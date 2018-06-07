BSE revises circuits in 487 stocks effective today; check full list of shares before trading

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday revised the circuit limits on as many as 487 stocks including Urja Global, Mishra Dhatu Nigma, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Religare Enterprises most likely on the basis of historical volatility in the share price. The circuit limits on the stocks 487 shares including of NDTV, Parsvnath Developers, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co, Sankhya Infotech, Nu Tek India, Thangamayil Jewellery, MT Educare, Urja Global, 3i Infotech and Mandhana Industries have been revised with effect from 7 June 2018.
“Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that as a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. The revised price band as indicated thereunder will be effective from 7 June 2018,” BSE said in a statement on Wednesday. The scrips in T, Z, P, ST, MT, ZP and XT group will continue to attract a price band of 5% or lower, as applicable, BSE statement added.
Here is the full list of stocks on which circuit limits have been revised
|
Scrip Code
|
ISIN
|
Stock
|Circuit Filter
|From %
|To %
|502901
|INE462D01018
|Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning & Weaving
|2
|5
|505343
|INE811D01024
|Monotype India
|2
|5
|506642
|INE888C01016
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|2
|5
|511064
|INE099M01027
|Aplaya Creations
|2
|5
|511716
|INE359A01012
|Escorts Finance
|2
|5
|521105
|INE482O01021
|Olympia Industries
|2
|5
|523120
|INE628D01014
|Ador Multiproducts
|2
|5
|524414
|INE744C01029
|Norris Medicines
|2
|5
|526081
|INE895E01017
|SC Agrotech
|2
|5
|530149
|INE219A01026
|KSL & Industries
|2
|5
|530333
|INE128F01010
|Emgee Cables & Communications
|2
|5
|531164
|INE995E01015
|Laser Diamonds
|2
|5
|531893
|INE248B01015
|Sawaca Business Machines
|2
|5
|531963
|INE607F01039
|Universal Credit & Securities
|2
|5
|533149
|INE143K01019
|Essar Securities
|2
|5
|534064
|INE123D01016
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|2
|5
|538364
|INE795P01023
|Birdhi Chand Pannalal Agencies
|2
|5
|538653
|INE649L01013
|Ejecta Marketing
|2
|5
|538772
|INE480D01010
|Niyogin Fintech
|2
|5
|538787
|INE997C01015
|Goenka Business & Finance
|2
|5
|539007
|INE115R01012
|Pincon Lifestyle
|2
|5
|539014
|INE059Q01014
|Kalpa Commercial
|2
|5
|539125
|INE914Q01010
|Layla Textile and Traders
|2
|5
|539169
|INE105R01013
|Funny Software
|2
|5
|539278
|INE653R01012
|Symbiox Investment & Trading Co
|2
|5
|539679
|INE332Q01015
|Kapil Raj Finance
|2
|5
|539854
|INE115S01010
|Halder Venture
|2
|5
|540361
|INE575D01033
|Danube Industries
|2
|5
|540874
|INE454F01010
|7Seas Entertainment
|2
|5
|541096
|INE365Y01019
|Bharat Parenterals
|2
|5
|503639
|INE314N01010
|Indsoya
|5
|2
|500013
|INE436A01026
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|5
|10
|500023
|INE363A01022
|Asian Hotels (North)
|5
|10
|500136
|INE778B01029
|Ester Industries
|5
|10
|500141
|INE912A01026
|Ferro Alloys Corporation
|5
|10
|500240
|INE266B01017
|Kinetic Engineering
|5
|10
|500267
|INE201B01022
|Majestic Auto
|5
|10
|500317
|INE142A01012
|Oswal Agro Mills
|5
|10
|500327
|INE600A01035
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|5
|10
|500414
|INE064A01026
|Timex Group India
|5
|10
|500500
|INE253A01025
|Hindustan Motors
|5
|10
|502448
|INE927A01040
|Rollatainers
|5
|10
|503162
|INE750D01016
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|5
|10
|503881
|INE155B01012
|Hind Syntex
|5
|10
|504286
|INE393A01011
|Delta Magnets
|5
|10
|504879
|INE569C01020
|Orient Abrasives
|5
|10
|504961
|INE895C01011
|Tayo Rolls
|5
|10
|504988
|INE380G01015
|Welcast Steels
|5
|10
|505299
|INE731D01024
|Kulkarni Power Tools
|5
|10
|505509
|INE688D01026
|Responsive Industries
|5
|10
|505526
|INE966A01022
