BSE revises circuits in 487 stocks effective today; check full list of shares before trading

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday revised the circuit limits on as many as 487 stocks including Urja Global, Mishra Dhatu Nigma, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Religare Enterprises most likely on the basis of historical volatility in the share price. The circuit limits on the stocks 487 shares including of NDTV, Parsvnath Developers, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co, Sankhya Infotech, Nu Tek India, Thangamayil Jewellery, MT Educare, Urja Global, 3i Infotech and Mandhana Industries have been revised with effect from 7 June 2018.

“Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that as a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. The revised price band as indicated thereunder will be effective from 7 June 2018,” BSE said in a statement on Wednesday. The scrips in T, Z, P, ST, MT, ZP and XT group will continue to attract a price band of 5% or lower, as applicable, BSE statement added.

Here is the full list of stocks on which circuit limits have been revised

Scrip Code ISIN Stock Circuit Filter From % To % 502901 INE462D01018 Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning & Weaving 2 5 505343 INE811D01024 Monotype India 2 5 506642 INE888C01016 Sadhana Nitro Chem 2 5 511064 INE099M01027 Aplaya Creations 2 5 511716 INE359A01012 Escorts Finance 2 5 521105 INE482O01021 Olympia Industries 2 5 523120 INE628D01014 Ador Multiproducts 2 5 524414 INE744C01029 Norris Medicines 2 5 526081 INE895E01017 SC Agrotech 2 5 530149 INE219A01026 KSL & Industries 2 5 530333 INE128F01010 Emgee Cables & Communications 2 5 531164 INE995E01015 Laser Diamonds 2 5 531893 INE248B01015 Sawaca Business Machines 2 5 531963 INE607F01039 Universal Credit & Securities 2 5 533149 INE143K01019 Essar Securities 2 5 534064 INE123D01016 Alliance Integrated Metaliks 2 5 538364 INE795P01023 Birdhi Chand Pannalal Agencies 2 5 538653 INE649L01013 Ejecta Marketing 2 5 538772 INE480D01010 Niyogin Fintech 2 5 538787 INE997C01015 Goenka Business & Finance 2 5 539007 INE115R01012 Pincon Lifestyle 2 5 539014 INE059Q01014 Kalpa Commercial 2 5 539125 INE914Q01010 Layla Textile and Traders 2 5 539169 INE105R01013 Funny Software 2 5 539278 INE653R01012 Symbiox Investment & Trading Co 2 5 539679 INE332Q01015 Kapil Raj Finance 2 5 539854 INE115S01010 Halder Venture 2 5 540361 INE575D01033 Danube Industries 2 5 540874 INE454F01010 7Seas Entertainment 2 5 541096 INE365Y01019 Bharat Parenterals 2 5 503639 INE314N01010 Indsoya 5 2 500013 INE436A01026 Ansal Properties & Infrastructure 5 10 500023 INE363A01022 Asian Hotels (North) 5 10 500136 INE778B01029 Ester Industries 5 10 500141 INE912A01026 Ferro Alloys Corporation 5 10 500240 INE266B01017 Kinetic Engineering 5 10 500267 INE201B01022 Majestic Auto 5 10 500317 INE142A01012 Oswal Agro Mills 5 10 500327 INE600A01035 Pil Italica Lifestyle 5 10 500414 INE064A01026 Timex Group India 5 10 500500 INE253A01025 Hindustan Motors 5 10 502448 INE927A01040 Rollatainers 5 10 503162 INE750D01016 Reliance Chemotex Industries 5 10 503881 INE155B01012 Hind Syntex 5 10 504286 INE393A01011 Delta Magnets 5 10 504879 INE569C01020 Orient Abrasives 5 10 504961 INE895C01011 Tayo Rolls 5 10 504988 INE380G01015 Welcast Steels 5 10 505299 INE731D01024 Kulkarni Power