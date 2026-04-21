Extending gains for the third consecutive session, benchmark indices rose by up to 1% on Tuesday, led by FMCG and realty stocks amid strong corporate earnings from select companies. Positive global cues and optimism surrounding progress in US–Iran peace talks further lifted investor sentiment.

However, the Indian rupee took another knock as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled back some forex market curbs. The currency settled at 93.49 against the US dollar, down 38 paise, or 0.41%, from the previous close. According to market sources, corporates would have rolled over positions after the RBI allowed cancellation and re-booking of contracts.

What do researchers say?

“The rupee depreciated after the RBI withdrew its circular, permitting banks to offer derivative contracts to clients. The central bank has also allowed corporates to cancel and rebook positions, enabling genuine hedging,” said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Currency and Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. So far in calendar year 2026, the rupee has declined 4%, with most of the depreciation occurring after the onset of the West Asia conflict.

Banerjee added that uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, a strengthening US dollar, and persistent risk-off sentiment continue to weigh on the rupee. He expects the currency to trade in the range of 92.80–94 in the near term.

On the equities front, the BSE Sensex rose 753.03 points, or 0.96%, to close above the 79,000 mark at 79,273.33, while the Nifty 50 rose 211.75 points, or 0.87%, to settle at 24,576.60. Over the past three sessions, the indices have gained 1.65% and 1.57%, respectively. The India VIX declined 6.69% to 17.53, indicating easing market volatility.

“Indian equities are expected to continue their gradual upmove, supported by improving macroeconomic conditions, easing crude prices, and strong Q4 earnings momentum,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

With the ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday (April 22), all eyes are on the second round of US–Iran talks. While markets remain hopeful of progress, elevated tensions and uncertainty around participation pose key downside risks, Khemka added.

“Amid hopes of progress in Iran–US peace talks and supportive global cues, Indian equity markets rebounded strongly,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments. FMCG and realty stocks led the rally, backed by solid earnings updates, while banking stocks gained after the RBI eased forex restrictions, he added.

Market breadth remained positive, with 2,531 gainers against 1,760 losers on the BSE. The broader BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices rose 0.70% each.

Investor wealth increased by Rs 2.99 lakh crore, with total market capitalisation on the BSE rising to Rs 468.67 lakh crore. FMCG and realty sectors led the gains, each rising over 2%, while banking and financial services were among the other top performers.

#Nestlé India, Hindustan Unilever, Trent, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Consumer Products were the top gainers on the Nifty. Shares of Nestlé India surged 8.43% after the company reported revenue and net profit growth of 22.6% and 25.8%, respectively, boosting hopes of a revival in urban consumption.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,919 crore ($205 million), while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,221 crore, according to provisional BSE data. So far in April, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 42,761 crore ($4.6 billion), while DIIs have invested Rs 34,885 crore.