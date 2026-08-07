Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
|Bridge Securities
|9.57
|-2.39
|-19.98%
|452.27
|Vruddhi Engineering Works
|200.00
|-34.00
|-14.53%
|10.50
|Quality RO Industries
|36.90
|-4.10
|-10.00%
|4.00
|Aastha Spintex
|74.62
|-8.28
|-9.99%
|1414.05
|Scarnose International
|39.95
|-4.43
|-9.98%
|3.00
|Scintilla Commercial & Credit
|9.92
|-1.10
|-9.98%
|2.29
|Indo Thai Securities
|99.35
|-11.00
|-9.97%
|59.64
|Superior Finlease
|1.53
|-0.16
|-9.47%
|6.48
|Thakker's Developers
|142.80
|-12.70
|-8.17%
|0.36
|Carraro India
|501.00
|-40.80
|-7.53%
|29.43
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|158.95
|-10.45
|-6.17%
|113.27
|SEPC
|6.18
|-0.36
|-5.50%
|1259.00
|Jivial Industries
|79.90
|-4.58
|-5.42%
|12.00
|Shlokka Dyes
|24.64
|-1.41
|-5.41%
|21.60
|Reetech International
|17.50
|-1.00
|-5.41%
|1.20
|Shree Ganesh Remedies
|619.00
|-33.85
|-5.18%
|31.12
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|256.45
|-13.70
|-5.07%
|84.60
|Innovative Ideals and Services (India)
|21.66
|-1.14
|-5.00%
|3.00
|Containe Technologies
|27.55
|-1.45
|-5.00%
|2.00
|Swarna Securities
|94.52
|-4.97
|-5.00%
|0.02
|Mideast Portfolio Management
|36.68
|-1.93
|-5.00%
|2.12
|Onix Solar Energy
|510.50
|-26.85
|-5.00%
|7.80
|Smartlink Holdings
|216.60
|-11.40
|-5.00%
|2.76
|Indosolar
|327.75
|-17.25
|-5.00%
|5.51
|Kriti Nutrients
|90.07
|-4.74
|-5.00%
|5.45
|City Pulse Multiventures
|328.70
|-17.30
|-5.00%
|0.35
|Gulf Lloyds (India)
|59.91
|-3.15
|-5.00%
|4.80
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|79.41
|-4.17
|-4.99%
|134.40
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|98.54
|-5.18
|-4.99%
|2.26
|Swastika Castal
|93.48
|-4.91
|-4.99%
|8.00
|Maruti Interior Products
|36.54
|-1.92
|-4.99%
|446.00
|Autoriders International
|319.20
|-16.75
|-4.99%
|1.69
|Coral Newsprints
|9.32
|-0.49
|-4.99%
|0.00
|Aerpace Industries
|31.82
|-1.67
|-4.99%
|639.39
|Bacil Pharma
|16.93
|-0.89
|-4.99%
|5.56
|Advance Technoforge
|72.75
|-3.82
|-4.99%
|18.00
|Mizzen Ventures
|41.31
|-2.17
|-4.99%
|4.70
|Sumeet Industries
|17.33
|-0.91
|-4.99%
|32.35
|Auto Pins (India)
|108.50
|-5.70
|-4.99%
|0.03
|National Standard (India)
|193.40
|-10.15
|-4.99%
|0.42
|Magnus Steel and Infra
|44.20
|-2.32
|-4.99%
|30.64
|Dhruva Capital Services
|100.20
|-5.25
|-4.98%
|13.84
|City Online Services
|7.83
|-0.41
|-4.98%
|0.41
|Surbhi Industries
|141.20
|-7.40
|-4.98%
|3.61
|Modulex Construction Technologies
|16.61
|-0.87
|-4.98%
|13.97
|Manraj Housing Finance