Tools 5 10 505509 INE688D01026 Responsive Industries 5 10 505526 INE966A01022 Dolat Investments 5 10 507645 INE339F01021 Polson 5 10 507794 INE745B01028 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers 5 10 507912 INE724A01017 LKP Finance 5 10 509009 INE218C01016 AuSom Enterprise 5 10 511672 INE099G01011 Scan Steels 5 10 511736 INE981D01025 Ushdev International 5 10 512093 INE234B01023 Cranes Software International 5 10 512175 INE685D01022 Vama Industries 5 10 512587 INE077B01018 Zodiac-JRD-MKJ 5 10 512608 INE474E01029 Bhandari Hosiery Exports 5 10 513216 INE699A01011 Uttam Galva Steels 5 10 513335 INE425A01011 Metalyst Forgings 5 10 513436 INE640C01011 Shah Alloys 5 10 514183 INE761G01016 Black Rose Industries 5 10 514211 INE235C01010 Sumeet Industries 5 10 514264 INE707B01010 Seasons Textiles 5 10 514266 INE106C01013 Zenith Fibres 5 10 514326 INE790C01014 Patspin India 5 10 517236 INE216C01010 Calcom Vision 5 10 517411 INE635A01023 Shyam Telecom 5 10 517481 INE421N01021 Artech Power & Trading 5 10 519031 INE455D01012 Shah Foods 5 10 519126 INE254N01018 Hindustan Foods 5 10 519224 INE210A01017 Williamson Magor & Company 5 10 521167 INE485D01035 Frontline Business Solutions 5 10 522004 INE177C01022 Batliboi 5 10 522005 INE759F01012 Austin Engineering Company 5 10 522285 INE854B01010 Jayaswal Neco Industries 5 10 522650 INE142E01014 Bemco Hydraulics 5 10 523011 INE080A01014 Weizmann 5 10 523260 INE844A01013 PEARL Polymers 5 10 523289 INE763B01013 Rama Vision 5 10 523465 INE969D01012 Ind Bank Housing 5 10 523475 INE026D01011 Lotus Chocolate Company 5 10 523550 INE951B01014 Krypton Industries 5 10 523594 INE638D01021 Kunststoffe Industries 5 10 523606 INE438E01016 Sika Interplant Systems 5 10 523638 INE558A01019 IP Rings 5 10 523842 INE460D01038 Super Tannery 5 10 524013 INE806J01013 Hindustan Fluorocarbons 5 10 524075 INE155C01010 Albert David 5 10 524394 INE579C01029 Vimta Labs 5 10 524440 INE198C01010 Camex 5 10 524470 INE312C01025 Syncom Formulations India 5 10 524606 INE415H01017 Beryl Drugs 5 10 524758 INE812C01016 Wintac 5 10 526117 INE011D01013 Shervani Industrial Syndicate 5 10 526415 INE870B01016 OK Play India 5 10 526801 INE474B01017 PSL 5 10 526807 INE497B01018 Seamec 5 10 526853 INE986A01012 Bilcare 5 10 526917 INE659B01021 CHD Developers 5 10 526927 INE991C01034 Dion Global Solutions 5 10 526987 INE550C01020 Urja Global 5 10 530151 INE256G01033 Vijay Textiles 5 10 530433 INE960E01019 Shiva Global Agro Industries 5 10 530579 INE152C01025 Golden Goenka Fincorp 5 10 530643 INE316A01038 Eco Recycling 5 10 530943 INE416A01036 Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network 5 10 531082 INE914E01040 Alankit 5 10 531212 INE606C01012 Nalin Lease Finance 5 10 531216 INE819A01023 Comfort Intech 5 10 531306 INE590D01016 DHP India 5 10 531390 INE890B01014 Upsurge Investment & Finance 5 10 531518 INE767B01014 Vikas Granaries 5 10 531525 INE849B01010 ACE Software Exports 5 10 531539 INE864D01015 Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products 5 10 531744 INE548B01018 Gini Silk Mills 5 10 531834 INE487B01019 Natura Hue Chem 5 10 531847 INE194D01017 Asian Star Company 5 10 531879 INE889E01010 Pioneer Distilleries 5 10 531892 INE060B01014 Khandwala Securities 5 10 531921 INE204E01012 Agarwal Industrial Corporation 5 10 532067 INE994E01018 Kilpest India 5 10 532219 INE306C01019 Energy