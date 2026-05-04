Sensex, Nifty Today | Stock Market Live Updates: It is a big day for India. Election Results of 4 states and 1 UT would be announced today. The markets, too, would be watching out for these.
Along with the global cues, there will be some near-term impact of these results too.
The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic markets are likely to open on a gap-up note.
Here are the 5 big cues for the markets today.
#1 Assembly Election Results 2026: The political developments would be in focus. Assembly Election Results of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are going to be announced. While the incumbent Govt is expected to win in 3 states, West Bengal is set to be a close call. For the markets, Kotak Institutional Equities indicated that a BJP win in key states will be a near-term positive.
#2. US-Iran standoff: The US President Donald Trump said that the US will launch an effort to “guide” stranded ships from the Hormuz Strait. He said that “Project Freedom” will begin on Monday morning in West Asia, and his representatives are having discussions with Iran.
“I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all,” Trump posted on his Truth Social.
#3. Asian markets: The Asian markets have opened on a cautious note on Monday morning as investors assess Donald Trump’s plan to “free” ships stranded in the Hormuz Strait. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 25,992, compared with the index’s last close of 25,776.53. Markets in Japan and China are closed for a public holiday.
#4. US Futures: The US Futures remained almost flat on the back of the latest developments in West Asia. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were near flat. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 81 points, or about 0.2%.
#5. Crude oil: Prices fell after Trump said the US would lead an effort to guide ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and allies voted to increase their production quotas in the face of increasing supply disruptions due to the US-Israel war on Iran and the UAE’s leaving the organisation. This was the first meeting without OPEC. Brent oil futures for July declined 0.3% to $107.88 a barrel.
The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,51,560 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 1.52% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,51,300 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,13,670. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,609.80 an ounce, falling 0.75%.
06:55 (IST)
4 May 2026
Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Live Updates: US Dollar
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar's value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.02% at 98.18. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.05% to close at 94.91 to the dollar on April 30.
06:50 (IST)
4 May 2026
Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Live Updates: FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 8,047.86 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,487.10 crore on April 30, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.