|35.66
|-1.87
|-4.98%
|7.02
|Garware Synthetics
|19.29
|-1.01
|-4.98%
|0.88
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol
|39.13
|-2.05
|-4.98%
|0.60
|JMD Ventures
|7.64
|-0.40
|-4.98%
|45.31
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|32.67
|-1.71
|-4.97%
|20.81
|Raama Finance
|19.31
|-1.01
|-4.97%
|138.69
|CCME Global
|85.15
|-4.45
|-4.97%
|0.65
|Vas Infrastructure
|8.60
|-0.45
|-4.97%
|1.49
|Ruparel Food Products
|125.35
|-6.55
|-4.97%
|0.02
|Sterling Greenwoods
|20.68
|-1.08
|-4.96%
|0.06
|V B Industries
|8.63
|-0.45
|-4.96%
|7.48
|Longspur International Ventures
|9.40
|-0.49
|-4.95%
|37.55
|Supra Trends
|14.77
|-0.77
|-4.95%
|0.12
|Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles
|97.85
|-5.10
|-4.95%
|8.00
|Mahip Industries
|15.00
|-0.78
|-4.94%
|60.00
|Eureka Industries
|5.78
|-0.30
|-4.93%
|23.88
|Manaksia Steels
|83.84
|-4.34
|-4.92%
|13.13
|VXL Instruments
|3.69
|-0.19
|-4.90%
|1.17
|Kobo Biotech
|6.61
|-0.34
|-4.89%
|1.61
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|38.45
|-1.97
|-4.87%
|6.76
|Kopran
|181.40
|-9.00
|-4.73%
|57.59
|Empower India
|2.44
|-0.12
|-4.69%
|117.54
|Capillary Technologies India
|554.70
|-25.95
|-4.47%
|9.48
|Virgo Global
|2.60
|-0.12
|-4.41%
|18.56
|Shashijit Infraprojects
|2.86
|-0.13
|-4.35%
|24.87
|Garbi Finvest
|8.93
|-0.40
|-4.29%
|1.81
|Zodiac Ventures
|1.57
|-0.07
|-4.27%
|313.96
|Toss the Coin
|230.00
|-9.95
|-4.15%
|0.90
|Covance Softsol
|198.05
|-8.35
|-4.05%
|13.19
|Shangar Decor
|0.24
|-0.01
|-4.00%
|2250.26
|Emami Realty
|75.49
|-2.96
|-3.77%
|1.07
|Nitin Castings
|478.85
|-18.60
|-3.74%
|3.30
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|453.15
|-17.30
|-3.68%
|370.80
|Tusaldah
|148.20
|-5.65
|-3.67%
|0.05
|Gilada Finance & Investments
|13.00
|-0.46
|-3.42%
|11.08
|Skyline Millars
|15.87
|-0.56
|-3.41%
|4.53
|Shalimar Productions
|0.29
|-0.01
|-3.33%
|818.68
|Bharat Parenterals
|1375.00
|-44.35
|-3.12%
|0.16
|Tyche Industries
|122.10
|-3.90
|-3.10%
|0.18
|Peeti Securities
|19.25
|-0.59
|-2.97%
|0.02
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|34.00
|-1.00
|-2.86%
|0.11
|Raymond
|609.00
|-17.55
|-2.80%
|21.75
|Essex Marine
|38.48
|-1.07
|-2.71%
|12.00
|ISL Consulting
|16.15
|-0.45
|-2.71%
|1.13
|Apis India
|56.00
|-1.55
|-2.69%
|7.87
|Super Crop Safe
|14.15
|-0.38
|-2.62%
|70.74
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|115.60
|-2.95
|-2.49%
|43.59
|DCM Shriram International
|83.50
|-2.11
|-2.46%
|14.28
|Rajnish Wellness
|0.41
|-0.01
|-2.38%
|2746.30
|Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries
|24.75
|-0.60
|-2.37%
|4.80
|Gujjubhai Industries
|143.00
|-3.45
|-2.36%
|64.59
|Sparc Electrex
|5.09
|-0.12
|-2.30%
|24.81
|Virtual Global Education
|0.43
|-0.01
|-2.27%
|107.66
|SMT Engineering
|481.15
|-10.60
|-2.16%
|2.54
|Jonjua Overseas
|4.10
|-0.09
|-2.15%
|125.35
|Brand Concepts
|174.20
|-3.80
|-2.13%
|0.76
|Retro Green Revolution
|1.38
|-0.03
|-2.13%
|35.97
|Surat Trade and Mercantile
|4.76
|-0.10
|-2.06%
|73.06
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1700.00
|-35.75
|-2.06%
|7.89
|Shemaroo Entertainment
|117.00
|-2.45
|-2.05%
|5.11
|Kretto Syscon
|0.48
|-0.01
|-2.04%
|4497.01
|Maruti Global Industries
|37.90
|-0.78
|-2.02%
|4.00
|Inland Printers
|65.80
|-1.34
|-2.00%
|2.27
|Esha Media Research
|49.98
|-1.02
|-2.00%
|0.59
|Chambal Breweries & Distilleries
|48.61
|-0.99
|-2.00%
|21.74
|Lyka Labs
|67.62
|-1.38
|-2.00%
|0.28
|Marg Techno Projects
|17.67
|-0.36
|-2.00%
|1.20
|Aptus Pharma
|279.80
|-5.70
|-2.00%
|2.80
|Vedant Asset
|78.08
|-1.59
|-2.00%
|1.50
|SW Investments
|148.00
|-3.00
|-1.99%
|0.00
|SC Agrotech
|34.54
|-0.70
|-1.99%
|1.04
|Kartik Investments Trust
|8453.00
|-172.00
|-1.99%
|0.00
|Envair Electrodyne
|48.80
|-0.99
|-1.99%
|1.39
|Nutricircle
|265.55
|-5.40
|-1.99%
|0.00
|OnMobile Global
|69.80
|-1.42
|-1.99%
|2.61
|Apollo Ingredients
|140.30
|-2.85
|-1.99%
|4.35
|EMA India
|634.35
|-12.90
|-1.99%
|0.45
|RR Metalmakers India
|73.50
|-1.49
|-1.99%
|0.90
|Krishna Ventures
|37.49
|-0.76
|-1.99%
|0.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|119.05
|-2.40
|-1.98%
|0.01
|Bhagawati Gas
|11.45
|-0.23
|-1.97%
|7.09
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
|106.90
|-2.15
|-1.97%
|0.41
|Amanta Healthcare
|166.35
|-3.35
|-1.97%
|0.03
|BGIL Films & Technologies
|7.50
|-0.15
|-1.96%
|47.29
|Parle Industries
|7.50
|-0.15
|-1.96%
|218.32
|CFSL
|5.50
|-0.11
|-1.96%
|65.12
|DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals
|25.46
|-0.51
|-1.96%
|0.25
|Logica Infoway
|154.00
|-3.05
|-1.94%
|24.60
|Borosil
|242.25
|-4.80
|-1.94%
|3.76
|USG Tech Solutions
|9.68
|-0.19
|-1.93%
|0.21
|Steel Exchange India
|11.24
|-0.22
|-1.92%
|128.96
|Trishakti Industries
|215.00
|-4.20
|-1.92%
|12.72
|Umiya Tubes
|23.85
|-0.45
|-1.85%
|9.57
|MV Electrosystems
|611.45
|-11.30
|-1.81%
|1044.46
|Parsvnath Developers
|1.64
|-0.03
|-1.80%
|174.69
|RGF Capital Markets
|2.27
|-0.04
|-1.73%
|874.47
|Zodiac Energy
|250.45
|-4.40
|-1.73%
|0.65
|LWS Knitwear
|15.50
|-0.27
|-1.71%
|4.10
|W S Industries (India)
|59.75
|-1.00
|-1.65%
|5.55
|Nexome Capital Markets
|119.90
|-2.00
|-1.64%
|2.28
|Jindal Leasefin
|124.00