Development Company 5 10 532310 INE879A01019 Shree Rama Multi-Tech 5 10 532324 INE039B01026 Cinevista 5 10 532326 INE781A01025 Intense Technologies 5 10 532329 INE310B01013 Danlaw Technologies India 5 10 532330 INE998A01017 Biopac India Corporation 5 10 532416 INE747B01016 Next Mediaworks 5 10 532456 INE070C01037 Compuage Infocom 5 10 532624 INE796G01012 Jindal Photo 5 10 532628 INE748C01020 3i Infotech 5 10 532701 INE266H01014 Sree Sakthi Paper Mills 5 10 532726 INE297H01019 Gallantt Metal 5 10 532727 INE400H01019 Adhunik Metaliks 5 10 532746 INE466H01028 Unity Infraprojects 5 10 532774 INE020G01017 Accel Frontline 5 10 532820 INE311H01018 E-Land Apparel 5 10 532886 INE105I01012 SEL Manufacturing Company 5 10 532894 INE227G01018 Indowind Energy 5 10 532896 INE387I01016 Magnum Ventures 5 10 532918 INE575I01016 Rathi Bars 5 10 532925 INE234I01010 Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corp 5 10 532946 INE863I01016 Bang Overseas 5 10 532976 INE091G01018 Jai Balaji Industries 5 10 532986 INE368I01016 Niraj Cement Structurals 5 10 533008 INE196J01019 OCL Iron and Steel 5 10 533012 INE197J01017 Landmark Property Development Co 5 10 533204 INE087J01010 Mandhana Industries 5 10 533227 INE926K01017 Asian Hotels (East) 5 10 533257 INE866K01015 Indosolar 5 10 533275 INE482J01021 Gyscoal Alloys 5 10 533294 INE722J01012 Ravi Kumar Distilleries 5 10 533393 INE662L01016 TCI Developers 5 10 533506 INE878H01016 Inventure Growth & Securities 5 10 533605 INE023M01027 Prakash Constrowell 5 10 534060 INE793G01035 PMC Fincorp 5 10 534338 INE393F01010 Maxheights Infrastructure 5 10 534598 INE735M01018 S.E. Power 5 10 534659 INE131N01018 Jointeca Education Solutions 5 10 534680 INE559N01010 SRG Housing Finance 5 10 535730 INE731G01027 Khoobsurat 5 10 536644 INE596O01010 Newever Trade Wings 5 10 536738 INE325P01011 Stellar Capital Services 5 10 537259 INE442P01014 Suyog Telematics 5 10 538365 INE452L01012 Adhunik Industries 5 10 538496 INE849M01017 Tarini International 5 10 538520 INE857P01021 Siddarth Businesses 5 10 538607 INE457P01020 Toyam Industries 5 10 538713 INE011R01013 Atishay 5 10 538731 INE982Q01017 Powerhouse Gym & Wellness 5 10 538860 INE655P01029 Panafic Industrials 5 10 539009 INE003Q01012 GBL Industries 5 10 539042 INE976R01017 AGI Infra 5 10 539044 INE824Q01011 Manaksia Steels 5 10 539099 INE291R01011 Athena Constructions 5 10 539148 INE788J01021 Shivalik Rasayan 5 10 539196 INE829P01020 Amba Enterprises 5 10 539217 INE606K01023 Srestha Finvest 5 10 539309 INE230R01027 Rama Steel Tubes 5 10 539310 INE365S01029 Oyeeee Media 5 10 539363 INE094T01015 Sri Krishna Constructions (India) 5 10 539403 INE800S01017 Arambhan Hospitality Services 5 10 539410 INE873S01022 Sinner Energy India 5 10 539518 INE551B01012 Uday Jewellery Industries 5 10 539593 INE728Q01014 Shivansh Finserve 5 10 539798 INE173U01015 Umiya Tubes 5 10 539839 INE399S01010 Franklin Leasing and Finance 5 10 539842 INE410U01011 Sysco Industries 5 10 539939 INE571U01010 Yash Chemex 5 10 539962 INE064D01012 Quest Financial Services 5 10 539984 INE799B01017 Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure 5 10 539997 INE552U01010 Kwality Pharmaceuticals 5 10 540081 INE860T01019 SAB Events & Governance Now Media 5 10 540083 INE871L01013 TV Vision 5 10 540125 INE583V01013 Radhika Jeweltech 5 10 540150 INE957U01011 Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering 5 10 540175 INE964R01013 Regency Investments 5 10 540252 INE607V01010 Veeram Ornaments 5 10 540394 INE801W01017 Jash Dealmark 5 10 540405 INE711V01010 Oceanic Foods 5 10 540519 INE343X01018 Meera Industries 5 10 540590 INE325X01015 Riddhi Corporate Services 5 10 540648 INE471W01019 Palash Securities 5 10 540697 INE319X01018 A & M Febcon 5 10 540756 INE282Y01016 Kaarya Facilities and Services 5 10 540812 INE457Y01014 Kids Medical Systems 5 10 540821 INE994R01010 Sadhna Broadcast 5 10 540923 INE760Y01011 Ashoka Metcast 5 10 540954 INE586E01012 The Indian Wood Products Company 5 10 541144 INE380Z01015 Active Clothing Co 5 10 590018 INE598C01011 Hisar Metal Industries 5 10 590056 INE498E01010 Salona Cotspin 5 10 590068 INE731C01018 Khaitan (India) 5 10 506590 INE602A01023 Phillips Carbon Black 5 20 541195 INE099Z01011 Mishra Dhatu Nigam 5 20 541352 INE00EM01016 Megastar Foods 5 20 541353 INE870Z01015 Innovators Facade Systems 5 20 511359 INE556D01017 Ad-Manum Finance 10 5 513401 INE587D01012 Ashiana Ispat 10 5 526550 INE652F01027 Country Club Hospitality & Holidays 10 5 532744 INE302H01017 GTN Textiles 10 5 540072 INE191V01015 Shiva Granito Export 10 5 540945 INE180Z01019 Focus Suites Solutions & Services 10 5 500370 INE924A01013 Salora International 10 5 501391 INE855A01019 WH Brady & Company 10 5 522267 INE466D01019 Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works 10 5 526241 INE762C01021 Amrapali Industries 10 5 531172 INE569D01028 Pranavaditya Spinning Mills 10 5 531917 INE070B01013 Twinstar Industries 10 5 538876 INE907D01012 S T Services 10 5 541005 INE398L01017 Kanco Tea & Industries 10 5 500024 INE442A01024 Assam Company India 10 20 500059 INE071A01013 Binani Industries 10 20 500083 INE281A01026 Century Extrusions 10 20 500117 INE500A01029 DCW 10 20 500170 INE537A01013 GTN Industries 10 20 500211 INE901A01011 Insilco 10 20 500306 INE903A01025 Jaykay Enterprises 10 20 500449 INE048A01011 Hindustan Organic Chemicals 10 20 500463 INE676A01019 AGC Networks 10 20 500467 INE544A01019 Harrisons Malayalam 10 20 500655 INE291A01017 Garware Polyester 10 20 501848 INE446C01013 Global Offshore Services 10 20 502445 INE906D01014 Citadel Realty and Developers 10 20 503657 INE255E01030 Veer Energy & Infrastructure 10 20 503804 INE204C01024 Shri Dinesh Mills 10 20 504093 INE795A01017 Panasonic Energy India Company 10 20 505036 INE451C01013 Automobile Corporation of Goa 10 20 505230 INE184C01028 Cimmco 10 20 505232 INE232E01013 Veljan Denison 10 20 505250 INE631D01026 GG Dandekar Machine Works 10 20 505850 INE545L01021 Mangal Credit and Fincorp 10 20 505854 INE391D01019 TRF 10 20 506079 INE651C01018 Lakshmi Precision Screws 10 20 506522 INE430D01015 JL Morison India 10 20 506854 INE639B01015 TANFAC Industries 10 20 506981 INE472D01017 Bluechip Tex Industries 10 20 507205 INE133E01013 Tilaknagar Industries 10 20 507753 INE284B01028 TGV Sraac 10 20 507944 INE704G01016 Bajaj Steel Industries 10 20 508494 INE712A01012 Warren Tea 10 20 508807 INE684B01011 I S T 10 20 508941 INE013E01017 Panasonic Carbon India Company 10 20 509220 INE034D01031 PTL Enterprises 10 20 509715 INE364A01020 Jay Shree Tea & Industries 10 20 511147 INE549D01012 Wall Street Finance 10 20 511208 INE050B01023 IL&FS Investment Managers 10 20 511509 INE380K01017 Vivo Bio Tech 10 20 511557 INE732K01019 Pro Fin Capital Services 10 20 