Creditcare Network
|152.05
|-2.00
|-1.30
|Tanfac Industries
|4106.70
|-54.35
|-1.31
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|113.00
|-1.50
|-1.31
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|545.00
|-7.35
|-1.33
|Graphite India
|707.95
|-9.65
|-1.34
|Wonderla Holidays
|471.00
|-6.40
|-1.34
|DCX Systems
|175.00
|-2.40
|-1.35
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4823.60
|-66.20
|-1.35
|JM Financial
|126.05
|-1.75
|-1.37
|Goldiam International
|346.50
|-4.80
|-1.37
|Birlasoft
|384.70
|-5.40
|-1.38
|Valiant Organics
|227.65
|-3.20
|-1.39
|HLE Glascoat
|323.10
|-4.55
|-1.39
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|57.28
|-0.81
|-1.39
|Capri Global Capital
|158.75
|-2.25
|-1.40
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|879.00
|-12.50
|-1.40
|Aegis Logistics
|679.20
|-9.65
|-1.40
|Greaves Cotton
|150.90
|-2.15
|-1.40
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|97.81
|-1.39
|-1.40
|Pokarna
|893.50
|-12.70
|-1.40
|Fedbank Financial Services
|128.95
|-1.85
|-1.41
|GRM Overseas
|159.35
|-2.30
|-1.42
|JNK India
|236.00
|-3.40
|-1.42
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|172.55
|-2.50
|-1.43
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|175.05
|-2.55
|-1.44
|Arvind
|346.30
|-5.10
|-1.45
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|437.30
|-6.45
|-1.45
|Bharat Bijlee
|2408.00
|-35.40
|-1.45
|PDS
|299.95
|-4.40
|-1.45
|Rolex Rings
|131.90
|-1.95
|-1.46
|GIC Housing Finance
|151.70
|-2.25
|-1.46
|Cohance Lifesciences
|304.20
|-4.55
|-1.47
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|807.95
|-12.05
|-1.47
|India Nippon Electricals
|813.00
|-12.10
|-1.47
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|188.15
|-2.85
|-1.49
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.95
|-4.55
|-1.49
|India Pesticides
|155.10
|-2.35
|-1.49
|Nesco
|1107.20
|-16.85
|-1.50
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|71.40
|-1.09
|-1.50
|GTPL Hathway
|57.76
|-0.88
|-1.50
|Affle 3I
|1354.20
|-20.80
|-1.51
|Lumax Industries
|5949.35
|-91.35
|-1.51
|RPG Life Sciences
|1839.00
|-28.15
|-1.51
|Balaji Amines
|1072.60
|-16.55
|-1.52
|Tata Chemicals
|706.20
|-10.90
|-1.52
|Kamdhenu
|22.54
|-0.35
|-1.53
|Steel Cast
|230.30
|-3.60
|-1.54
|Ashiana Housing
|321.40
|-5.05
|-1.55
|Electrosteel Castings
|68.01
|-1.08
|-1.56
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|467.55
|-7.45
|-1.57
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1213.20
|-19.45
|-1.58
|VST Industries
|230.00
|-3.70
|-1.58
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|873.90
|-14.10
|-1.59
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2315.65
|-37.65
|-1.60
|Pitti Engineering
|892.65
|-14.55
|-1.60
|JSW Holdings
|16302.00
|-264.95
|-1.60
|PG Electroplast
|617.40
|-10.15
|-1.62
|Uniparts India
|450.25
|-7.40
|-1.62
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|305.00
|-5.05
|-1.63
|Intellect Design Arena
|685.50
|-11.60
|-1.66
|Mastek
|1556.70
|-26.25
|-1.66
|Mahanagar Gas
|1199.05
|-20.35
|-1.67
|ACME Solar Holdings
|232.20
|-3.95
|-1.67
|Varroc Engineering
|532.00
|-9.10
|-1.68
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|1145.00
|-19.60
|-1.68
|Pakka
|88.20
|-1.51
|-1.68
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|351.45
|-6.05
|-1.69
|SKF India
|1710.00
|-29.60
|-1.70
|NMDC Steel
|39.91
|-0.69
|-1.70
|Radico Khaitan
|2603.00
|-45.20
|-1.71
|Sundrop Brands
|633.00
|-11.00
|-1.71
|Accelya Solutions India
|1177.10
|-20.55
|-1.72
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.45
|-7.90
|-1.72
|Shalimar Paints
|54.68
|-0.96
|-1.73
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|346.85
|-6.15
|-1.74
|Vaibhav Global
|221.95
|-3.95
|-1.75
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6174.20
|-110.85
|-1.76
|Kama Holdings
|2590.00
|-46.50
|-1.76
|IFB Industries
|1085.20
|-19.45
|-1.76
|Heritage Foods
|312.85