|-2.05
|-1.63%
|0.02
|Mercantile Ventures
|24.75
|-0.40
|-1.59%
|0.51
|Sigachi Industries
|25.42
|-0.41
|-1.59%
|113.30
|Prismx Global Ventures
|0.62
|-0.01
|-1.59%
|160.30
|Homre
|1.94
|-0.03
|-1.52%
|67.83
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|33.50
|-0.50
|-1.47%
|1.74
|Xelpmoc Design and Tech
|82.80
|-1.20
|-1.43%
|0.56
|Kimia Biosciences
|29.93
|-0.43
|-1.42%
|6.28
|Winsome Breweries
|20.38
|-0.28
|-1.36%
|3.90
|Sizemasters Technology
|253.50
|-3.45
|-1.34%
|0.70
|Aki India
|4.49
|-0.06
|-1.32%
|13.10
|Kesoram Industries
|12.80
|-0.17
|-1.31%
|60.64
|Kemistar Corporation
|47.98
|-0.62
|-1.28%
|3.66
|Quantum Digital Vision (India)
|32.91
|-0.42
|-1.26%
|0.47
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|2.37
|-0.03
|-1.25%
|192.87
|Meghna Infracon Infrastructure
|705.00
|-8.90
|-1.25%
|67.90
|Network18 Media & Investments
|29.54
|-0.37
|-1.24%
|69.84
|Dhaval Packaging
|110.30
|-1.38
|-1.24%
|279.60
|Ahasolar Technologies
|80.00
|-0.99
|-1.22%
|0.40
|Lancor Holdings
|25.44
|-0.31
|-1.20%
|23.76
|Kesar India
|1249.95
|-15.00
|-1.19%
|15.10
|Three M Paper Boards
|24.20
|-0.29
|-1.18%
|4.00
|Nam Securities
|91.99
|-1.09
|-1.17%
|0.02
|Fabtech Technologies
|148.90
|-1.70
|-1.13%
|4.86
|Electrosteel Castings
|71.40
|-0.71
|-0.98%
|117.25
|Daulat Securities
|27.03
|-0.26
|-0.95%
|0.59
|Choksi Asia
|240.00
|-2.25
|-0.93%
|26.33
|Gowra Leasing & Finance
|94.80
|-0.89
|-0.93%
|2.71
|Abhinav Leasing & Finance
|1.09
|-0.01
|-0.91%
|0.79
|Anirit Ventures
|44.00
|-0.40
|-0.90%
|1.44
|Trinity League India
|11.00
|-0.10
|-0.90%
|0.01
|Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company
|1.11
|-0.01
|-0.89%
|1240.47
|Gennex Laboratories
|8.95
|-0.08
|-0.89%
|279.92
|My Money Securities
|33.85
|-0.30
|-0.88%
|0.63
|Regency Fincorp
|45.00
|-0.39
|-0.86%
|106.60
|J A Finance
|119.00
|-1.00
|-0.83%
|0.37
|Subam Papers
|216.80
|-1.80
|-0.82%
|5.60
|Aveer Foods
|615.00
|-5.00
|-0.81%
|0.01
|Kaiser Corporation
|6.19
|-0.05
|-0.80%
|1193.58
|Integra Essentia
|1.25
|-0.01
|-0.79%
|445.60
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|2.69
|-0.02
|-0.74%
|197.63
|H S India
|11.02
|-0.08
|-0.72%
|4.44
|Beezaasan Explotech
|407.00
|-2.95
|-0.72%
|7.20
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|16.99
|-0.12
|-0.70%
|2.96
|Nirav Commercials
|715.00
|-5.00
|-0.69%
|0.00
|Real Eco-Energy
|4.37
|-0.03
|-0.68%
|10.90
|SVJ Enterprises
|196.65
|-1.30
|-0.66%
|0.50
|Pune E-Stock Broking
|250.00
|-1.65
|-0.66%
|3.20
|Captain Polyplast
|71.94
|-0.46
|-0.64%
|6.03
|Integrated Proteins
|144.00
|-0.90
|-0.62%
|0.50
