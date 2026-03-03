Facebook Pixel Code
46825.31 Closed
-2.19-1050.74
As on Jan 23, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE SmallCap Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46,740.25₹48,022.80
₹46,825.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41,013.68₹55,792.26
₹46,825.31
Open Price
₹48,015.95
Prev. Close
₹47,876.05

BSE SmallCap Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547,764.5547,787.88
1048,773.8748,620.28
2050,114.0349,547.66
5051,002.3350,757.13
10052,181.3951,514.48
20051,984.5951,662.17

BSE SmallCap Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE SmallCap Share Price

Jindal Drilling & Industries		521.6576.0017.05
Tejas Networks		485.4549.8511.44
IIFL Capital Services		316.3027.659.58
Sterlite Technologies		172.8513.858.71
Everest Industries		420.0033.008.53
Prime Focus		274.3519.607.69
ideaForge Technology		443.3031.557.66
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		676.2537.955.95
United Foodbrands		247.2013.505.78
Deep Industries		367.0019.505.61
NGL Fine - Chem		2405.50112.454.90
BASF India		3609.00154.354.47
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		136.455.654.32
Poly Medicure		1318.8052.404.14
Precision Wires India		324.4012.303.94
FDC		370.8513.953.91
Keystone Realtors		432.6515.253.65
ICRA		5705.50199.403.62
Finolex Cables		946.0531.753.47
Stove Kraft		501.1515.853.27
Dolat Algotech		77.252.273.03
Dynamatic Technologies		10330.00297.052.96
Ventive Hospitality		714.9519.952.87
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1288.4031.802.53
Seamec		1344.9032.452.47
Jindal Poly Films		630.8515.052.44
KEI Industries		5202.95122.552.41
Hatsun Agro Products		911.7521.102.37
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.33
Neuland Laboratories		13100.40293.552.29
Tarsons Products		194.754.352.28
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.24
AXISCADES Technologies		1444.3031.152.20
Craftsman Automation		7690.95165.552.20
SG Mart		471.109.802.12
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		314.756.502.11
Expleo Solutions		765.5515.552.07
Procter & Gamble Health		5004.0092.901.89
Home First Finance Company India		1101.0020.351.88
Centum Electronics		2719.0049.301.85
Cello World		423.407.601.83
Acutaas Chemicals		2197.0038.301.77
Avadh Sugar & Energy		383.256.451.71
Vadilal Industries		5030.0082.751.67
Astra Microwave Products		984.1015.651.62
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1206.1018.551.56
Dilip Buildcon		422.006.351.53
Hindustan Copper		576.058.501.50
Anand Rathi Wealth		3120.2544.751.46
GNA Axles		426.006.151.46
SBFC Finance		94.321.221.31
Gokaldas Exports		648.008.301.30
eMudhra		434.205.301.24
Bliss GVS Pharma		214.402.501.18
Fairchem Organics		606.356.701.12
Vardhman Textiles		548.405.951.10
Sheela Foam		554.555.701.04
Fino Payments Bank		194.452.001.04
Vesuvius India		502.905.101.02
Alicon Castalloy		756.707.601.01
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2073.5020.601.00
Novartis India		920.259.050.99
Avanti Feeds		1290.0011.150.87
Usha Martin		422.103.650.87
Parag Milk Foods		204.251.750.86
CCL Products India		1019.758.350.83
Kennametal India		2440.0020.050.83
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1407.0011.450.82
FIEM Industries		2193.0017.550.81
V-Mart Retail		559.004.400.79
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1409.8010.950.78
Zensar Technologies		568.804.250.75
Eris Lifesciences		1369.009.800.72
Shivalik Rasayan		289.002.000.70
Yasho Industries		1575.0011.000.70
EID Parry (India)		871.005.850.68
IIFL Finance		500.003.350.67
Foseco India		5354.2535.700.67
Transindia Real Estate		24.450.160.66
Mukand		132.000.850.65
Ramkrishna Forgings		555.303.500.63
Ram Ratna Wires		322.952.000.62
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		602.353.100.52
TCPL Packaging		2691.7013.800.52
Solara Active Pharma Sciences		463.452.350.51
Astec Lifesciences		627.103.150.50
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		672.353.350.50
Shaily Engineering Plastics		1960.159.500.49
PTC Industries		18013.2081.200.45
Arkade Developers		112.700.450.40
Nirlon		499.251.850.37
Jain Irrigation Systems		35.300.130.37
Borosil Scientific		103.550.350.34
NIBE		1012.853.400.34
ADF Foods		197.300.650.33
Alivus Life Sciences		916.052.950.32
CARE Ratings		1612.004.550.28
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		113.600.300.26
WPIL		400.001.050.26
Mayur Uniquoters		533.001.350.25
KDDL		2439.005.800.24
Navin Fluorine International		6270.5014.500.23
Bharat Dynamics		1268.102.750.22
Westlife Foodworld		495.651.100.22
Symphony		796.051.750.22