|Dolat Investments
|5
|10
|507645
|INE339F01021
|Polson
|5
|10
|507794
|INE745B01028
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|5
|10
|507912
|INE724A01017
|LKP Finance
|5
|10
|509009
|INE218C01016
|AuSom Enterprise
|5
|10
|511672
|INE099G01011
|Scan Steels
|5
|10
|511736
|INE981D01025
|Ushdev International
|5
|10
|512093
|INE234B01023
|Cranes Software International
|5
|10
|512175
|INE685D01022
|Vama Industries
|5
|10
|512587
|INE077B01018
|Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
|5
|10
|512608
|INE474E01029
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|5
|10
|513216
|INE699A01011
|Uttam Galva Steels
|5
|10
|513335
|INE425A01011
|Metalyst Forgings
|5
|10
|513436
|INE640C01011
|Shah Alloys
|5
|10
|514183
|INE761G01016
|Black Rose Industries
|5
|10
|514211
|INE235C01010
|Sumeet Industries
|5
|10
|514264
|INE707B01010
|Seasons Textiles
|5
|10
|514266
|INE106C01013
|Zenith Fibres
|5
|10
|514326
|INE790C01014
|Patspin India
|5
|10
|517236
|INE216C01010
|Calcom Vision
|5
|10
|517411
|INE635A01023
|Shyam Telecom
|5
|10
|517481
|INE421N01021
|Artech Power & Trading
|5
|10
|519031
|INE455D01012
|Shah Foods
|5
|10
|519126
|INE254N01018
|Hindustan Foods
|5
|10
|519224
|INE210A01017
|Williamson Magor & Company
|5
|10
|521167
|INE485D01035
|Frontline Business Solutions
|5
|10
|522004
|INE177C01022
|Batliboi
|5
|10
|522005
|INE759F01012
|Austin Engineering Company
|5
|10
|522285
|INE854B01010
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|5
|10
|522650
|INE142E01014
|Bemco Hydraulics
|5
|10
|523011
|INE080A01014
|Weizmann
|5
|10
|523260
|INE844A01013
|PEARL Polymers
|5
|10
|523289
|INE763B01013
|Rama Vision
|5
|10
|523465
|INE969D01012
|Ind Bank Housing
|5
|10
|523475
|INE026D01011
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|5
|10
|523550
|INE951B01014
|Krypton Industries
|5
|10
|523594
|INE638D01021
|Kunststoffe Industries
|5
|10
|523606
|INE438E01016
|Sika Interplant Systems
|5
|10
|523638
|INE558A01019
|IP Rings
|5
|10
|523842
|INE460D01038
|Super Tannery
|5
|10
|524013
|INE806J01013
|Hindustan Fluorocarbons
|5
|10
|524075
|INE155C01010
|Albert David
|5
|10
|524394
|INE579C01029
|Vimta Labs
|5
|10
|524440
|INE198C01010
|Camex
|5
|10
|524470
|INE312C01025
|Syncom Formulations India
|5
|10
|524606
|INE415H01017
|Beryl Drugs
|5
|10
|524758
|INE812C01016
|Wintac
|5
|10
|526117
|INE011D01013
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|5
|10
|526415
|INE870B01016
|OK Play India
|5
|10
|526801
|INE474B01017
|PSL
|5
|10
|526807
|INE497B01018
|Seamec
|5
|10
|526853
|INE986A01012
|Bilcare
|5
|10
|526917
|INE659B01021
|CHD Developers
|5
|10
|526927
|INE991C01034
|Dion Global Solutions
|5
|10
|526987
|INE550C01020
|Urja Global
|5
|10
|530151
|INE256G01033
|Vijay Textiles
|5
|10
|530433
|INE960E01019
|Shiva Global Agro Industries
|5
|10
|530579
|INE152C01025
|Golden Goenka Fincorp
|5
|10
|530643
|INE316A01038
|Eco Recycling
|5
|10
|530943
|INE416A01036
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network
|5
|10
|531082
|INE914E01040
|Alankit
|5
|10
|531212
|INE606C01012
|Nalin Lease Finance
|5
|10
|531216
|INE819A01023
|Comfort Intech
|5
|10
|531306
|INE590D01016
|DHP India
|5
|10
|531390
|INE890B01014
|Upsurge Investment & Finance
|5
|10
|531518
|INE767B01014
|Vikas Granaries
|5
|10
|531525
|INE849B01010
|ACE Software Exports
|5
|10
|531539
|INE864D01015
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|5
|10
|531744
|INE548B01018
|Gini Silk Mills
|5
|10
|531834
|INE487B01019
|Natura Hue Chem
|5
|10
|531847
|INE194D01017
|Asian Star Company
|5
|10
|531879
|INE889E01010
|Pioneer Distilleries
|5
|10
|531892
|INE060B01014
|Khandwala Securities
|5
|10
|531921
|INE204E01012
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|5
|10
|532067
|INE994E01018
|Kilpest India
|5
|10
|532219
|INE306C01019
|Energy Development Company
|5
|10
|532310
|INE879A01019
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|5
|10
|532324
|INE039B01026
|Cinevista