511609 INE569B01014 ISL Consulting 10 20 511630 INE699B01027 Sambhaav Media 10 20 512131 INE529F01027 Signet Industries 10 20 512257 INE895A01023 Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corp 10 20 512519 INE668D01028 Donear Industries 10 20 513059 INE736H01024 GS Auto International 10 20 513361 INE072A01029 India Steel Works 10 20 513472 INE658D01011 Simplex Castings 10 20 513511 INE798F01010 Panchmahal Steel 10 20 513687 INE848B01012 Spectra Industries 10 20 513691 INE988E01036 JMT Auto 10 20 513709 INE960A01017 Shilp Gravures 10 20 514045 INE594B01012 BSL 10 20 514215 INE118K01011 Binny 10 20 515085 INE298E01022 Restile Ceramics 10 20 516007 INE805B01012 Mangalam Timber Products 10 20 516072 INE270I01014 Vishnu Chemicals 10 20 516106 INE538D01015 Shree Karthik Papers 10 20 517035 INE302D01016 Ruttonsha International Rectifier 10 20 517080 INE361M01021 High Ground Enterprise 10 20 517166 INE252A01019 SPEL Semiconductor 10 20 517330 INE981B01011 CMI 10 20 517372 INE877E01015 Gujarat Intrux 10 20 517530 INE130B01031 Surana Telecom and Power 10 20 517556 INE362A01016 PVP Ventures 10 20 517571 INE065B01013 IMP Powers 10 20 519307 INE706A01022 Vikas WSP 10 20 519457 INE295C01014 Virat Crane Industries 10 20 519494 INE542C01019 NK Industries 10 20 520155 INE580C01019 Starlog Enterprises 10 20 521109 INE123B01028 Nagreeka Exports 10 20 522105 INE372E01025 Birla Precision Technologies 10 20 522165 INE867D01018 Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese 10 20 522292 INE713D01055 Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries 10 20 523100 INE124B01018 Cosmo Ferrites 10 20 523329 INE668G01013 Eldeco Housing & Industries 10 20 523367 INE499A01024 DCM Shriram 10 20 523768 INE059C01022 Gujarat Borosil 10 20 524136 INE417E01010 Pee Cee Cosma Sope 10 20 524500 INE729D01010 Kilitch Drugs India 10 20 524520 INE879K01018 KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) 10 20 524522 INE919B01011 Laffans Petrochemicals 10 20 524610 INE886C01010 Rathi Graphic Technologies 10 20 524634 INE058F01019 Alufluoride 10 20 524640 INE078I01011 Archit Organosys 10 20 524654 INE936B01015 Natural Capsules 10 20 524663 INE994B01014 Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corp 10 20 524687 INE473E01021 Basant Agro Tech India 10 20 524711 INE427C01021 Vista Pharmaceuticals 10 20 524764 INE230G01020 Nutraplus India 10 20 524768 INE634B01016 Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition 10 20 524818 INE457C01010 Dynamic Industries 10 20 526263 INE835B01035 Mold-Tek Technologies 10 20 526325 INE609C01024 Orient Press 10 20 526519 INE840D01015 Alpine Housing Development Corp 10 20 526544 INE967B01028 Scanpoint Geomatics 10 20 526546 INE493D01013 Choksi Laboratories 10 20 526727 INE797D01017 Garnet Construction 10 20 526731 INE630D01010 Bright Brothers 10 20 526737 INE871E01018 Corporate Courier and Cargo 10 20 526849 INE655B01011 Banaras Beads 10 20 526899 INE552B01010 Himalaya Food International 10 20 530067 INE718F01018 CSL Finance 10 20 530163 INE817B01025 Kerala Ayurveda 10 20 530185 INE936A01025 Surat Textile Mills 10 20 530305 INE546C01010 Piccadily Agro Industries 10 20 530341 INE596B01017 Mukesh Babu Financial Services 10 20 530461 INE440C01016 Saboo Sodium Chloro 10 20 530555 INE074B01023 Paramount Communications 10 20 530627 INE834D01018 Vipul Organics 10 20 530695 INE233C01023 