Maharashtra Scooters		13270.0028.050.21
Pix Transmissions		1452.602.300.16
Prism Johnson		126.500.150.12
Kirloskar Industries		2849.003.000.11
Hindustan Foods		485.100.550.11
Shanthi Gears		450.500.450.10
Sandhar Technologies		505.950.400.08
Shoppers Stop		305.000.200.07
Arvind Fashions		439.500.150.03
Network18 Media & Investments		33.360.010.03
Krsnaa Diagnostics		634.200.100.02
Rossell Techsys		725.250.100.01
Abans Financial Services		201.0000
Exicom Tele-Systems		92.9900
Styrenix Performance Materials		1915.25-0.50-0.03
Benares Hotels		9501.00-3.55-0.04
New Delhi Television		79.34-0.05-0.06
Data Patterns (India)		3206.50-1.95-0.06
Apcotex Industries		363.80-0.25-0.07
EIH		313.15-0.35-0.11
Repco Home Finance		378.40-0.45-0.12
Senores Pharmaceuticals		763.15-0.90-0.12
Sai Life Science		996.85-1.25-0.13
Cigniti Technologies		1175.85-1.50-0.13
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.45-0.15-0.13
PVR INOX		1020.70-1.50-0.15
GPT Healthcare		125.85-0.20-0.16
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		345.50-0.55-0.16
Dhampur Sugar Mills		125.95-0.20-0.16
Hardwyn India		17.32-0.03-0.17
Windlas Biotech		755.00-1.25-0.17
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		5276.65-10.65-0.20
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		126.85-0.25-0.20
Manappuram Finance		282.20-0.60-0.21
Karnataka Bank		202.30-0.45-0.22
BirlaNu		1513.60-3.30-0.22
Bannari Amman Sugars		3600.00-8.00-0.22
Polyplex Corporation		843.00-1.95-0.23
Swelect Energy Systems		518.55-1.35-0.26
Garware Technical Fibres		640.00-1.70-0.26
Entertainment Network (India)		105.50-0.30-0.28
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		157.90-0.45-0.28
Shankara Building Products		107.80-0.30-0.28
Just Dial		549.45-1.55-0.28
Sagar Cements		191.15-0.55-0.29
Ramco Systems		444.25-1.35-0.30
Capital Small Finance Bank		261.40-0.80-0.31
Dhanuka Agritech		1012.70-3.45-0.34
Aster DM Healthcare		650.05-2.25-0.34
R K Swamy		99.34-0.36-0.36
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.36
SIS		303.55-1.20-0.39
Triveni Engineering & Industries		392.95-1.55-0.39
Welspun Living		124.85-0.50-0.40
Century Plyboards (India)		731.20-3.15-0.43
Universal Cables		687.00-2.95-0.43
Religare Enterprises		210.70-0.95-0.45
Aditya Vision		481.25-2.20-0.46
The Anup Engineering		1564.30-7.45-0.47
Restaurant Brands Asia		63.25-0.30-0.47
Faze Three		459.80-2.20-0.48
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8800.00-42.60-0.48
Bikaji Foods International		635.00-3.05-0.48
Marathon Nextgen Realty		423.85-2.10-0.49
Rajratan Global Wire		413.50-2.05-0.49
Goodyear India		794.20-3.90-0.49
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts		129.75-0.65-0.50
Galaxy Surfactants		1943.50-10.25-0.52
Surya Roshni		221.90-1.20-0.54
Dynamic Cables		291.95-1.60-0.55
Popular Vehicles and Services		94.47-0.53-0.56
Indo Count Industries		264.20-1.50-0.56
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		80.98-0.46-0.56
Technocraft Industries (India)		2250.00-12.60-0.56
Cemindia Projects		573.00-3.25-0.56
Gufic BioSciences		280.05-1.60-0.57
Jagran Prakashan		63.05-0.36-0.57
Marksans Pharma		172.80-1.00-0.58
63 Moons Technologies		599.05-3.50-0.58
Shree Digvijay Cement Company		68.67-0.40-0.58
Sumitomo Chemical India		399.00-2.50-0.62
Welspun Corp		820.00-5.10-0.62
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		837.80-5.25-0.62
Max Estates		400.90-2.55-0.63
Akzo Nobel India		2915.80-18.60-0.63
CMS Info Systems		301.60-1.90-0.63
AGI Greenpac		532.45-3.45-0.64
V-Guard Industries		310.95-2.00-0.64
Hemisphere Properties India		140.10-0.95-0.67
Sunteck Realty		397.30-2.70-0.68
Indoco Remedies		201.00-1.40-0.69
Tips Music		536.90-3.75-0.69
Caplin Point Laboratories		1686.70-12.15-0.72
Redtape		117.00-0.85-0.72
Nitin Spinners		377.10-2.80-0.74
Strides Pharma Science		844.40-6.65-0.78
India Shelter Finance Corporation		725.60-5.80-0.79
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		244.05-1.95-0.79
Ashoka Buildcon		129.10-1.05-0.81
Hawkins Cookers		7289.00-59.50-0.81
S P Apparels		701.65-5.70-0.81
HEG		572.90-4.75-0.82
Suprajit Engineering		431.15-3.55-0.82
NRB Bearings		268.50-2.25-0.83
Carysil		886.85-7.40-0.83
GMM Pfaudler		926.20-7.80-0.84
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		282.30-2.40-0.84
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		697.70-6.00-0.85
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-11.55-0.86
Bajaj Electricals		362.00-3.15-0.86
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1253.60-10.95-0.87
Udaipur Cement Works		36.19-0.32-0.88
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.30-6.25-0.88
Stylam Industries		2208.25-19.60-0.88
Jana Small Finance Bank		367.50-3.30-0.89
