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BSE - Sellers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
Bridge Securities		9.57-2.39-19.98%452.27
Vruddhi Engineering Works		200.00-34.00-14.53%10.50
Quality RO Industries		36.90-4.10-10.00%4.00
Aastha Spintex		74.62-8.28-9.99%1414.05
Scarnose International		39.95-4.43-9.98%3.00
Scintilla Commercial & Credit		9.92-1.10-9.98%2.29
Indo Thai Securities		99.35-11.00-9.97%59.64
Superior Finlease		1.53-0.16-9.47%6.48
Thakker's Developers		142.80-12.70-8.17%0.36
Carraro India		501.00-40.80-7.53%29.43
Exicom Tele-Systems		158.95-10.45-6.17%113.27
SEPC		6.18-0.36-5.50%1259.00
Jivial Industries		79.90-4.58-5.42%12.00
Shlokka Dyes		24.64-1.41-5.41%21.60
Reetech International		17.50-1.00-5.41%1.20
Shree Ganesh Remedies		619.00-33.85-5.18%31.12
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		256.45-13.70-5.07%84.60
Innovative Ideals and Services (India)		21.66-1.14-5.00%3.00
Containe Technologies		27.55-1.45-5.00%2.00
Swarna Securities		94.52-4.97-5.00%0.02
Mideast Portfolio Management		36.68-1.93-5.00%2.12
Onix Solar Energy		510.50-26.85-5.00%7.80
Smartlink Holdings		216.60-11.40-5.00%2.76
Indosolar		327.75-17.25-5.00%5.51
Kriti Nutrients		90.07-4.74-5.00%5.45
City Pulse Multiventures		328.70-17.30-5.00%0.35
Gulf Lloyds (India)		59.91-3.15-5.00%4.80
H. R. Hygiene Products		79.41-4.17-4.99%134.40
Hindustan Media Ventures		98.54-5.18-4.99%2.26
Swastika Castal		93.48-4.91-4.99%8.00
Maruti Interior Products		36.54-1.92-4.99%446.00
Autoriders International		319.20-16.75-4.99%1.69
Coral Newsprints		9.32-0.49-4.99%0.00
Aerpace Industries		31.82-1.67-4.99%639.39
Bacil Pharma		16.93-0.89-4.99%5.56
Advance Technoforge		72.75-3.82-4.99%18.00
Mizzen Ventures		41.31-2.17-4.99%4.70
Sumeet Industries		17.33-0.91-4.99%32.35
Auto Pins (India)		108.50-5.70-4.99%0.03
National Standard (India)		193.40-10.15-4.99%0.42
Magnus Steel and Infra		44.20-2.32-4.99%30.64
Dhruva Capital Services		100.20-5.25-4.98%13.84
City Online Services		7.83-0.41-4.98%0.41
Surbhi Industries		141.20-7.40-4.98%3.61
Modulex Construction Technologies		16.61-0.87-4.98%13.97
Manraj Housing Finance		35.66-1.87-4.98%7.02
Garware Synthetics		19.29-1.01-4.98%0.88
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol		39.13-2.05-4.98%0.60
JMD Ventures		7.64-0.40-4.98%45.31
Coffee Day Enterprises		32.67-1.71-4.97%20.81
Raama Finance		19.31-1.01-4.97%138.69
CCME Global		85.15-4.45-4.97%0.65
Vas Infrastructure		8.60-0.45-4.97%1.49
Ruparel Food Products		125.35-6.55-4.97%0.02
Sterling Greenwoods		20.68-1.08-4.96%0.06
V B Industries		8.63-0.45-4.96%7.48
Longspur International Ventures		9.40-0.49-4.95%37.55
Supra Trends		14.77-0.77-4.95%0.12
Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles		97.85-5.10-4.95%8.00
Mahip Industries		15.00-0.78-4.94%60.00
Eureka Industries		5.78-0.30-4.93%23.88
Manaksia Steels		83.84-4.34-4.92%13.13
VXL Instruments		3.69-0.19-4.90%1.17
Kobo Biotech		6.61-0.34-4.89%1.61
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		38.45-1.97-4.87%6.76
Kopran		181.40-9.00-4.73%57.59
Empower India		2.44-0.12-4.69%117.54
Capillary Technologies India		554.70-25.95-4.47%9.48
Virgo Global		2.60-0.12-4.41%18.56
Shashijit Infraprojects		2.86-0.13-4.35%24.87
Garbi Finvest		8.93-0.40-4.29%1.81
Zodiac Ventures		1.57-0.07-4.27%313.96
Toss the Coin		230.00-9.95-4.15%0.90
Covance Softsol		198.05-8.35-4.05%13.19
Shangar Decor		0.24-0.01-4.00%2250.26
Emami Realty		75.49-2.96-3.77%1.07
Nitin Castings		478.85-18.60-3.74%3.30
Poojaa Precision Engg.		453.15-17.30-3.68%370.80
Tusaldah		148.20-5.65-3.67%0.05
Gilada Finance & Investments		13.00-0.46-3.42%11.08
Skyline Millars		15.87-0.56-3.41%4.53