|-5.65
|-1.77
|City Union Bank
|278.25
|-5.05
|-1.78
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|394.60
|-7.20
|-1.79
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|2.73
|-0.05
|-1.80
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|295.30
|-5.40
|-1.80
|Ugro Capital
|109.10
|-2.00
|-1.80
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|3925.00
|-72.30
|-1.81
|Cyient
|899.25
|-16.60
|-1.81
|Grindwell Norton
|1629.00
|-29.95
|-1.81
|Time Technoplast
|180.25
|-3.35
|-1.82
|NCC
|150.00
|-2.80
|-1.83
|Signpost India
|247.45
|-4.60
|-1.83
|Ion Exchange (India)
|357.00
|-6.65
|-1.83
|SG Finserve
|382.95
|-7.15
|-1.83
|Sagility
|38.85
|-0.73
|-1.84
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|138.45
|-2.60
|-1.84
|Vimta Labs
|443.70
|-8.30
|-1.84
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|561.60
|-10.55
|-1.84
|Ceat
|3465.75
|-65.25
|-1.85
|Samhi Hotels
|159.50
|-3.00
|-1.85
|Hikal
|192.85
|-3.65
|-1.86
|Uniphos Enterprises
|105.50
|-2.00
|-1.86
|NIIT Learning Systems
|331.35
|-6.30
|-1.87
|Zydus Wellness
|378.35
|-7.20
|-1.87
|Nilkamal
|1348.00
|-25.75
|-1.87
|R R Kabel
|1532.80
|-29.30
|-1.88
|Ethos
|2390.00
|-46.15
|-1.89
|Honda India Power Products
|2091.65
|-40.60
|-1.90
|Azad Engineering
|1678.20
|-32.45
|-1.90
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|758.00
|-14.75
|-1.91
|BEML
|1648.45
|-32.15
|-1.91
|Control Print
|644.00
|-12.60
|-1.92
|HG Infra Engineering
|531.45
|-10.40
|-1.92
|PSP Projects
|713.00
|-13.95
|-1.92
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|178.75
|-3.50
|-1.92
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|469.30
|-9.25
|-1.93
|eClerx Services
|3112.45
|-61.20
|-1.93
|DCW
|46.55
|-0.92
|-1.94
|Xchanging Solutions
|64.42
|-1.28
|-1.95
|Atul
|6508.20
|-130.20
|-1.96
|Dynacons Systems & Solutions
|913.00
|-18.25
|-1.96
|Thyrocare Technologies
|387.00
|-7.75
|-1.96
|Jubilant Pharmova
|849.30
|-17.05
|-1.97
|Interarch Building Solutions
|1839.95
|-37.05
|-1.97
|PNC Infratech
|202.90
|-4.10
|-1.98
|Veritas (India)
|169.75
|-3.45
|-1.99
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|137.65
|-2.80
|-1.99
|Huhtamaki India
|172.55
|-3.50
|-1.99
|RBL Bank
|313.05
|-6.40
|-2.00
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1263.50
|-25.85
|-2.00
|Motisons Jewellers
|15.12
|-0.31
|-2.01
|Landmark Cars
|405.30
|-8.30
|-2.01
|IKIO Technologies
|138.50
|-2.85
|-2.02
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|257.10
|-5.30
|-2.02
|HFCL
|67.29
|-1.39
|-2.02
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1600.10
|-33.20
|-2.03
|M M Forgings
|449.40
|-9.30
|-2.03
|Carborundum Universal
|806.90
|-16.75
|-2.03
|Andrew Yule & Company
|20.22
|-0.42
|-2.03
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|26.45
|-0.55
|-2.04
|Piramal Pharma
|152.95
|-3.20
|-2.05
|Responsive Industries
|169.45
|-3.55
|-2.05
|Saregama India
|326.30
|-6.85
|-2.06
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1660.00
|-34.85
|-2.06
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|983.00
|-20.70
|-2.06
|Shiva Cement
|18.00
|-0.38
|-2.07
|Sammaan Capital
|146.80
|-3.10
|-2.07
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|545.00
|-11.55
|-2.08
|LE Travenues Technology
|166.75
|-3.55
|-2.08
|EPL
|212.15
|-4.50
|-2.08
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4391.10
|-93.35
|-2.08
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|483.00
|-10.25
|-2.08
|Indigo Paints
|915.00
|-19.55
|-2.09
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|105.60
|-2.25
|-2.09
|Suven Life Sciences
|142.50
|-3.05
|-2.10
|Shilchar Technologies
|3949.90
|-84.65
|-2.10
|Five-Star Business Finance
|408.00
|-8.80
|-2.11
|Syngene International
|413.45
|-8.90
|-2.11
|Action Construction Equipment
|866.20
|-18.70
|-2.11
|MTAR Technologies
|3727.30
|-80.45
|-2.11
|LMW
|14480.00
|-314.00
|-2.12
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|2975.10