|Rudra Ecovation
|17.85
|-0.11
|-0.61%
|95.35
|Deccan Health Care
|13.00
|-0.08
|-0.61%
|3.71
|New Light Industries
|1.69
|-0.01
|-0.59%
|94.07
|Mishka Exim
|44.75
|-0.25
|-0.56%
|1.64
|Sunrise Efficient Marketing
|37.75
|-0.21
|-0.55%
|11.63
|Amforge Industries
|5.56
|-0.03
|-0.54%
|1.87
|Arex Industries
|139.85
|-0.75
|-0.53%
|0.29
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|18.89
|-0.10
|-0.53%
|3.37
|Landmarc Leisure Corporation
|1.91
|-0.01
|-0.52%
|2555.63
|AION-TECH Solutions
|53.72
|-0.28
|-0.52%
|1.81
|DSJ Keep Learning
|1.99
|-0.01
|-0.50%
|3.60
|Cressanda Railway Solutions
|2.15
|-0.01
|-0.46%
|280.32
|Aanchal Ispat
|68.80
|-0.31
|-0.45%
|2.13
|Blue Chip Tex Industries
|124.45
|-0.55
|-0.44%
|0.03
|Shivam Autotech
|17.90
|-0.08
|-0.44%
|2.00
|Rajnish Retail
|2.36
|-0.01
|-0.42%
|41.76
|NACDAC Infrastructure
|25.89
|-0.11
|-0.42%
|4.00
|VISA Chrome
|38.15
|-0.15
|-0.39%
|1.09
|Shyam Telecom
|15.79
|-0.06
|-0.38%
|0.04
|Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)
|133.50
|-0.50
|-0.37%
|0.03
|Shipwaves Online
|2.90
|-0.01
|-0.34%
|100.00
|Ashiana Agro Industries
|12.25
|-0.04
|-0.33%
|0.12
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|229.85
|-0.70
|-0.30%
|4.18
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|163.80
|-0.50
|-0.30%
|0.01
|Ultracab (India)
|6.85
|-0.02
|-0.29%
|35.96
|Avio Smart Market Stack
|7.25
|-0.02
|-0.28%
|11.47
|Hardwyn India
|11.25
|-0.03
|-0.27%
|68.92
|Rungta Irrigation
|49.74
|-0.13
|-0.26%
|0.07
|Best Agrolife
|20.17
|-0.05
|-0.25%
|171.83
|Emmforce Autotech
|182.50
|-0.45
|-0.25%
|14.40
|Brooks Laboratories
|60.85
|-0.15
|-0.25%
|0.63
|IIRM Holdings India
|138.00
|-0.30
|-0.22%
|4.73
|Lyons Corporate Market
|23.35
|-0.05
|-0.21%
|0.04
|Bodhtree Consulting
|14.55
|-0.03
|-0.21%
|10.59
|Crestchem
|127.50
|-0.25
|-0.20%
|0.29
|Rajasthan Securities
|53.80
|-0.10
|-0.19%
|2.86
|MPL Plastics
|6.19
|-0.01
|-0.16%
|1.19
|IndiaNivesh
|6.57
|-0.01
|-0.15%
|0.57
|Transglobe Foods
|498.00
|-0.65
|-0.13%
|0.00
|Samyak International
|17.47
|-0.02
|-0.11%
|1.22
|Multipurpose Trading & Agencies
|10.49
|-0.01
|-0.10%
|0.18
|Globus Power Generation
|12.80
|-0.01
|-0.08%
|2.61
|Arkade Developers
|139.55
|-0.10
|-0.07%
|12.72
|Jhaveri Credits & Capital
|184.25
|-0.10
|-0.05%
|0.33
|Sarvottam Finvest
|19.99
|-0.01
|-0.05%
|1.00
|Gyan Developers & Builders
|55.13
|-0.02
|-0.04%
|0.05
|Dynamic Cables
|402.05
|-0.15
|-0.04%
|5.02
|Somi Conveyor Beltings
|92.19
|-0.04
|-0.04%
|0.51
|Ruchira Papers
|111.35
|-0.05
|-0.04%
|1.72
|Sanchay Finvest
|57.50
|-0.02
|-0.03%
|0.00
Source: Dion Global