Medplus Health Services		839.70-7.60-0.90
Innova Captab		662.55-6.25-0.93
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		74.28-0.70-0.93
Fortis Healthcare		933.20-8.90-0.94
MSTC		452.00-4.35-0.95
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.00-20.50-0.96
Insecticides (India)		614.60-5.95-0.96
Global Health		1129.90-11.05-0.97
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		42.65-0.42-0.98
Suyog Telematics		700.25-7.00-0.99
CarTrade Tech		1783.45-17.90-0.99
Brigade Enterprises		685.20-6.90-1.00
Roto Pumps		56.30-0.58-1.02
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		120.00-1.25-1.03
Arihant Superstructures		263.25-2.75-1.03
Pennar Industries		148.15-1.55-1.04
Greenpanel Industries		203.80-2.15-1.04
Zen Technologies		1345.25-14.10-1.04
Ashapura Minechem		522.85-5.55-1.05
BlackBuck		576.80-6.10-1.05
Timex Group India		281.85-3.00-1.05
JK Cement		5593.25-59.85-1.06
Firstsource Solutions		211.00-2.25-1.06
Ador Welding		1033.70-11.15-1.07
Raymond Lifestyle		871.00-9.40-1.07
Entero Healthcare Solutions		1025.00-11.15-1.08
C.E. Info Systems		1023.50-11.15-1.08
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		984.00-10.80-1.09
Anupam Rasayan India		1224.15-13.65-1.10
VRL Logistics		275.00-3.10-1.11
Uttam Sugar Mills		196.00-2.20-1.11
TD Power Systems		893.50-10.05-1.11
TeamLease Services		1202.60-13.60-1.12
G M Breweries		984.00-11.25-1.13
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.15
Jayaswal Neco Industries		76.02-0.89-1.16
Hester Biosciences		1535.45-18.20-1.17
Maharashtra Seamless		555.40-6.60-1.17
Sanstar		85.50-1.02-1.18
International Gemmological Institute (India)		326.00-3.95-1.20
Go Fashion (India)		307.00-3.75-1.21
PNB Housing Finance		818.75-10.05-1.21
Granules India		574.55-7.10-1.22
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		224.65-2.80-1.23
CIE Automotive India		466.00-5.80-1.23
Amber Enterprises India		7878.95-97.95-1.23
The Hi-Tech Gears		640.00-8.00-1.23
Kalyani Steels		736.95-9.15-1.23
B L Kashyap & Sons		51.14-0.65-1.26
South Indian Bank		40.60-0.52-1.26
Sanghi Industries		58.96-0.76-1.27
Ganesh Housing		664.00-8.75-1.30
Prakash Industries		129.50-1.70-1.30
Rane Holdings		1190.00-15.70-1.30
Satin Creditcare Network		152.05-2.00-1.30
Tanfac Industries		4106.70-54.35-1.31
Edelweiss Financial Services		113.00-1.50-1.31
Sarda Energy & Minerals		545.00-7.35-1.33
Graphite India		707.95-9.65-1.34
Wonderla Holidays		471.00-6.40-1.34
DCX Systems		175.00-2.40-1.35
Cera Sanitaryware		4823.60-66.20-1.35
JM Financial		126.05-1.75-1.37
Goldiam International		346.50-4.80-1.37
Birlasoft		384.70-5.40-1.38
Valiant Organics		227.65-3.20-1.39
HLE Glascoat		323.10-4.55-1.39
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		57.28-0.81-1.39
Capri Global Capital		158.75-2.25-1.40
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		879.00-12.50-1.40
Aegis Logistics		679.20-9.65-1.40
Greaves Cotton		150.90-2.15-1.40
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		97.81-1.39-1.40
Pokarna		893.50-12.70-1.40
Fedbank Financial Services		128.95-1.85-1.41
GRM Overseas		159.35-2.30-1.42
JNK India		236.00-3.40-1.42
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		172.55-2.50-1.43
Bharat Wire Ropes		175.05-2.55-1.44
Arvind		346.30-5.10-1.45
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		437.30-6.45-1.45
Bharat Bijlee		2408.00-35.40-1.45
PDS		299.95-4.40-1.45
Rolex Rings		131.90-1.95-1.46
GIC Housing Finance		151.70-2.25-1.46
Cohance Lifesciences		304.20-4.55-1.47
Jyoti CNC Automation		807.95-12.05-1.47
India Nippon Electricals		813.00-12.10-1.47
Thirumalai Chemicals		188.15-2.85-1.49
Gujarat State Petronet		299.95-4.55-1.49
India Pesticides		155.10-2.35-1.49
Nesco		1107.20-16.85-1.50
Balmer Lawrie Investments		71.40-1.09-1.50
GTPL Hathway		57.76-0.88-1.50
Affle 3I		1354.20-20.80-1.51
Lumax Industries		5949.35-91.35-1.51
RPG Life Sciences		1839.00-28.15-1.51
Balaji Amines		1072.60-16.55-1.52
Tata Chemicals		706.20-10.90-1.52
Kamdhenu		22.54-0.35-1.53
Steel Cast		230.30-3.60-1.54
Ashiana Housing		321.40-5.05-1.55
Electrosteel Castings		68.01-1.08-1.56
Allied Blenders & Distillers		467.55-7.45-1.57
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.58
VST Industries		230.00-3.70-1.58
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		873.90-14.10-1.59
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2315.65-37.65-1.60
Pitti Engineering		892.65-14.55-1.60
JSW Holdings		16302.00-264.95-1.60
PG Electroplast		617.40-10.15-1.62
Uniparts India		450.25-7.40-1.62
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		305.00-5.05-1.63
Intellect Design Arena		685.50-11.60-1.66
Mastek		1556.70-26.25-1.66
Mahanagar Gas		1199.05-20.35-1.67