|-64.50
|-2.12
|TTK Healthcare
|893.85
|-19.50
|-2.13
|Geojit Financial Services
|61.82
|-1.35
|-2.14
|Northern Arc Capital
|246.50
|-5.40
|-2.14
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|522.00
|-11.40
|-2.14
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|265.65
|-5.80
|-2.14
|Himatsingka Seide
|97.31
|-2.14
|-2.15
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|239.00
|-5.25
|-2.15
|Paramount Communications
|34.10
|-0.75
|-2.15
|Wendt (India)
|6749.90
|-148.35
|-2.15
|PTC India
|162.80
|-3.60
|-2.16
|VIP Industries
|350.00
|-7.75
|-2.17
|GPT Infraprojects
|121.10
|-2.70
|-2.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.26
|-0.94
|-2.18
|Rane (Madras)
|821.20
|-18.35
|-2.19
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|7050.00
|-157.80
|-2.19
|Matrimony.com
|394.75
|-8.90
|-2.20
|Supriya Lifescience
|639.00
|-14.35
|-2.20
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|360.10
|-8.10
|-2.20
|Updater Services
|153.60
|-3.45
|-2.20
|Oriental Hotels
|99.25
|-2.25
|-2.22
|EMS
|282.40
|-6.40
|-2.22
|Rashi Peripherals
|360.80
|-8.20
|-2.22
|VST Tillers Tractors
|5651.40
|-128.10
|-2.22
|DCB Bank
|181.00
|-4.10
|-2.22
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|267.30
|-6.10
|-2.23
|Rossari Biotech
|487.15
|-11.10
|-2.23
|Swaraj Engines
|3509.00
|-79.95
|-2.23
|Cyient DLM
|305.20
|-7.00
|-2.24
|SMC Global Securities
|74.96
|-1.72
|-2.24
|SJS Enterprises
|1719.75
|-39.65
|-2.25
|Blue Star
|1897.20
|-43.60
|-2.25
|Vishnu Chemicals
|491.45
|-11.40
|-2.27
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|840.50
|-19.50
|-2.27
|Onward Technologies
|266.90
|-6.20
|-2.27
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|459.50
|-10.65
|-2.27
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|707.00
|-16.40
|-2.27
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|563.50
|-13.10
|-2.27
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|477.00
|-11.15
|-2.28
|Eveready Industries India
|324.30
|-7.60
|-2.29
|Esab India
|5400.00
|-126.50
|-2.29
|Alldigi Tech
|805.25
|-18.95
|-2.30
|KFIN Technologies
|934.95
|-22.05
|-2.30
|Steel Exchange India
|8.05
|-0.19
|-2.31
|HBL Engineering
|669.05
|-15.85
|-2.31
|Can Fin Homes
|826.75
|-19.60
|-2.32
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1859.00
|-44.20
|-2.32
|V2 Retail
|1947.10
|-46.35
|-2.33
|Jyothy Labs
|247.15
|-5.90
|-2.33
|Arman Financial Services
|1531.60
|-36.60
|-2.33
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|4492.90
|-107.45
|-2.34
|Chalet Hotels
|784.75
|-18.80
|-2.34
|Blue Dart Express
|5550.00
|-133.45
|-2.35
|Finolex Industries
|180.80
|-4.35
|-2.35
|Manorama Industries
|1387.00
|-33.45
|-2.35
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|61.04
|-1.47
|-2.35
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|259.60
|-6.25
|-2.35
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1144.10
|-27.50
|-2.35
|Sterling Tools
|216.95
|-5.25
|-2.36
|Nucleus Software Exports
|771.00
|-18.60
|-2.36
|Avalon Technologies
|992.60
|-24.10
|-2.37
|Sundaram-Clayton
|1390.10
|-33.80
|-2.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|642.10
|-15.60
|-2.37
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1790.00
|-43.45
|-2.37
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|5815.45
|-142.00
|-2.38
|GHCL
|468.35
|-11.40
|-2.38
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|71.26
|-1.74
|-2.38
|ITI
|263.65
|-6.45
|-2.39
|Sigachi Industries
|19.87
|-0.49
|-2.41
|AvenuesAI
|16.17
|-0.40
|-2.41
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|826.15
|-20.40
|-2.41
|Permanent Magnets
|751.00
|-18.60
|-2.42
|Peninsula Land
|17.73
|-0.44
|-2.42
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|36.33
|-0.90
|-2.42
|UTI Asset Management Company
|965.50
|-23.95
|-2.42
|Carraro India
|507.10
|-12.55
|-2.42
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|164.85
|-4.10
