BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
80238.85 Closed
-1.29-1048.34
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE Sensex Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78,543.73₹80,632.55
₹80,238.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71,425.01₹86,159.02
₹80,238.85
Open Price
₹78,543.73
Prev. Close
₹81,287.19

BSE Sensex Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582,571.9982,105.05
1082,844.7282,503.04
2083,076.882,821.61
5083,609.8283,288.89
10083,934.2583,293.21
20082,820.3982,447.51

BSE Sensex Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Sensex Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.01
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.84
ITC		314.801.200.38
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.34
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.35
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.00-2.30-0.55
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.64
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.68
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.69
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.79
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.91
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.92
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.03
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.36
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.38
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.40
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.87
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.92
Bajaj Finserv		1943.95-48.75-2.45
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.89
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.29
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.30
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.25

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
