Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices are bracing for a tough session as crude oil spikes well past the $100/bbl mark on the continued escalation of conflict across West Asia. The GIFT Nifty plunged nearly 800 points.

Adding to that, Asian markets have cracked in early trade amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 313 points or 1.24% lower at 24,865, while the BSE Sensex dipped 1,048 points or 1.29% to close at 80,238.

4 big developments to watch

It’s a sea of red for the markets.

Here are the top key developments to watch as Iran’s actions hammer indices across the world:

1. Sharp uptick in crude prices: Crude oil prices surged past the key level of $100 a barrel after tensions in West Asia increased. Brent crude skyrocketed 20% to $109.11 per barrel in futures trade on Monday morning. The WTI crude was up 18% to trade at $109.17.

2. US Futures: The US futures contracts plunged after a spike in oil prices, raising concern over a slowing US economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones fell 848 points, or 1.79%. S&P 500 futures lost 1.7% and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.9%.

3. What’s causing the mayhem: Iran said that it will continue to launch strikes on the US and Israel bases. Not just that, Iran retaliated and countered against the Gulf nations, targeting oil refiners and containers. Previously, Iran attacked shipping cargoes in the Strait of Hormuz.

4. Asian indices down: Asian stock markets slid sharply. Japan’s benchmark index, Nikkei 225, suffered one of the region’s steepest declines, dropping more than 6% in early trading. The Topix was down 5.27%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 6.5%, triggering a temporary trading halt for the Kospi 200 futures. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,328, below the index’s last close of 25,757.29.

Live Updates