|-2.43
|Allcargo Terminals
|24.30
|-0.61
|-2.45
|Renaissance Global
|115.60
|-2.90
|-2.45
|Bata India
|769.45
|-19.40
|-2.46
|Likhitha Infrastructure
|146.00
|-3.70
|-2.47
|Century Enka
|422.10
|-10.75
|-2.48
|AVT Natural Products
|63.00
|-1.60
|-2.48
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|4.33
|-0.11
|-2.48
|EIH Associated Hotels
|322.60
|-8.25
|-2.49
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2372.15
|-60.65
|-2.49
|EPACK Durables
|241.75
|-6.20
|-2.50
|S H Kelkar & Company
|144.10
|-3.70
|-2.50
|Chemplast Sanmar
|239.40
|-6.15
|-2.50
|Yuken India
|765.00
|-19.65
|-2.50
|Unicommerce eSolutions
|104.80
|-2.70
|-2.51
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1074.95
|-27.70
|-2.51
|Heidelberg Cement India
|159.40
|-4.10
|-2.51
|Dodla Dairy
|1131.90
|-29.10
|-2.51
|TARC
|143.05
|-3.70
|-2.52
|Manali Petrochemicals
|54.07
|-1.40
|-2.52
|DCM Shriram
|1010.90
|-26.10
|-2.52
|DCM Shriram Industries
|35.41
|-0.92
|-2.53
|Deccan Gold Mines
|117.70
|-3.05
|-2.53
|Indostar Capital Finance
|217.65
|-5.65
|-2.53
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|176.90
|-4.60
|-2.53
|Fineotex Chemical
|22.99
|-0.60
|-2.54
|Kajaria Ceramics
|933.50
|-24.35
|-2.54
|Orient Cement
|150.10
|-3.95
|-2.56
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services
|361.00
|-9.50
|-2.56
|Aarti Drugs
|357.60
|-9.40
|-2.56
|Apollo Tyres
|442.55
|-11.65
|-2.56
|MPS
|1465.80
|-38.45
|-2.56
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|855.00
|-22.45
|-2.56
|India Cements
|396.15
|-10.45
|-2.57
|Sanofi India
|3861.50
|-101.75
|-2.57
|Nazara Technologies
|258.20
|-6.85
|-2.58
|Pearl Global Industries
|1500.10
|-39.70
|-2.58
|Automotive Axles
|1995.00
|-53.00
|-2.59
|Borosil Renewables
|444.40
|-11.80
|-2.59
|Transport Corporation of India
|978.55
|-26.15
|-2.60
|TVS Holdings
|14705.20
|-394.75
|-2.61
|Bansal Wire Industries
|255.65
|-6.85
|-2.61
|Orient Electric
|180.45
|-4.85
|-2.62
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.75
|-25.25
|-2.62
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|4094.05
|-110.10
|-2.62
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|34.50
|-0.93
|-2.62
|Greenlam Industries
|232.55
|-6.25
|-2.62
|Pricol
|585.65
|-15.90
|-2.64
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|249.25
|-6.75
|-2.64
|Aptech
|85.13
|-2.31
|-2.64
|Mas Financial Services
|315.50
|-8.55
|-2.64
|Inox India
|1133.00
|-30.70
|-2.64
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.65
|-4.95
|-2.65
|Epigral
|869.15
|-23.70
|-2.65
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14734.00
|-401.00
|-2.65
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.00
|-4.70
|-2.66
|Embassy Developments
|59.00
|-1.61
|-2.66
|Refex Industries
|215.10
|-5.90
|-2.67
|Sonata Software
|260.85
|-7.15
|-2.67
|TVS Srichakra
|3830.00
|-105.20
|-2.67
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|36.00
|-0.99
|-2.68
|Jindal Worldwide
|23.99
|-0.66
|-2.68
|Talbros Automotive Components
|252.90
|-7.00
|-2.69
|PNB Gilts
|77.77
|-2.16
|-2.70
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|319.35
|-8.85
|-2.70
|Kilburn Engineering
|493.75
|-13.75
|-2.71
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|4257.75
|-118.90
|-2.72
|KRBL
|330.20
|-9.25
|-2.72
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|245.20
|-6.85
|-2.72
|CESC
|153.65
|-4.30
|-2.72
|DB Corp
|218.80
|-6.15
|-2.73
|Gopal Snacks
|290.30
|-8.15
|-2.73
|Kaynes Technology India
|3748.00
|-105.00
|-2.73
|Uflex
|466.95
|-13.15
|-2.74
|Voltamp Transformers
|8848.00
|-249.30
|-2.74
|Rupa & Company
|134.35
|-3.80
|-2.75
|Elgi Equipments
|519.60
|-14.75
|-2.76
|TV Today Network
|121.55
|-3.45
|-2.76
|NLC India
|252.75
|-7.20
|-2.77
|Minda Corporation
|540.00
|-15.50
|-2.79
|Sportking India
|112.10
|-3.22
|-2.79
|Delta Corp
|59.57
|-1.71
|-2.79
|Sula Vineyards
|165.70
|-4.75
|-2.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|569.30