ACME Solar Holdings		232.20-3.95-1.67
Varroc Engineering		532.00-9.10-1.68
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1145.00-19.60-1.68
Pakka		88.20-1.51-1.68
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		351.45-6.05-1.69
SKF India		1710.00-29.60-1.70
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.70
Radico Khaitan		2603.00-45.20-1.71
Sundrop Brands		633.00-11.00-1.71
Accelya Solutions India		1177.10-20.55-1.72
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.45-7.90-1.72
Shalimar Paints		54.68-0.96-1.73
Kolte-Patil Developers		346.85-6.15-1.74
Vaibhav Global		221.95-3.95-1.75
Bengal & Assam Company		6174.20-110.85-1.76
Kama Holdings		2590.00-46.50-1.76
IFB Industries		1085.20-19.45-1.76
Heritage Foods		312.85-5.65-1.77
City Union Bank		278.25-5.05-1.78
Indraprastha Medical Corporation		394.60-7.20-1.79
GVK Power & Infrastructure		2.73-0.05-1.80
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		295.30-5.40-1.80
Ugro Capital		109.10-2.00-1.80
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		3925.00-72.30-1.81
Cyient		899.25-16.60-1.81
Grindwell Norton		1629.00-29.95-1.81
Time Technoplast		180.25-3.35-1.82
NCC		150.00-2.80-1.83
Signpost India		247.45-4.60-1.83
Ion Exchange (India)		357.00-6.65-1.83
SG Finserve		382.95-7.15-1.83
Sagility		38.85-0.73-1.84
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		138.45-2.60-1.84
Vimta Labs		443.70-8.30-1.84
Healthcare Global Enterprises		561.60-10.55-1.84
Ceat		3465.75-65.25-1.85
Samhi Hotels		159.50-3.00-1.85
Hikal		192.85-3.65-1.86
Uniphos Enterprises		105.50-2.00-1.86
NIIT Learning Systems		331.35-6.30-1.87
Zydus Wellness		378.35-7.20-1.87
Nilkamal		1348.00-25.75-1.87
R R Kabel		1532.80-29.30-1.88
Ethos		2390.00-46.15-1.89
Honda India Power Products		2091.65-40.60-1.90
Azad Engineering		1678.20-32.45-1.90
Ganesha Ecosphere		758.00-14.75-1.91
BEML		1648.45-32.15-1.91
Control Print		644.00-12.60-1.92
HG Infra Engineering		531.45-10.40-1.92
PSP Projects		713.00-13.95-1.92
Veranda Learning Solutions		178.75-3.50-1.92
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		469.30-9.25-1.93
eClerx Services		3112.45-61.20-1.93
DCW		46.55-0.92-1.94
Xchanging Solutions		64.42-1.28-1.95
Atul		6508.20-130.20-1.96
Dynacons Systems & Solutions		913.00-18.25-1.96
Thyrocare Technologies		387.00-7.75-1.96
Jubilant Pharmova		849.30-17.05-1.97
Interarch Building Solutions		1839.95-37.05-1.97
PNC Infratech		202.90-4.10-1.98
Veritas (India)		169.75-3.45-1.99
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		137.65-2.80-1.99
Huhtamaki India		172.55-3.50-1.99
RBL Bank		313.05-6.40-2.00
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.00
Motisons Jewellers		15.12-0.31-2.01
Landmark Cars		405.30-8.30-2.01
IKIO Technologies		138.50-2.85-2.02
Genus Power Infrastructures		257.10-5.30-2.02
HFCL		67.29-1.39-2.02
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1600.10-33.20-2.03
M M Forgings		449.40-9.30-2.03
Carborundum Universal		806.90-16.75-2.03
Andrew Yule & Company		20.22-0.42-2.03
ESAF Small Finance Bank		26.45-0.55-2.04
Piramal Pharma		152.95-3.20-2.05
Responsive Industries		169.45-3.55-2.05
Saregama India		326.30-6.85-2.06
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1660.00-34.85-2.06
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		983.00-20.70-2.06
Shiva Cement		18.00-0.38-2.07
Sammaan Capital		146.80-3.10-2.07
Monte Carlo Fashions		545.00-11.55-2.08
LE Travenues Technology		166.75-3.55-2.08
EPL		212.15-4.50-2.08
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4391.10-93.35-2.08
Antony Waste Handling Cell		483.00-10.25-2.08
Indigo Paints		915.00-19.55-2.09
Jay Bharat Maruti		105.60-2.25-2.09
Suven Life Sciences		142.50-3.05-2.10
Shilchar Technologies		3949.90-84.65-2.10
Five-Star Business Finance		408.00-8.80-2.11
Syngene International		413.45-8.90-2.11
Action Construction Equipment		866.20-18.70-2.11
MTAR Technologies		3727.30-80.45-2.11
LMW		14480.00-314.00-2.12
Privi Speciality Chemicals		2975.10-64.50-2.12
TTK Healthcare		893.85-19.50-2.13
Geojit Financial Services		61.82-1.35-2.14
Northern Arc Capital		246.50-5.40-2.14
Siyaram Silk Mills		522.00-11.40-2.14
Suraksha Diagnostic		265.65-5.80-2.14
Himatsingka Seide		97.31-2.14-2.15
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		239.00-5.25-2.15
Paramount Communications		34.10-0.75-2.15
Wendt (India)		6749.90-148.35-2.15
PTC India		162.80-3.60-2.16
VIP Industries		350.00-7.75-2.17
GPT Infraprojects		121.10-2.70-2.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.26-0.94-2.18
Rane (Madras)		821.20-18.35-2.19
Tasty Bite Eatables		7050.00-157.80-2.19
Matrimony.com		394.75-8.90-2.20
Supriya Lifescience		639.00-14.35-2.20