Shalimar Productions		0.29-0.01-3.33%818.68
Bharat Parenterals		1375.00-44.35-3.12%0.16
Tyche Industries		122.10-3.90-3.10%0.18
Peeti Securities		19.25-0.59-2.97%0.02
Onelife Capital Advisors		34.00-1.00-2.86%0.11
Raymond		609.00-17.55-2.80%21.75
Essex Marine		38.48-1.07-2.71%12.00
ISL Consulting		16.15-0.45-2.71%1.13
Apis India		56.00-1.55-2.69%7.87
Super Crop Safe		14.15-0.38-2.62%70.74
Sambhv Steel Tubes		115.60-2.95-2.49%43.59
DCM Shriram International		83.50-2.11-2.46%14.28
Rajnish Wellness		0.41-0.01-2.38%2746.30
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries		24.75-0.60-2.37%4.80
Gujjubhai Industries		143.00-3.45-2.36%64.59
Sparc Electrex		5.09-0.12-2.30%24.81
Virtual Global Education		0.43-0.01-2.27%107.66
SMT Engineering		481.15-10.60-2.16%2.54
Jonjua Overseas		4.10-0.09-2.15%125.35
Brand Concepts		174.20-3.80-2.13%0.76
Retro Green Revolution		1.38-0.03-2.13%35.97
Surat Trade and Mercantile		4.76-0.10-2.06%73.06
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		1700.00-35.75-2.06%7.89
Shemaroo Entertainment		117.00-2.45-2.05%5.11
Kretto Syscon		0.48-0.01-2.04%4497.01
Maruti Global Industries		37.90-0.78-2.02%4.00
Inland Printers		65.80-1.34-2.00%2.27
Esha Media Research		49.98-1.02-2.00%0.59
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries		48.61-0.99-2.00%21.74
Lyka Labs		67.62-1.38-2.00%0.28
Marg Techno Projects		17.67-0.36-2.00%1.20
Aptus Pharma		279.80-5.70-2.00%2.80
Vedant Asset		78.08-1.59-2.00%1.50
SW Investments		148.00-3.00-1.99%0.00
SC Agrotech		34.54-0.70-1.99%1.04
Kartik Investments Trust		8453.00-172.00-1.99%0.00
Envair Electrodyne		48.80-0.99-1.99%1.39
Nutricircle		265.55-5.40-1.99%0.00
OnMobile Global		69.80-1.42-1.99%2.61
Apollo Ingredients		140.30-2.85-1.99%4.35
EMA India		634.35-12.90-1.99%0.45
RR Metalmakers India		73.50-1.49-1.99%0.90
Krishna Ventures		37.49-0.76-1.99%0.15
Arvaya Healthcare		119.05-2.40-1.98%0.01
Bhagawati Gas		11.45-0.23-1.97%7.09
Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics		106.90-2.15-1.97%0.41
Amanta Healthcare		166.35-3.35-1.97%0.03
BGIL Films & Technologies		7.50-0.15-1.96%47.29
Parle Industries		7.50-0.15-1.96%218.32
CFSL		5.50-0.11-1.96%65.12
DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals		25.46-0.51-1.96%0.25
Logica Infoway		154.00-3.05-1.94%24.60
Borosil		242.25-4.80-1.94%3.76
USG Tech Solutions		9.68-0.19-1.93%0.21
Steel Exchange India		11.24-0.22-1.92%128.96
Trishakti Industries		215.00-4.20-1.92%12.72
Umiya Tubes		23.85-0.45-1.85%9.57
MV Electrosystems		611.45-11.30-1.81%1044.46
Parsvnath Developers		1.64-0.03-1.80%174.69
RGF Capital Markets		2.27-0.04-1.73%874.47
Zodiac Energy		250.45-4.40-1.73%0.65
LWS Knitwear		15.50-0.27-1.71%4.10
W S Industries (India)		59.75-1.00-1.65%5.55
Nexome Capital Markets		119.90-2.00-1.64%2.28
Jindal Leasefin		124.00-2.05-1.63%0.02
Mercantile Ventures		24.75-0.40-1.59%0.51
Sigachi Industries		25.42-0.41-1.59%113.30
Prismx Global Ventures		0.62-0.01-1.59%160.30
Homre		1.94-0.03-1.52%67.83
The Indian Wood Products Company		33.50-0.50-1.47%1.74
Xelpmoc Design and Tech		82.80-1.20-1.43%0.56
Kimia Biosciences		29.93-0.43-1.42%6.28
Winsome Breweries		20.38-0.28-1.36%3.90
Sizemasters Technology		253.50-3.45-1.34%0.70
Aki India		4.49-0.06-1.32%13.10
Kesoram Industries		12.80-0.17-1.31%60.64
Kemistar Corporation		47.98-0.62-1.28%3.66
Quantum Digital Vision (India)		32.91-0.42-1.26%0.47
GVK Power & Infrastructure		2.37-0.03-1.25%192.87
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure		705.00-8.90-1.25%67.90
Network18 Media & Investments		29.54-0.37-1.24%69.84
Dhaval Packaging		110.30-1.38-1.24%279.60
Ahasolar Technologies		80.00-0.99-1.22%0.40