|-16.40
|-2.80
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1535.00
|-44.25
|-2.80
|Shipping Corporation of India
|256.20
|-7.40
|-2.81
|Vindhya Telelinks
|1021.75
|-29.50
|-2.81
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|133.00
|-3.85
|-2.81
|Jamna Auto Industries
|143.45
|-4.15
|-2.81
|Filatex India
|42.06
|-1.22
|-2.82
|Honasa Consumer
|294.55
|-8.55
|-2.82
|Praveg
|241.80
|-7.05
|-2.83
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|684.00
|-19.95
|-2.83
|Va Tech Wabag
|1227.00
|-35.80
|-2.83
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|144.30
|-4.20
|-2.83
|Alembic
|88.96
|-2.61
|-2.85
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1363.00
|-39.95
|-2.85
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|109.00
|-3.20
|-2.85
|DOMS Industries
|2266.30
|-66.75
|-2.86
|Gabriel India
|969.15
|-28.50
|-2.86
|Hindware Home Innovation
|220.45
|-6.50
|-2.86
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|395.30
|-11.65
|-2.86
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|619.55
|-18.25
|-2.86
|Shalby
|150.45
|-4.45
|-2.87
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.55
|-3.60
|-2.88
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|330.00
|-9.80
|-2.88
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|23.60
|-0.70
|-2.88
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|112.00
|-3.32
|-2.88
|Vascon Engineers
|36.90
|-1.10
|-2.89
|360 One Wam
|1070.80
|-31.90
|-2.89
|Kopran
|127.70
|-3.80
|-2.89
|Signatureglobal (India)
|961.05
|-28.75
|-2.90
|NAVA
|578.20
|-17.35
|-2.91
|Balu Forge Industries
|471.90
|-14.15
|-2.91
|Concord Biotech
|1186.05
|-35.50
|-2.91
|Concord Enviro Systems
|288.50
|-8.65
|-2.91
|Latent View Analytics
|327.60
|-9.85
|-2.92
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2384.00
|-71.60
|-2.92
|Cochin Shipyard
|1449.10
|-43.80
|-2.93
|Sanghvi Movers
|253.25
|-7.65
|-2.93
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|90.92
|-2.74
|-2.93
|G R Infraprojects
|923.40
|-28.10
|-2.95
|Cantabil Retail India
|257.00
|-7.80
|-2.95
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|1886.80
|-57.35
|-2.95
|Gravita India
|1565.50
|-47.80
|-2.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|57.10
|-1.74
|-2.96
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|850.00
|-26.00
|-2.97
|Artemis Medicare Services
|231.00
|-7.10
|-2.98
|Andhra Paper
|66.75
|-2.06
|-2.99
|Snowman Logistics
|38.35
|-1.18
|-2.99
|Suratwwala Business Group
|28.50
|-0.88
|-3.00
|TGV SRAAC
|83.50
|-2.58
|-3.00
|Navneet Education
|142.40
|-4.40
|-3.00
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.15
|-13.75
|-3.02
|I G Petrochemicals
|349.00
|-11.00
|-3.06
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|283.55
|-8.95
|-3.06
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1437.00
|-45.45
|-3.07
|Aavas Financiers
|1245.50
|-39.45
|-3.07
|Sobha
|1355.00
|-42.85
|-3.07
|Mercury Ev-Tech
|31.84
|-1.01
|-3.07
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|136.95
|-4.35
|-3.08
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2467.15
|-78.45
|-3.08
|Sastasundar Ventures
|273.50
|-8.70
|-3.08
|Racl Geartech
|1362.70
|-43.30
|-3.08
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-156.85
|-3.09
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|446.50
|-14.35
|-3.11
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|109.10
|-3.50
|-3.11
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.90
|-17.75
|-3.12
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|748.00
|-24.05
|-3.12
|HLV
|7.73
|-0.25
|-3.13
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|15.68
|-0.51
|-3.15
|Angel One
|226.35
|-7.35
|-3.15
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.00
|-39.25
|-3.15
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|261.00
|-8.50
|-3.15
|R Systems International
|280.35
|-9.15
|-3.16
|Rajoo Engineers