Prime Property Development Corp 10 20 530977 INE260E01014 Shri Keshav Cements And Infra 10 20 531169 INE709B01016 SKP Securities 10 20 531358 INE102B01014 Choice International 10 20 531437 INE523I01016 Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills 10 20 531453 INE954E01012 Mohit Industries 10 20 531746 INE505C01016 Prajay Engineers Syndicate 10 20 531761 INE126J01016 Apollo Pipes 10 20 531869 INE433G01012 Sacheta Metals 10 20 532039 INE486F01012 Zenotech Laboratories 10 20 532123 INE395A01016 BSEL Infrastructure Realty 10 20 532323 INE555C01029 Shiva Cement 10 20 532339 INE453B01029 Compucom Software 10 20 532351 INE523B01011 Aksh Optifibre 10 20 532365 INE417B01040 Dynacons Systems & Solutions 10 20 532371 INE517B01013 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) 10 20 532375 INE716B01011 Tips Industries 10 20 532391 INE808B01016 Opto Circuits (India) 10 20 532408 INE933B01012 Megasoft 10 20 532507 INE116D01028 B.A.G. Films and Media 10 20 532529 INE155G01029 New Delhi Television 10 20 532604 INE658G01014 S.A.L. Steel 10 20 532613 INE450G01024 VIP Clothing 10 20 532647 INE968G01033 Provogue (India) 10 20 532658 INE076H01025 Eon Electric 10 20 532707 INE256H01015 Dynemic Products 10 20 532713 INE190H01016 Sakuma Exports 10 20 532721 INE286H01012 Visa Steel 10 20 532741 INE390H01012 Kamdhenu 10 20 532742 INE111F01016 Paushak 10 20 532761 INE596H01014 HOV Services 10 20 532780 INE561H01026 Parsvnath Developers 10 20 532797 INE718H01014 Autoline Industries 10 20 532875 INE102I01027 Allied Digital Services 10 20 532877 INE898F01018 Simplex Projects 10 20 532878 INE385I01010 Alpa Laboratories 10 20 532884 INE056I01017 Refex Industries 10 20 532895 INE245I01016 Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure 10 20 532902 INE429I01024 Consolidated Construction Consortium 10 20 532906 INE215I01019 Maan Aluminium 10 20 532907 INE369I01014 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co 10 20 532915 INE621H01010 Religare Enterprises 10 20 532933 INE386I01018 Porwal Auto Components 10 20 532941 INE792I01017 Cords Cable Industries 10 20 532972 INE877A01013 Sankhya Infotech 10 20 532980 INE020J01029 Gokul Refoils & Solvent 10 20 532998 INE947I01017 Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute 10 20 533015 INE318J01027 Nu Tek India 10 20 533104 INE615I01010 Globus Spirits 10 20 533158 INE085J01014 Thangamayil Jewellery 10 20 533164 INE141K01013 Texmo Pipes and Products 10 20 533259 INE019J01013 Sastasundar Ventures 10 20 533272 INE209L01016 Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co 10 20 533285 INE245L01010 RDB Realty & Infrastructure 10 20 533298 INE272L01022 Surana Solar 10 20 533316 INE577L01016 STEL Holdings 10 20 533451 INE725L01011 Karma Energy 10 20 533540 INE040M01013 Tree House Education & Accessories 10 20 534184 INE453M01018 Nagarjuna Oil Refinery 10 20 534312 INE472M01018 MT Educare 10 20 534600 INE391J01016 JTL Infra 10 20 534674 INE741L01018 Ducon Infratechnologies 10 20 534748 INE503B01013 Steel Exchange India 10 20 535279 INE583M01012 Bothra Metals & Alloys 10 20 535620 INE160L01011 Binny Mills 10 20 535621 INE159L01013 S V Global Mill 10 20 535916 INE030P01017 Alacrity Securities 10 20 536493 INE690O01011 JK Agri Genetics 10 20 536710 INE326P01019 S R G Securities Finance 10 20 537785 INE084Q01012 Anisha Impex 10 20 537800 INE717C01025 Mangalam