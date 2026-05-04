Sensex, Nifty Today | Stock Market Live Updates: It is a big day for India. Election Results of 4 states and 1 UT would be announced today. The markets, too, would be watching out for these.

Along with the global cues, there will be some near-term impact of these results too.

The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic markets are likely to open on a gap-up note.

Here are the 5 big cues for the markets today.

#1 Assembly Election Results 2026: The political developments would be in focus. Assembly Election Results of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are going to be announced. While the incumbent Govt is expected to win in 3 states, West Bengal is set to be a close call. For the markets, Kotak Institutional Equities indicated that a BJP win in key states will be a near-term positive.

#2. US-Iran standoff: The US President Donald Trump said that the US will launch an effort to “guide” stranded ships from the Hormuz Strait. He said that “Project Freedom” will begin on Monday morning in West Asia, and his representatives are having discussions with Iran.

“I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all,” Trump posted on his Truth Social.

#3. Asian markets: The Asian markets have opened on a cautious note on Monday morning as investors assess Donald Trump’s plan to “free” ships stranded in the Hormuz Strait. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 25,992, compared with the index’s last close of 25,776.53. Markets in Japan and China are closed for a public holiday.

#4. US Futures: The US Futures remained almost flat on the back of the latest developments in West Asia. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were near flat. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 81 points, or about 0.2%.

#5. Crude oil: Prices fell after Trump said the US would lead an effort to guide ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and allies voted to increase their production quotas in the face of increasing supply disruptions due to the US-Israel war on Iran and the UAE’s leaving the organisation. This was the first meeting without OPEC. Brent oil futures for July declined 0.3% to $107.88 a barrel.

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