|60.50
|-1.98
|-3.17
|Fusion Finance
|181.80
|-5.95
|-3.17
|Kaveri Seed Company
|747.00
|-24.50
|-3.18
|Inox Wind
|89.21
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Natco Pharma
|956.75
|-31.55
|-3.19
|KNR Constructions
|128.50
|-4.25
|-3.20
|Rain Industries
|143.90
|-4.75
|-3.20
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|348.50
|-11.55
|-3.21
|Sharda Motor Industries
|901.00
|-29.90
|-3.21
|Aether Industries
|927.65
|-30.75
|-3.21
|Syncom Formulation (India)
|12.36
|-0.41
|-3.21
|Skipper
|354.15
|-11.75
|-3.21
|Alok Industries
|13.83
|-0.46
|-3.22
|Afcons Infrastructure
|282.60
|-9.40
|-3.22
|Nelco
|603.20
|-20.05
|-3.22
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|245.20
|-8.15
|-3.22
|Central Bank of India
|38.79
|-1.29
|-3.22
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|3834.00
|-128.10
|-3.23
|Timken India
|3356.75
|-112.15
|-3.23
|BCL Industries
|27.77
|-0.93
|-3.24
|Aeroflex Industries
|227.00
|-7.60
|-3.24
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|428.55
|-14.35
|-3.24
|Ramky Infrastructure
|441.40
|-14.85
|-3.25
|Ramco Industries
|280.95
|-9.45
|-3.25
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|321.70
|-10.85
|-3.26
|Orient Paper & Industries
|18.10
|-0.61
|-3.26
|Savita Oil Technologies
|366.60
|-12.40
|-3.27
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|152.80
|-5.20
|-3.29
|Apollo Pipes
|347.75
|-11.85
|-3.30
|Igarashi Motors India
|347.75
|-11.85
|-3.30
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|345.20
|-11.80
|-3.31
|Indegene
|479.25
|-16.45
|-3.32
|Orient Technologies
|287.25
|-9.85
|-3.32
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|511.15
|-17.65
|-3.34
|Mukka Proteins
|21.94
|-0.76
|-3.35
|Mahindra Logistics
|399.30
|-13.85
|-3.35
|Orchid Pharma
|599.00
|-20.85
|-3.36
|GOCL Corporation
|253.40
|-8.80
|-3.36
|Vardhman Special Steels
|247.35
|-8.60
|-3.36
|Sapphire Foods India
|198.20
|-6.90
|-3.36
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|690.40
|-24.10
|-3.37
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-30.25
|-3.37
|BLS E-Services
|142.00
|-5.00
|-3.40
|Borosil
|229.85
|-8.10
|-3.40
|Tanla Platforms
|442.00
|-15.55
|-3.40
|Jindal Saw
|178.65
|-6.30
|-3.41
|Goodluck India
|1137.75
|-40.30
|-3.42
|Shilpa Medicare
|324.75
|-11.55
|-3.43
|Kalyani Investment Company
|4850.00
|-172.90
|-3.44
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2043.70
|-73.05
|-3.45
|NIIT
|68.75
|-2.46
|-3.45
|BF Utilities
|487.80
|-17.45
|-3.45
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|121.50
|-4.35
|-3.46
|Muthoot Microfin
|162.65
|-5.85
|-3.47
|5Paisa Capital
|306.85
|-11.05
|-3.48
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|121.75
|-4.40
|-3.49
|Venky's (India)
|1300.00
|-47.40
|-3.52
|Steel Strips Wheels
|207.05
|-7.55
|-3.52
|D-Link (India)
|408.30
|-14.90
|-3.52
|Man Infraconstruction
|102.60
|-3.75
|-3.53
|Campus Activewear
|250.10
|-9.15
|-3.53
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|7.63
|-0.28
|-3.54
|NBCC (India)
|89.43
|-3.30
|-3.56
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|190.80
|-7.05
|-3.56
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.00
|-32.20
|-3.56
|Thomas Cook (India)
|99.95
|-3.70
|-3.57
|Black Box
|513.90
|-19.05
|-3.57
|Den Networks
|27.11
|-1.01
|-3.59
|Saurashtra Cements
|63.37
|-2.36
|-3.59
|Excel Industries
|916.50
|-34.20
|-3.60
|Confidence Petroleum India
|30.50
|-1.14
|-3.60
|Welspun Enterprises
|468.95
|-17.55
|-3.61
|John Cockerill India
|4915.00
|-184.20
|-3.61
|Harsha Engineers International
|356.20
|-13.35
|-3.61
|HPL Electric & Power
|327.55
|-12.30
|-3.62
|Choice International
|710.00
|-26.75
|-3.63
|Sirca Paints India
|441.00
|-16.65
|-3.64
|SMS Pharmaceuticals
|370.20
|-14.00
|-3.64
|Route Mobile
|490.00
|-18.50
|-3.64
|Share India Securities
|126.70
|-4.80
|-3.65
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|437.95
|-16.70