Hariom Pipe Industries		360.10-8.10-2.20
Updater Services		153.60-3.45-2.20
Oriental Hotels		99.25-2.25-2.22
EMS		282.40-6.40-2.22
Rashi Peripherals		360.80-8.20-2.22
VST Tillers Tractors		5651.40-128.10-2.22
DCB Bank		181.00-4.10-2.22
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		267.30-6.10-2.23
Rossari Biotech		487.15-11.10-2.23
Swaraj Engines		3509.00-79.95-2.23
Cyient DLM		305.20-7.00-2.24
SMC Global Securities		74.96-1.72-2.24
SJS Enterprises		1719.75-39.65-2.25
Blue Star		1897.20-43.60-2.25
Vishnu Chemicals		491.45-11.40-2.27
Shyam Metalics and Energy		840.50-19.50-2.27
Onward Technologies		266.90-6.20-2.27
Balrampur Chini Mills		459.50-10.65-2.27
Aarti Pharmalabs		707.00-16.40-2.27
Mold-Tek Packaging		563.50-13.10-2.27
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		477.00-11.15-2.28
Eveready Industries India		324.30-7.60-2.29
Esab India		5400.00-126.50-2.29
Alldigi Tech		805.25-18.95-2.30
KFIN Technologies		934.95-22.05-2.30
Steel Exchange India		8.05-0.19-2.31
HBL Engineering		669.05-15.85-2.31
Can Fin Homes		826.75-19.60-2.32
Metropolis Healthcare		1859.00-44.20-2.32
V2 Retail		1947.10-46.35-2.33
Jyothy Labs		247.15-5.90-2.33
Arman Financial Services		1531.60-36.60-2.33
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		4492.90-107.45-2.34
Chalet Hotels		784.75-18.80-2.34
Blue Dart Express		5550.00-133.45-2.35
Finolex Industries		180.80-4.35-2.35
Manorama Industries		1387.00-33.45-2.35
Grauer & Weil (India)		61.04-1.47-2.35
Godawari Power & Ispat		259.60-6.25-2.35
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1144.10-27.50-2.35
Sterling Tools		216.95-5.25-2.36
Nucleus Software Exports		771.00-18.60-2.36
Avalon Technologies		992.60-24.10-2.37
Sundaram-Clayton		1390.10-33.80-2.37
Tata Investment Corporation		642.10-15.60-2.37
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1790.00-43.45-2.37
Nalwa Sons Investments		5815.45-142.00-2.38
GHCL		468.35-11.40-2.38
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals		71.26-1.74-2.38
ITI		263.65-6.45-2.39
Sigachi Industries		19.87-0.49-2.41
AvenuesAI		16.17-0.40-2.41
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		826.15-20.40-2.41
Permanent Magnets		751.00-18.60-2.42
Peninsula Land		17.73-0.44-2.42
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		36.33-0.90-2.42
UTI Asset Management Company		965.50-23.95-2.42
Carraro India		507.10-12.55-2.42
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.85-4.10-2.43
Allcargo Terminals		24.30-0.61-2.45
Renaissance Global		115.60-2.90-2.45
Bata India		769.45-19.40-2.46
Likhitha Infrastructure		146.00-3.70-2.47
Century Enka		422.10-10.75-2.48
AVT Natural Products		63.00-1.60-2.48
Kamdhenu Ventures		4.33-0.11-2.48
EIH Associated Hotels		322.60-8.25-2.49
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2372.15-60.65-2.49
EPACK Durables		241.75-6.20-2.50
S H Kelkar & Company		144.10-3.70-2.50
Chemplast Sanmar		239.40-6.15-2.50
Yuken India		765.00-19.65-2.50
Unicommerce eSolutions		104.80-2.70-2.51
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1074.95-27.70-2.51
Heidelberg Cement India		159.40-4.10-2.51
Dodla Dairy		1131.90-29.10-2.51
TARC		143.05-3.70-2.52
Manali Petrochemicals		54.07-1.40-2.52
DCM Shriram		1010.90-26.10-2.52
DCM Shriram Industries		35.41-0.92-2.53
Deccan Gold Mines		117.70-3.05-2.53
Indostar Capital Finance		217.65-5.65-2.53
Balmer Lawrie & Company		176.90-4.60-2.53
Fineotex Chemical		22.99-0.60-2.54
Kajaria Ceramics		933.50-24.35-2.54
Orient Cement		150.10-3.95-2.56
Medi Assist Healthcare Services		361.00-9.50-2.56
Aarti Drugs		357.60-9.40-2.56
Apollo Tyres		442.55-11.65-2.56
MPS		1465.80-38.45-2.56
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		855.00-22.45-2.56
India Cements		396.15-10.45-2.57
Sanofi India		3861.50-101.75-2.57
Nazara Technologies		258.20-6.85-2.58
Pearl Global Industries		1500.10-39.70-2.58
Automotive Axles		1995.00-53.00-2.59
Borosil Renewables		444.40-11.80-2.59
Transport Corporation of India		978.55-26.15-2.60
TVS Holdings		14705.20-394.75-2.61
Bansal Wire Industries		255.65-6.85-2.61
Orient Electric		180.45-4.85-2.62
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.75-25.25-2.62
Garware Hi-Tech Films		4094.05-110.10-2.62
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		34.50-0.93-2.62
Greenlam Industries		232.55-6.25-2.62
Pricol		585.65-15.90-2.64
Kabra Extrusion Technik		249.25-6.75-2.64
Aptech		85.13-2.31-2.64
Mas Financial Services		315.50-8.55-2.64
Inox India		1133.00-30.70-2.64
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.65-4.95-2.65
Epigral		869.15-23.70-2.65
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14734.00-401.00-2.65
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.00-4.70-2.66