Industrial Finance 10 20 538092 INE574G01013 Joonktollee Tea & Industries 10 20 538319 INE191P01017 GCM Capital Advisors 10 20 538476 INE172D01021 Capital Trade Links 10 20 538566 INE919P01029 Best Steel Logistics 10 20 538765 INE401Q01018 JLA Infraville Shoppers 10 20 538812 INE322R01014 Aanchal Ispat 10 20 538834 INE242Q01016 Meenakshi Enterprises 10 20 538837 INE237B01018 Jeevan Scientific Technology 10 20 538891 INE613C01018 South India Projects 10 20 538902 INE341R01014 Dhunseri Tea & Industries 10 20 538961 INE949P01018 Genus Paper & Boards 10 20 538992 INE002E01010 SAR Auto Products 10 20 539006 INE596F01018 PTC Industries 10 20 539040 INE812Q01016 Tirupati Tyres 10 20 539056 INE172N01012 Adlabs Entertainment 10 20 539177 INE206F01014 Authum Investment & Infrastructure 10 20 539251 INE875R01011 Balkrishna Paper Mills 10 20 539287 INE749B01012 Ortin Laboratories 10 20 539352 INE212Q01019 P. B. Films 10 20 539354 INE914G01011 Polyspin Exports 10 20 539391 INE636B01011 Acme Resources 10 20 539470 INE051N01018 Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) 10 20 539526 INE452S01017 Suncare Traders 10 20 539528 INE430R01015 Aayush Food and Herbs 10 20 539570 INE742R01013 OFS Technologies 10 20 539686 INE127T01013 K.P. Energy 10 20 539725 INE314T01025 Gokul Agro Resources 10 20 539884 INE671T01010 Darshan Orna 10 20 539979 INE731U01010 Digjam 10 20 539982 INE184U01012 Advance Syntex 10 20 539985 INE120V01014 Titaanium Ten Enterprise 10 20 540027 INE171P01019 Prabhat Telecoms (India) 10 20 540134 INE818R01011 Ishaan Infrastructures and Shelters 10 20 540151 INE942P01013 Diksat Transworld 10 20 540492 INE594W01026 Pure Giftcarat 10 20 540647 INE335W01016 Ganges Securities 10 20 540694 INE236W01016 ANG Lifesciences India 10 20 540698 INE555X01017 Nouritrans Exim 10 20 540730 INE062Y01012 Mehai Technology 10 20 540735 INE864K01010 IRIS Business Services 10 20 540850 INE841Y01019 Jhandewalas Foods 10 20 540936 INE063Z01017 Gautam Gems 10 20 540953 INE923Y01015 Kenvi Jewels 10 20 540961 INE644Y01017 Shiva Mills 10 20 590013 INE445C01015 Xpro India 10 20 590022 INE962C01027 Eastern Silk Industries 10 20 590024 INE188A01015 Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore 10 20 590134 INE414A01015 Madras Fertilizers 10 20 506910 INE703C01025 Jaysynth Dyestuff India 20 5 508905 INE641A01013 SMIFS Capital Markets 20 5 514138 INE132C01027 Suryalata Spinning Mills 20 5 530897 INE825C01018 NG Industries 20 5 530991 INE443C01010 Roopa Industries 20 5 531129 INE635D01027 Inani Marbles & Industries 20 5 534190 INE550L01013 Olympic Cards 20 5 535693 INE320I01017 Brahmaputra Infrastructure 20 5 538788 INE918C01011 Gilada Finance & Investments 20 5 539599 INE079C01012 Kotia Enterprises 20 5 539669 INE684D01025 RGF Capital Markets 20 5 539900 INE642P01019 Dalmia Industrial Development 20 5 541133 INE758W01019 Apex Home Finance 20 5 532762 INE731H01025 Action Construction Equipment 20 5 502873 INE950C01014 HP Cotton Textile Mills 20 10 506122 INE820M01018 Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment 20 10 512297 INE408F01016 Shantai Industries 20 10 513043 INE158G01015 Remi Edelstahl Tubulars 20 10 526755 INE548D01014 Velan Hotels 20 10 526827 INE882D01017 Spice Islands Apparels 20 10 530809 INE355C01016 BNR Udyog 20 10 533315 INE690J01011 Innovassynth Investments 20 10 526747 INE078D01012 PG Foils 20 10

