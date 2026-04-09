BSE share price is trading within touching distance of its 52-week high. The rally comes ahead of the company’s Q4FY26 earnings. With the stock near its peak and results around the corner, current trends in trading activity and earnings will remain in focus in the near term.

Even as earnings momentum remains strong, the stock continues to trade at an elevated P/E of 61.37. The latest operating data and financials indicate a business seeing strong traction in its core segments, while also dealing with rising costs and internal changes, including management transition and structural consolidation.

Q3 profit jumps as transaction income surges

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total income rose to Rs 1,334 crore from Rs 829 crore a year earlier, marking a 61% increase. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,244 crore, driven largely by transaction charges, which climbed to Rs 952.6 crore from Rs 511.1 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit came in at Rs 601.8 crore, nearly three times the Rs 219.7 crore reported a year ago. Operating EBITDA margin, excluding Core SGF, stood at 63%, while net profit margin for continuing operations was 45%. The expansion in margins tracks the rise in trading volumes, where incremental activity adds directly to earnings.

Derivatives activity remains the key driver

Equity derivatives continue to account for the bulk of revenue growth. Average daily premium turnover for the quarter stood at Rs 19,459.1 crore, up from Rs 15,004.5 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from this segment alone was Rs 784.2 crore.

For the nine months ended December 2025, total contracts traded reached 1,913 crore, with average daily turnover at around Rs 1,69,00,000 crore. The scale of activity reflects strong participation, aided in part by product changes such as shifting weekly Sensex and monthly BSE Bankex expiries to Thursday from September 2025.

BSE: Other businesses add stability

The services to corporates segment generated Rs 156.4 crore in Q3FY26, including listing fees and book-building income.

The BSE StAR mutual fund platform processed about 60.1 crore orders during the nine-month period, with total order value at Rs 8.19 lakh crore. Revenue from this segment for the same period was Rs 203.6 crore.

In the equity cash segment, average daily turnover for the nine months stood at Rs 7,603.9 crore, indicating steady but comparatively lower contribution versus derivatives.

BSE: Expenses rise, with one-time impact from labour code changes

Total operating expenses for the quarter were Rs 511.2 crore. Regulatory contribution accounted for Rs 187 crore, employee benefits for Rs 93.4 crore, clearing and settlement for Rs 74.3 crore, and technology expenses for Rs 53.8 crore.

A one-time gratuity-related charge of Rs 23.75 crore was recognised following the implementation of new labour codes in November 2025. This expense was also reflected in the nine-month numbers.

BSE Management changes and board additions

The company announced that Chief Risk Officer Khushro Bulsara retired on March 31, 2026. Sanjay Jain has been appointed as his successor for a five-year term starting April 1, 2026, and has joined as CRO-designate to ensure continuity.

In January 2026, Dr Santanu Paul joined the board as a Public Interest Director.

BSE: Corporate actions and shareholder data

As of December 2025, LIC held a 5.58% stake in the company, while FPIs and NRIs together accounted for 21.8%. The company has maintained a high dividend payout, with 99% payout in FY25, and Rs 315.8 crore distributed during the nine-month period of FY26.

A 2:1 bonus issue was completed on May 23, 2025, increasing total outstanding shares to over 40.61 crore.

BSE share performance, valuation and key metrics

BSE share price remains close to its 52-week high of Rs 3,227., recorded on February 11, 2026, while the 52-week low stands at Rs 1,784.18, seen on April 8, 2025. The wide gap between these levels reflects the strong run in the stock over the past year.

In terms of returns, the stock has gained 5.89% over the past week and 1.03% over 1 month. Year-to-date performance shows a decline of 6.76%, while the 1-year return stands at 15.24%. Over a longer horizon, returns remain strong at 89.11% over 3 years and 134.13% over 5 years.

The stock is trading at a P/E of 61.37 as of April 9, 2026. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,29,707.14 crore, with a free float market cap of Rs 1,29,575.38 crore on the same date.

Trading activity on April 9, 2026, saw volumes of 22.85 lakh shares, translating into a traded value of Rs 727.17 crore. Deliverable quantity accounted for 36.15% of traded volume, while impact cost remained low at 0.03.

Volatility metrics show daily volatility at 3.13% and annualised volatility at 59.80% as of April 9, 2026, indicating active price movement even as the stock trades near peak levels.

Order book data on April 9, 2026, showed a higher sell-side presence, with 66.31% of total quantity on the sell side compared to 33.69% on the buy side, pointing to some near-term supply pressure despite the elevated price.

Returns Trend (%) with Key Price Levels

Period / Metric Value 1 Week 5.89% 1 Month 1.03% YTD -6.76% 1 Year 15.24% 3 Years 89.11% 5 Years 134.13% 52-Week High (Feb 11, 2026) Rs 3,227.00 52-Week Low (Apr 8, 2025) Rs 1,784.18

Structural changes and internal moves

BSE’s recent corporate actions show a clear sequence through FY26, beginning with a divestment and followed by internal consolidation.

The company completed the sale of its stake in BSE Institute Limited during the April to December 2025 period, with the impact reflected in the nine-month results ended December 31, 2025. The transaction resulted in a profit of Rs 14.4 crore, booked under discontinued operations.

Following this, in early 2026, after the December quarter, the boards of BSE Investments and BSE Administration and Supervision Limited approved their merger with BSE Technologies. The move is aimed at bringing technology and administrative functions under a single entity.

Conclusion

BSE’s recent performance is closely tied to a surge in derivatives activity, which has driven both revenue and profitability higher. At the same time, the company has expanded its infrastructure to handle increased volumes and made adjustments across products and leadership. With the stock trading near its peak and valuations remaining high, current operating trends and trading activity will continue to shape how the market responds in the coming months.

Disclaimer: The stock performance and financial data presented are for informational purposes and reflect historical trends and market valuations as of April 9, 2026. This report does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold equity shares, nor does it account for individual risk appetite. Given the stock’s current valuation and proximity to its 52-week high, investors should consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor to evaluate market volatility and potential impact from upcoming earnings results.

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