Embassy Developments		59.00-1.61-2.66
Refex Industries		215.10-5.90-2.67
Sonata Software		260.85-7.15-2.67
TVS Srichakra		3830.00-105.20-2.67
Welspun Specialty Solutions		36.00-0.99-2.68
Jindal Worldwide		23.99-0.66-2.68
Talbros Automotive Components		252.90-7.00-2.69
PNB Gilts		77.77-2.16-2.70
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		319.35-8.85-2.70
Kilburn Engineering		493.75-13.75-2.71
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		4257.75-118.90-2.72
KRBL		330.20-9.25-2.72
Prince Pipes & Fittings		245.20-6.85-2.72
CESC		153.65-4.30-2.72
DB Corp		218.80-6.15-2.73
Gopal Snacks		290.30-8.15-2.73
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.73
Uflex		466.95-13.15-2.74
Voltamp Transformers		8848.00-249.30-2.74
Rupa & Company		134.35-3.80-2.75
Elgi Equipments		519.60-14.75-2.76
TV Today Network		121.55-3.45-2.76
NLC India		252.75-7.20-2.77
Minda Corporation		540.00-15.50-2.79
Sportking India		112.10-3.22-2.79
Delta Corp		59.57-1.71-2.79
Sula Vineyards		165.70-4.75-2.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		569.30-16.40-2.80
Kirloskar Brothers		1535.00-44.25-2.80
Shipping Corporation of India		256.20-7.40-2.81
Vindhya Telelinks		1021.75-29.50-2.81
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		133.00-3.85-2.81
Jamna Auto Industries		143.45-4.15-2.81
Filatex India		42.06-1.22-2.82
Honasa Consumer		294.55-8.55-2.82
Praveg		241.80-7.05-2.83
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		684.00-19.95-2.83
Va Tech Wabag		1227.00-35.80-2.83
Camlin Fine Sciences		144.30-4.20-2.83
Alembic		88.96-2.61-2.85
Bosch Home Comfort India		1363.00-39.95-2.85
Everest Kanto Cylinder		109.00-3.20-2.85
DOMS Industries		2266.30-66.75-2.86
Gabriel India		969.15-28.50-2.86
Hindware Home Innovation		220.45-6.50-2.86
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		395.30-11.65-2.86
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals		619.55-18.25-2.86
Shalby		150.45-4.45-2.87
Indian Energy Exchange		121.55-3.60-2.88
Sudarshan Colorants India		330.00-9.80-2.88
Shree Renuka Sugars		23.60-0.70-2.88
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		112.00-3.32-2.88
Vascon Engineers		36.90-1.10-2.89
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.89
Kopran		127.70-3.80-2.89
Signatureglobal (India)		961.05-28.75-2.90
NAVA		578.20-17.35-2.91
Balu Forge Industries		471.90-14.15-2.91
Concord Biotech		1186.05-35.50-2.91
Concord Enviro Systems		288.50-8.65-2.91
Latent View Analytics		327.60-9.85-2.92
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2384.00-71.60-2.92
Cochin Shipyard		1449.10-43.80-2.93
Sanghvi Movers		253.25-7.65-2.93
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings		90.92-2.74-2.93
G R Infraprojects		923.40-28.10-2.95
Cantabil Retail India		257.00-7.80-2.95
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		1886.80-57.35-2.95
Gravita India		1565.50-47.80-2.96
Gateway Distriparks		57.10-1.74-2.96
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		850.00-26.00-2.97
Artemis Medicare Services		231.00-7.10-2.98
Andhra Paper		66.75-2.06-2.99
Snowman Logistics		38.35-1.18-2.99
Suratwwala Business Group		28.50-0.88-3.00
TGV SRAAC		83.50-2.58-3.00
Navneet Education		142.40-4.40-3.00
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.15-13.75-3.02
I G Petrochemicals		349.00-11.00-3.06
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		283.55-8.95-3.06
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.00-45.45-3.07
Aavas Financiers		1245.50-39.45-3.07
Sobha		1355.00-42.85-3.07
Mercury Ev-Tech		31.84-1.01-3.07
Gujarat Industries Power Company		136.95-4.35-3.08
SKF India (Industrial)		2467.15-78.45-3.08
Sastasundar Ventures		273.50-8.70-3.08
Racl Geartech		1362.70-43.30-3.08
Pfizer		4911.50-156.85-3.09
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		446.50-14.35-3.11
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		109.10-3.50-3.11
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.90-17.75-3.12
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		748.00-24.05-3.12
HLV		7.73-0.25-3.13
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		15.68-0.51-3.15
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.15
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.00-39.25-3.15
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		261.00-8.50-3.15
R Systems International		280.35-9.15-3.16
Rajoo Engineers		60.50-1.98-3.17
Fusion Finance		181.80-5.95-3.17
Kaveri Seed Company		747.00-24.50-3.18
Inox Wind		89.21-2.94-3.19
Natco Pharma		956.75-31.55-3.19
KNR Constructions		128.50-4.25-3.20
Rain Industries		143.90-4.75-3.20
Happiest Minds Technologies		348.50-11.55-3.21
Sharda Motor Industries		901.00-29.90-3.21
