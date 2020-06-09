Sensex, Nifty see sudden spike from day’s low; check what’s moving markets today

The broader market, mid-caps and small-caps, were performing inline with the benchmarks, as their sectoral indices on BSE were 0.78 per cent and 0.32 per cent higher.

Headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a sudden surge in trade after swinging between gains and losses in early morning deals on Tuesday. After much up and down since opening, Sensex was trading 87 points or 0.25 per cent highet at 34,454, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling at 10,196, up 28 points or 0.27 per cent. The top contributors to Sensex upmove were HDFC, ITC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Sensex touched day’s low of 34,268 and high of 34,527 in the session so far. “The Nifty needs to keep above 10100 for the day as that would be the support level to watch out for. If we break that, we could see a drop to levels between 9900-9950. On the upside, we need to go past 10350 to resume the uptrend. The markets continue to remain bullish, we need to be patient and evaluate on a daily basis,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Sun Pharma gains 4%: Sun Pharmaceuticals led the pack of gainers on Sensex in Tuesday’s session. Among other gainers were Asian paints, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Steel. On the contrary, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj-Auto, M&M and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards on the index.

Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG gain: Nifty FMCG was up 1.38 per cent led by gains in Marico, Britannia Industries and Dabur India. Similarly, Nifty Pharma was trading higher with Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark as top index gainers. While Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto declined the most, down 0.63 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.

Top Nifty50 gainers: Out of 50 Nifty 50 stocks, 35 scrips advanced, 14 declined and one remained unchanged. Sun Pharma, Dr, Reddy’s Laboratories, Asian Paints, Cipla and IndusInd Bank were top Nifty 50 gainers. While Titan, GAIL, IOC, Wipro and Coal India were top laggards on the index.

