BSE Services Index

NSE
BSE

BSE SERVICES

BSE Services
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
1440.14 Closed
-3.81-56.98
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE Services Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,408.77₹1,467.55
₹1,440.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,217.97₹1,646.98
₹1,440.14
Open Price
₹1,408.77
Prev. Close
₹1,497.12

BSE Services Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,508.351,506.65
101,513.391,510.47
201,518.791,511.01
501,512.691,519.33
1001,554.41,534.63
2001,564.671,530.49

BSE Services Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Services Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Seamec		1344.9032.452.47
Transindia Real Estate		24.450.160.66
Nirlon		499.251.850.37
SIS		303.55-1.20-0.39
CMS Info Systems		301.60-1.90-0.63
Hemisphere Properties India		140.10-0.95-0.67
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-11.55-0.86
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.88
MSTC		452.00-4.35-0.95
Firstsource Solutions		211.00-2.25-1.06
VRL Logistics		275.00-3.10-1.11
TeamLease Services		1202.60-13.60-1.12
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.37
Nesco		1107.20-16.85-1.50
eClerx Services		3112.45-61.20-1.93
Veritas (India)		169.75-3.45-1.99
Updater Services		153.60-3.45-2.20
Alldigi Tech		805.25-18.95-2.30
Blue Dart Express		5550.00-133.45-2.35
Allcargo Terminals		24.30-0.61-2.45
Transport Corporation of India		978.55-26.15-2.60
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.00-4.70-2.66
Shipping Corporation of India		256.20-7.40-2.81
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		684.00-19.95-2.83
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		112.00-3.32-2.88
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings		90.92-2.74-2.93
Gateway Distriparks		57.10-1.74-2.96
Snowman Logistics		38.35-1.18-2.99
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		283.55-8.95-3.06
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
Mahindra Logistics		399.30-13.85-3.35
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.39
BF Utilities		487.80-17.45-3.45
Dreamfolks Services		78.62-3.03-3.71
Hinduja Global Solutions		361.30-14.30-3.81
RPSG Ventures		653.55-26.80-3.94
Krystal Integrated Services		600.00-25.70-4.11
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.17
Allcargo Logistics		8.05-0.40-4.73
TCI Express		521.20-27.25-4.97
MMTC		58.61-3.34-5.39
EKI Energy Services		89.80-5.23-5.50
Navkar Corporation		88.87-5.36-5.69
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.25
Redington		262.80-17.95-6.39

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
Market News

