BSE secures a trademark for its iconic building Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers at Dalal Street in Mumbai

Leading stock exchange BSE today said it has secured a trademark for its iconic building Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers at Dalal Street in Mumbai. This marks an important milestone in the journey of BSE as the tower has been an irreplaceable part of the soul of the city. BSE, which was founded in 1875, started off as a small group of brokers who functioned under a banyan tree on Dalal Street. After 143 years, Dalal Street is identified by BSE’s iconic building. The 28 floored building took almost 10 years to build and was finally completed in 1980.

At the time of its completion, it was the tallest building in the country and hence got a lot of prominence. Initially known as BSE Towers, the building was soon renamed after the late chairman of BSE, Sir Phiroze Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy. “We are glad that the uniqueness of this iconic building that serves as a barometer of Indian economy has been recognise under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 by the Government of India,” BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a statement.

Going forward, usage of the BSE building’s picture will require a consent from BSE, a transparent process will be announced at the later date. Till the time the usage of the building image can continue as per the current framework, he added.