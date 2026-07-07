The equity markets rose for the fourth trading session in a row on Monday. Both benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, rising by 521 points (0.67%) and 160 points (0.66%), respectively.

BSE Sensex regained the 78,000 level for the first time since April 22, 2026. 19 of the 25 BSE sectoral indices ended in green during the day with realty and private banks emerging as the biggest gainers while PSU banks, hospitals and IT sectors emerged as laggards during the day. Investor wealth rose by Rs 2.06 lakh crore as a result.

The rally during the day was led by stocks like HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Electronics while Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest laggards during the day. The rise in mid and small cap stocks was comparatively lower as the indices closed 226 points and 110 points above their previous close, rising by 0.47% and 0.20%, respectively.

The less broad-based nature of the rally was also indicated by a negative market breadth with 2,055 stocks advancing against 2,286 stocks in red. The advance decline ratio of 0.90 was the lowest of the last four trading sessions.

Experts attributed the rise majorly to positive news on the Q1FY27 earnings. Ajit Mishra, SVP-research, Religare Broking said that the positive undertone of the market was primarily driven by strong quarterly business updates from leading private sector banks, particularly HDFC Bank, which boosted sentiment across the financial space.

He added that continued softness in Brent crude prices, easing concerns over global interest rates and improving monsoon progress further supported investor confidence.

Ankur Punj, MD & business head, Equirus Wealth said that the markets maintained their upward bias on Monday despite mixed global cues, driven by buying in select banking, auto, capital goods and realty shares. He added that the calmness in the West Asia region and hopes for a relatively steady corporate earnings season kept investor mood optimistic.

Going forward, Siddharth Khemka, head of research – wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that the Indian equity markets will continue to move higher, supported by stable crude oil prices, steady rupee and strong pre-quarterly business updates. Mishra however, maintained a cautious approach and said that market participants remain watchful of the upcoming Q1 earnings season and key global macroeconomic developments for fresh directional cues.