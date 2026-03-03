|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81,902.25
|81,541.51
|10
|82,108.79
|81,830.03
|20
|82,165.9
|81,955.17
|50
|82,022.78
|81,942.28
|100
|81,990.84
|81,536.48
|200
|80,554.57
|80,063.36
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25