|-3.67
|Baazar Style Retail
|294.55
|-11.30
|-3.69
|Senco Gold
|305.05
|-11.70
|-3.69
|Heranba Industries
|200.50
|-7.70
|-3.70
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.90
|-3.70
|Sansera Engineering
|2255.00
|-86.85
|-3.71
|Dreamfolks Services
|78.62
|-3.03
|-3.71
|IFGL Refractories
|163.20
|-6.30
|-3.72
|Triveni Turbine
|470.50
|-18.20
|-3.72
|Kiri Industries
|435.25
|-16.85
|-3.73
|Quick Heal Technologies
|159.85
|-6.20
|-3.73
|Star Cement
|206.10
|-8.00
|-3.74
|Cosmo First
|685.00
|-26.65
|-3.74
|Sangam (India)
|450.30
|-17.50
|-3.74
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.10
|-3.75
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|532.20
|-20.75
|-3.75
|Banco Products (India)
|598.70
|-23.40
|-3.76
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|201.00
|-7.85
|-3.76
|KEC International
|564.60
|-22.10
|-3.77
|Metro Brands
|1019.10
|-39.95
|-3.77
|Devyani International
|122.60
|-4.80
|-3.77
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|44.05
|-1.73
|-3.78
|Sundram Fasteners
|845.00
|-33.20
|-3.78
|KIOCL
|324.75
|-12.75
|-3.78
|Transpek Industry
|938.00
|-36.95
|-3.79
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|382.00
|-15.05
|-3.79
|Atul Auto
|476.65
|-18.80
|-3.79
|BMW Industries
|33.63
|-1.33
|-3.80
|Hindustan Construction Company
|16.73
|-0.66
|-3.80
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|361.30
|-14.30
|-3.81
|Stanley Lifestyles
|155.60
|-6.20
|-3.83
|Subros
|760.00
|-30.25
|-3.83
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|682.35
|-27.15
|-3.83
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|719.00
|-28.70
|-3.84
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|61.77
|-2.47
|-3.84
|Tega Industries
|1750.00
|-70.10
|-3.85
|Juniper Hotels
|209.65
|-8.40
|-3.85
|MOIL
|295.25
|-11.85
|-3.86
|Anant Raj
|509.00
|-20.45
|-3.86
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|379.80
|-15.25
|-3.86
|Netweb Technologies India
|3708.40
|-150.45
|-3.90
|Engineers India
|212.95
|-8.65
|-3.90
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1068.05
|-43.30
|-3.90
|ASK Automotive
|399.10
|-16.25
|-3.91
|Mangalam Cement
|873.40
|-35.50
|-3.91
|Panama Petrochem
|270.40
|-11.00
|-3.91
|Shriram Properties
|76.40
|-3.11
|-3.91
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|10.30
|-0.42
|-3.92
|D P Abhushan
|1148.90
|-47.05
|-3.93
|DAM Capital Advisors
|144.40
|-5.90
|-3.93
|RPSG Ventures
|653.55
|-26.80
|-3.94
|Praj Industries
|305.35
|-12.55
|-3.95
|Inox Green Energy Services
|162.40
|-6.70
|-3.96
|Bigbloc Construction
|51.38
|-2.13
|-3.98
|Force Motors
|23354.45
|-970.35
|-3.99
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1169.90
|-48.75
|-4.00
|Capacit'e Infraprojects
|232.90
|-9.70
|-4.00
|La Opala RG
|198.00
|-8.25
|-4.00
|Monarch Networth Capital
|267.20
|-11.15
|-4.01
|Computer Age Management Services
|650.75
|-27.25
|-4.02
|NOCIL
|138.80
|-5.85
|-4.04
|TBO Tek
|1176.80
|-49.55
|-4.04
|Power Mech Projects
|1990.00
|-83.95
|-4.05
|Patel Engineering
|26.49
|-1.12
|-4.06
|Ravindra Energy
|140.65
|-5.95
|-4.06
|Vinati Organics
|1412.65
|-59.75
|-4.06
|HMA Agro Industries
|25.00
|-1.06
|-4.07
|Kokuyo Camlin
|79.00
|-3.37
|-4.09
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|78.91
|-3.38
|-4.11
|Krystal Integrated Services
|600.00
|-25.70
|-4.11
|Beekay Steel Industries
|396.60
|-17.05
|-4.12
|Swan Corp
|367.00
|-15.80
|-4.13
|Newgen Software Technologies
|488.10
|-21.05
|-4.13
|Electronics Mart India
|96.30
|-4.16
|-4.14
|Sasken Technologies
|1105.00
|-47.90
|-4.15
|TTK Prestige
|501.10
|-21.70
|-4.15
|Best Agrolife
|15.46
|-0.67
|-4.15
|Rajesh Exports
|138.75
|-6.00
|-4.15
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|45.87
|-1.99
|-4.16
|Nelcast
|109.20
|-4.74
|-4.16
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.96
|-1.74
|-4.17
|Optiemus Infracom
|397.45
|-17.35
|-4.18
|BLS International Services
|267.20