Aether Industries		927.65-30.75-3.21
Syncom Formulation (India)		12.36-0.41-3.21
Skipper		354.15-11.75-3.21
Alok Industries		13.83-0.46-3.22
Afcons Infrastructure		282.60-9.40-3.22
Nelco		603.20-20.05-3.22
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		245.20-8.15-3.22
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.22
Thangamayil Jewellery		3834.00-128.10-3.23
Timken India		3356.75-112.15-3.23
BCL Industries		27.77-0.93-3.24
Aeroflex Industries		227.00-7.60-3.24
Ultramarine & Pigments		428.55-14.35-3.24
Ramky Infrastructure		441.40-14.85-3.25
Ramco Industries		280.95-9.45-3.25
Indian Hume Pipe Company		321.70-10.85-3.26
Orient Paper & Industries		18.10-0.61-3.26
Savita Oil Technologies		366.60-12.40-3.27
Enviro Infra Engineers		152.80-5.20-3.29
Apollo Pipes		347.75-11.85-3.30
Igarashi Motors India		347.75-11.85-3.30
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts		345.20-11.80-3.31
Indegene		479.25-16.45-3.32
Orient Technologies		287.25-9.85-3.32
J Kumar Infraprojects		511.15-17.65-3.34
Mukka Proteins		21.94-0.76-3.35
Mahindra Logistics		399.30-13.85-3.35
Orchid Pharma		599.00-20.85-3.36
GOCL Corporation		253.40-8.80-3.36
Vardhman Special Steels		247.35-8.60-3.36
Sapphire Foods India		198.20-6.90-3.36
JK Lakshmi Cement		690.40-24.10-3.37
KPR Mill		867.85-30.25-3.37
BLS E-Services		142.00-5.00-3.40
Borosil		229.85-8.10-3.40
Tanla Platforms		442.00-15.55-3.40
Jindal Saw		178.65-6.30-3.41
Goodluck India		1137.75-40.30-3.42
Shilpa Medicare		324.75-11.55-3.43
Kalyani Investment Company		4850.00-172.90-3.44
Godfrey Phillips India		2043.70-73.05-3.45
NIIT		68.75-2.46-3.45
BF Utilities		487.80-17.45-3.45
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		121.50-4.35-3.46
Muthoot Microfin		162.65-5.85-3.47
5Paisa Capital		306.85-11.05-3.48
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.75-4.40-3.49
Venky's (India)		1300.00-47.40-3.52
Steel Strips Wheels		207.05-7.55-3.52
D-Link (India)		408.30-14.90-3.52
Man Infraconstruction		102.60-3.75-3.53
Campus Activewear		250.10-9.15-3.53
Salasar Techno Engineering		7.63-0.28-3.54
NBCC (India)		89.43-3.30-3.56
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		190.80-7.05-3.56
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.00-32.20-3.56
Thomas Cook (India)		99.95-3.70-3.57
Black Box		513.90-19.05-3.57
Den Networks		27.11-1.01-3.59
Saurashtra Cements		63.37-2.36-3.59
Excel Industries		916.50-34.20-3.60
Confidence Petroleum India		30.50-1.14-3.60
Welspun Enterprises		468.95-17.55-3.61
John Cockerill India		4915.00-184.20-3.61
Harsha Engineers International		356.20-13.35-3.61
HPL Electric & Power		327.55-12.30-3.62
Choice International		710.00-26.75-3.63
Sirca Paints India		441.00-16.65-3.64
SMS Pharmaceuticals		370.20-14.00-3.64
Route Mobile		490.00-18.50-3.64
Share India Securities		126.70-4.80-3.65
Poonawalla Fincorp		437.95-16.70-3.67
Baazar Style Retail		294.55-11.30-3.69
Senco Gold		305.05-11.70-3.69
Heranba Industries		200.50-7.70-3.70
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.90-3.70
Sansera Engineering		2255.00-86.85-3.71
Dreamfolks Services		78.62-3.03-3.71
IFGL Refractories		163.20-6.30-3.72
Triveni Turbine		470.50-18.20-3.72
Kiri Industries		435.25-16.85-3.73
Quick Heal Technologies		159.85-6.20-3.73
Star Cement		206.10-8.00-3.74
Cosmo First		685.00-26.65-3.74
Sangam (India)		450.30-17.50-3.74
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.10-3.75
P N Gadgil Jewellers		532.20-20.75-3.75
Banco Products (India)		598.70-23.40-3.76
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		201.00-7.85-3.76
KEC International		564.60-22.10-3.77
Metro Brands		1019.10-39.95-3.77
Devyani International		122.60-4.80-3.77
Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets		44.05-1.73-3.78
Sundram Fasteners		845.00-33.20-3.78
KIOCL		324.75-12.75-3.78
Transpek Industry		938.00-36.95-3.79
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		382.00-15.05-3.79
Atul Auto		476.65-18.80-3.79
BMW Industries		33.63-1.33-3.80
Hindustan Construction Company		16.73-0.66-3.80
Hinduja Global Solutions		361.30-14.30-3.81
Stanley Lifestyles		155.60-6.20-3.83
Subros		760.00-30.25-3.83
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		682.35-27.15-3.83
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		719.00-28.70-3.84
Equitas Small Finance Bank		61.77-2.47-3.84
Tega Industries		1750.00-70.10-3.85
Juniper Hotels		209.65-8.40-3.85
MOIL		295.25-11.85-3.86
Anant Raj		509.00-20.45-3.86
Bajaj Consumer Care		379.80-15.25-3.86
Netweb Technologies India		3708.40-150.45-3.90
Engineers India		212.95-8.65-3.90
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1068.05-43.30-3.90
ASK Automotive		399.10-16.25-3.91
Mangalam Cement		873.40-35.50-3.91