Lancor Holdings		25.44-0.31-1.20%23.76
Kesar India		1249.95-15.00-1.19%15.10
Three M Paper Boards		24.20-0.29-1.18%4.00
Nam Securities		91.99-1.09-1.17%0.02
Fabtech Technologies		148.90-1.70-1.13%4.86
Electrosteel Castings		71.40-0.71-0.98%117.25
Daulat Securities		27.03-0.26-0.95%0.59
Choksi Asia		240.00-2.25-0.93%26.33
Gowra Leasing & Finance		94.80-0.89-0.93%2.71
Abhinav Leasing & Finance		1.09-0.01-0.91%0.79
Anirit Ventures		44.00-0.40-0.90%1.44
Trinity League India		11.00-0.10-0.90%0.01
Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company		1.11-0.01-0.89%1240.47
Gennex Laboratories		8.95-0.08-0.89%279.92
My Money Securities		33.85-0.30-0.88%0.63
Regency Fincorp		45.00-0.39-0.86%106.60
J A Finance		119.00-1.00-0.83%0.37
Subam Papers		216.80-1.80-0.82%5.60
Aveer Foods		615.00-5.00-0.81%0.01
Kaiser Corporation		6.19-0.05-0.80%1193.58
Integra Essentia		1.25-0.01-0.79%445.60
Alliance Integrated Metaliks		2.69-0.02-0.74%197.63
H S India		11.02-0.08-0.72%4.44
Beezaasan Explotech		407.00-2.95-0.72%7.20
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		16.99-0.12-0.70%2.96
Nirav Commercials		715.00-5.00-0.69%0.00
Real Eco-Energy		4.37-0.03-0.68%10.90
SVJ Enterprises		196.65-1.30-0.66%0.50
Pune E-Stock Broking		250.00-1.65-0.66%3.20
Captain Polyplast		71.94-0.46-0.64%6.03
Integrated Proteins		144.00-0.90-0.62%0.50
Rudra Ecovation		17.85-0.11-0.61%95.35
Deccan Health Care		13.00-0.08-0.61%3.71
New Light Industries		1.69-0.01-0.59%94.07
Mishka Exim		44.75-0.25-0.56%1.64
Sunrise Efficient Marketing		37.75-0.21-0.55%11.63
Amforge Industries		5.56-0.03-0.54%1.87
Arex Industries		139.85-0.75-0.53%0.29
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		18.89-0.10-0.53%3.37
Landmarc Leisure Corporation		1.91-0.01-0.52%2555.63
AION-TECH Solutions		53.72-0.28-0.52%1.81
DSJ Keep Learning		1.99-0.01-0.50%3.60
Cressanda Railway Solutions		2.15-0.01-0.46%280.32
Aanchal Ispat		68.80-0.31-0.45%2.13
Blue Chip Tex Industries		124.45-0.55-0.44%0.03
Shivam Autotech		17.90-0.08-0.44%2.00
Rajnish Retail		2.36-0.01-0.42%41.76
NACDAC Infrastructure		25.89-0.11-0.42%4.00
VISA Chrome		38.15-0.15-0.39%1.09
Shyam Telecom		15.79-0.06-0.38%0.04
Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)		133.50-0.50-0.37%0.03
Shipwaves Online		2.90-0.01-0.34%100.00
Ashiana Agro Industries		12.25-0.04-0.33%0.12
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		229.85-0.70-0.30%4.18
Skybiotech Healthcare		163.80-0.50-0.30%0.01
Ultracab (India)		6.85-0.02-0.29%35.96
Avio Smart Market Stack		7.25-0.02-0.28%11.47
Hardwyn India		11.25-0.03-0.27%68.92
Rungta Irrigation		49.74-0.13-0.26%0.07
Best Agrolife		20.17-0.05-0.25%171.83
Emmforce Autotech		182.50-0.45-0.25%14.40
Brooks Laboratories		60.85-0.15-0.25%0.63
IIRM Holdings India		138.00-0.30-0.22%4.73
Lyons Corporate Market		23.35-0.05-0.21%0.04
Bodhtree Consulting		14.55-0.03-0.21%10.59
Crestchem		127.50-0.25-0.20%0.29
Rajasthan Securities		53.80-0.10-0.19%2.86
MPL Plastics		6.19-0.01-0.16%1.19
IndiaNivesh		6.57-0.01-0.15%0.57
Transglobe Foods		498.00-0.65-0.13%0.00
Samyak International		17.47-0.02-0.11%1.22
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies		10.49-0.01-0.10%0.18
Globus Power Generation		12.80-0.01-0.08%2.61
Arkade Developers		139.55-0.10-0.07%12.72
Jhaveri Credits & Capital		184.25-0.10-0.05%0.33
Sarvottam Finvest		19.99-0.01-0.05%1.00
Gyan Developers & Builders		55.13-0.02-0.04%0.05
Dynamic Cables		402.05-0.15-0.04%5.02
Somi Conveyor Beltings		92.19-0.04-0.04%0.51
Ruchira Papers		111.35-0.05-0.04%1.72
Sanchay Finvest		57.50-0.02-0.03%0.00

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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