|-11.65
|-4.18
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|13.26
|-0.58
|-4.19
|Happy Forgings
|1280.10
|-55.95
|-4.19
|Genesys International Corporation
|288.05
|-12.60
|-4.19
|Man Industries (India)
|444.30
|-19.55
|-4.21
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|28.42
|-1.25
|-4.21
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1211.45
|-53.30
|-4.21
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.90
|-1.76
|-4.22
|Master Trust
|85.24
|-3.76
|-4.22
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|206.95
|-9.15
|-4.23
|Ceigall India
|273.00
|-12.10
|-4.24
|RHI Magnesita India
|416.70
|-18.50
|-4.25
|Neogen Chemicals
|1397.00
|-62.20
|-4.26
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.35
|-5.40
|-4.26
|Trident
|24.47
|-1.09
|-4.26
|West Coast Paper Mills
|406.45
|-18.15
|-4.27
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|387.70
|-17.30
|-4.27
|Meghmani Organics
|50.44
|-2.25
|-4.27
|Somany Ceramics
|393.25
|-17.60
|-4.28
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|295.85
|-13.25
|-4.29
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.10
|-30.05
|-4.29
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|76.10
|-3.42
|-4.30
|KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)
|82.00
|-3.68
|-4.30
|IRM Energy
|226.75
|-10.20
|-4.30
|Valor Estate
|108.85
|-4.90
|-4.31
|Vakrangee
|6.22
|-0.28
|-4.31
|Credo Brands Marketing
|82.81
|-3.74
|-4.32
|GE Power India
|457.25
|-20.75
|-4.34
|Godavari Biorefineries
|281.00
|-12.80
|-4.36
|Orient Green Power Company
|9.43
|-0.43
|-4.36
|Ksolves India
|291.00
|-13.30
|-4.37
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|483.85
|-22.10
|-4.37
|NACL Industries
|128.00
|-5.85
|-4.37
|Subex
|8.75
|-0.40
|-4.37
|Olectra Greentech
|953.65
|-43.65
|-4.38
|Bajel Projects
|154.55
|-7.10
|-4.39
|SEPC
|7.16
|-0.33
|-4.41
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|187.95
|-8.70
|-4.42
|Paisalo Digital
|33.97
|-1.58
|-4.44
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|125.85
|-5.85
|-4.44
|Hampton Sky Realty
|10.75
|-0.50
|-4.44
|Sanathan Textiles
|396.05
|-18.55
|-4.47
|Globus Spirits
|855.60
|-40.00
|-4.47
|Summit Securities
|1593.40
|-74.50
|-4.47
|Primo Chemicals
|18.06
|-0.85
|-4.49
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.48
|-0.68
|-4.49
|K P Energy
|271.40
|-12.80
|-4.50
|JBM Auto
|526.95
|-24.95
|-4.52
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|27.50
|-1.31
|-4.55
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|1.89
|-0.09
|-4.55
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|195.95
|-9.40
|-4.58
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1178.40
|-56.65
|-4.59
|PCBL Chemical
|295.30
|-14.20
|-4.59
|CSB Bank
|379.00
|-18.25
|-4.59
|Archean Chemical Industries
|549.15
|-26.55
|-4.61
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|99.75
|-4.85
|-4.64
|Mufin Green Finance
|109.70
|-5.35
|-4.65
|Precision Camshafts
|129.95
|-6.35
|-4.66
|Apar Industries
|10655.00
|-523.20
|-4.68
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|84.00
|-4.12
|-4.68
|Rites
|203.70
|-10.05
|-4.70
|PTC India Financial Services
|29.40
|-1.45
|-4.70
|Allcargo Logistics
|8.05
|-0.40
|-4.73
|Gokul Agro Resources
|161.35
|-8.05
|-4.75
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|525.00
|-26.40
|-4.79
|Morepen Laboratories
|41.68
|-2.10
|-4.80
|JK Tyre & Industries
|477.10
|-24.05
|-4.80
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1673.90
|-84.35
|-4.80
|Sharda Cropchem
|1133.35
|-57.35
|-4.82
|Suraj Estate Developers
|208.95
|-10.60
|-4.83
|Gulshan Polyols
|153.70
|-7.80
|-4.83
|Repro India
|380.65
|-19.35
|-4.84
|Greenply Industries
|209.85
|-10.75
|-4.87
|Rishabh Instruments
|399.80
|-20.55
|-4.89
|JK Paper
|345.90
|-17.80
|-4.89
|Syrma SGS Technology
|781.60
|-40.20
|-4.89
|Supreme Petrochem
|681.60
|-35.15
|-4.90
|Shree Precoated Steels
|12.76
|-0.66
|-4.92