Panama Petrochem		270.40-11.00-3.91
Shriram Properties		76.40-3.11-3.91
Hathway Cable & Datacom		10.30-0.42-3.92
D P Abhushan		1148.90-47.05-3.93
DAM Capital Advisors		144.40-5.90-3.93
RPSG Ventures		653.55-26.80-3.94
Praj Industries		305.35-12.55-3.95
Inox Green Energy Services		162.40-6.70-3.96
Bigbloc Construction		51.38-2.13-3.98
Force Motors		23354.45-970.35-3.99
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		1169.90-48.75-4.00
Capacit'e Infraprojects		232.90-9.70-4.00
La Opala RG		198.00-8.25-4.00
Monarch Networth Capital		267.20-11.15-4.01
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.02
NOCIL		138.80-5.85-4.04
TBO Tek		1176.80-49.55-4.04
Power Mech Projects		1990.00-83.95-4.05
Patel Engineering		26.49-1.12-4.06
Ravindra Energy		140.65-5.95-4.06
Vinati Organics		1412.65-59.75-4.06
HMA Agro Industries		25.00-1.06-4.07
Kokuyo Camlin		79.00-3.37-4.09
Ganesh Benzoplast		78.91-3.38-4.11
Krystal Integrated Services		600.00-25.70-4.11
Beekay Steel Industries		396.60-17.05-4.12
Swan Corp		367.00-15.80-4.13
Newgen Software Technologies		488.10-21.05-4.13
Electronics Mart India		96.30-4.16-4.14
Sasken Technologies		1105.00-47.90-4.15
TTK Prestige		501.10-21.70-4.15
Best Agrolife		15.46-0.67-4.15
Rajesh Exports		138.75-6.00-4.15
Lloyds Engineering Works		45.87-1.99-4.16
Nelcast		109.20-4.74-4.16
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.96-1.74-4.17
Optiemus Infracom		397.45-17.35-4.18
BLS International Services		267.20-11.65-4.18
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank		13.26-0.58-4.19
Happy Forgings		1280.10-55.95-4.19
Genesys International Corporation		288.05-12.60-4.19
Man Industries (India)		444.30-19.55-4.21
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		28.42-1.25-4.21
CreditAccess Grameen		1211.45-53.30-4.21
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.90-1.76-4.22
Master Trust		85.24-3.76-4.22
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		206.95-9.15-4.23
Ceigall India		273.00-12.10-4.24
RHI Magnesita India		416.70-18.50-4.25
Neogen Chemicals		1397.00-62.20-4.26
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.35-5.40-4.26
Trident		24.47-1.09-4.26
West Coast Paper Mills		406.45-18.15-4.27
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		387.70-17.30-4.27
Meghmani Organics		50.44-2.25-4.27
Somany Ceramics		393.25-17.60-4.28
Gujarat Themis Biosyn		295.85-13.25-4.29
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.10-30.05-4.29
Aeroflex Enterprises		76.10-3.42-4.30
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)		82.00-3.68-4.30
IRM Energy		226.75-10.20-4.30
Valor Estate		108.85-4.90-4.31
Vakrangee		6.22-0.28-4.31
Credo Brands Marketing		82.81-3.74-4.32
GE Power India		457.25-20.75-4.34
Godavari Biorefineries		281.00-12.80-4.36
Orient Green Power Company		9.43-0.43-4.36
Ksolves India		291.00-13.30-4.37
Kewal Kiran Clothing		483.85-22.10-4.37
NACL Industries		128.00-5.85-4.37
Subex		8.75-0.40-4.37
Olectra Greentech		953.65-43.65-4.38
Bajel Projects		154.55-7.10-4.39
SEPC		7.16-0.33-4.41
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		187.95-8.70-4.42
Paisalo Digital		33.97-1.58-4.44
Suryoday Small Finance Bank		125.85-5.85-4.44
Hampton Sky Realty		10.75-0.50-4.44
Sanathan Textiles		396.05-18.55-4.47
Globus Spirits		855.60-40.00-4.47
Summit Securities		1593.40-74.50-4.47
Primo Chemicals		18.06-0.85-4.49
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.48-0.68-4.49
K P Energy		271.40-12.80-4.50
JBM Auto		526.95-24.95-4.52
RattanIndia Enterprises		27.50-1.31-4.55
Sadhana Nitro Chem		1.89-0.09-4.55
Nahar Spinning Mills		195.95-9.40-4.58
Kalpataru Projects International		1178.40-56.65-4.59
PCBL Chemical		295.30-14.20-4.59
CSB Bank		379.00-18.25-4.59
Archean Chemical Industries		549.15-26.55-4.61
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		99.75-4.85-4.64
Mufin Green Finance		109.70-5.35-4.65
Precision Camshafts		129.95-6.35-4.66
Apar Industries		10655.00-523.20-4.68
Hi-Tech Pipes		84.00-4.12-4.68
Rites		203.70-10.05-4.70
PTC India Financial Services		29.40-1.45-4.70
Allcargo Logistics		8.05-0.40-4.73
Gokul Agro Resources		161.35-8.05-4.75
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		525.00-26.40-4.79
Morepen Laboratories		41.68-2.10-4.80
JK Tyre & Industries		477.10-24.05-4.80
Lumax Auto Technologies		1673.90-84.35-4.80
Sharda Cropchem		1133.35-57.35-4.82
Suraj Estate Developers		208.95-10.60-4.83
Gulshan Polyols		153.70-7.80-4.83
Repro India		380.65-19.35-4.84
Greenply Industries		209.85-10.75-4.87
Rishabh Instruments		399.80-20.55-4.89
JK Paper		345.90-17.80-4.89
Syrma SGS Technology		781.60-40.20-4.89
Supreme Petrochem		681.60-35.15-4.90
Shree Precoated Steels		12.76-0.66-4.92