|5
|10
|532326
|INE781A01025
|Intense Technologies
|5
|10
|532329
|INE310B01013
|Danlaw Technologies India
|5
|10
|532330
|INE998A01017
|Biopac India Corporation
|5
|10
|532416
|INE747B01016
|Next Mediaworks
|5
|10
|532456
|INE070C01037
|Compuage Infocom
|5
|10
|532624
|INE796G01012
|Jindal Photo
|5
|10
|532628
|INE748C01020
|3i Infotech
|5
|10
|532701
|INE266H01014
|Sree Sakthi Paper Mills
|5
|10
|532726
|INE297H01019
|Gallantt Metal
|5
|10
|532727
|INE400H01019
|Adhunik Metaliks
|5
|10
|532746
|INE466H01028
|Unity Infraprojects
|5
|10
|532774
|INE020G01017
|Accel Frontline
|5
|10
|532820
|INE311H01018
|E-Land Apparel
|5
|10
|532886
|INE105I01012
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|5
|10
|532894
|INE227G01018
|Indowind Energy
|5
|10
|532896
|INE387I01016
|Magnum Ventures
|5
|10
|532918
|INE575I01016
|Rathi Bars
|5
|10
|532925
|INE234I01010
|Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corp
|5
|10
|532946
|INE863I01016
|Bang Overseas
|5
|10
|532976
|INE091G01018
|Jai Balaji Industries
|5
|10
|532986
|INE368I01016
|Niraj Cement Structurals
|5
|10
|533008
|INE196J01019
|OCL Iron and Steel
|5
|10
|533012
|INE197J01017
|Landmark Property Development Co
|5
|10
|533204
|INE087J01010
|Mandhana Industries
|5
|10
|533227
|INE926K01017
|Asian Hotels (East)
|5
|10
|533257
|INE866K01015
|Indosolar
|5
|10
|533275
|INE482J01021
|Gyscoal Alloys
|5
|10
|533294
|INE722J01012
|Ravi Kumar Distilleries
|5
|10
|533393
|INE662L01016
|TCI Developers
|5
|10
|533506
|INE878H01016
|Inventure Growth & Securities
|5
|10
|533605
|INE023M01027
|Prakash Constrowell
|5
|10
|534060
|INE793G01035
|PMC Fincorp
|5
|10
|534338
|INE393F01010
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|5
|10
|534598
|INE735M01018
|S.E. Power
|5
|10
|534659
|INE131N01018
|Jointeca Education Solutions
|5
|10
|534680
|INE559N01010
|SRG Housing Finance
|5
|10
|535730
|INE731G01027
|Khoobsurat
|5
|10
|536644
|INE596O01010
|Newever Trade Wings
|5
|10
|536738
|INE325P01011
|Stellar Capital Services
|5
|10
|537259
|INE442P01014
|Suyog Telematics
|5
|10
|538365
|INE452L01012
|Adhunik Industries
|5
|10
|538496
|INE849M01017
|Tarini International
|5
|10
|538520
|INE857P01021
|Siddarth Businesses
|5
|10
|538607
|INE457P01020
|Toyam Industries
|5
|10
|538713
|INE011R01013
|Atishay
|5
|10
|538731
|INE982Q01017
|Powerhouse Gym & Wellness
|5
|10
|538860
|INE655P01029
|Panafic Industrials
|5
|10
|539009
|INE003Q01012
|GBL Industries
|5
|10
|539042
|INE976R01017
|AGI Infra
|5
|10
|539044
|INE824Q01011
|Manaksia Steels
|5
|10
|539099
|INE291R01011
|Athena Constructions
|5
|10
|539148
|INE788J01021
|Shivalik Rasayan
|5
|10
|539196
|INE829P01020
|Amba Enterprises
|5
|10
|539217
|INE606K01023
|Srestha Finvest
|5
|10
|539309
|INE230R01027
|Rama Steel Tubes
|5
|10
|539310
|INE365S01029
|Oyeeee Media
|5
|10
|539363
|INE094T01015
|Sri Krishna Constructions (India)
|5
|10
|539403
|INE800S01017
|Arambhan Hospitality Services
|5
|10
|539410
|INE873S01022
|Sinner Energy India
|5
|10
|539518
|INE551B01012
|Uday Jewellery Industries
|5
|10
|539593
|INE728Q01014
|Shivansh Finserve
|5
|10
|539798
|INE173U01015
|Umiya Tubes
|5
|10
|539839
|INE399S01010
|Franklin Leasing and Finance
|5
|10
|539842
|INE410U01011
|Sysco Industries
|5
|10
|539939
|INE571U01010
|Yash Chemex
|5
|10
|539962
|INE064D01012
|Quest Financial Services
|5
|10
|539984
|INE799B01017
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure
|5
|10
|539997
|INE552U01010
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|5
|10
|540081
|INE860T01019
|SAB Events & Governance Now Media
|5
|10
|540083
|INE871L01013
|TV Vision
|5
|10
|540125
|INE583V01013
|Radhika Jeweltech
|5
|10
|540150
|INE957U01011
|Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering
|5
|10
|540175
|INE964R01013
|Regency Investments
|5
|10
|540252
|INE607V01010
|Veeram Ornaments
|5
|10
|540394
|INE801W01017
|Jash Dealmark
|5
|10
|540405
|INE711V01010
|Oceanic Foods
|5
|10
|540519
|INE343X01018
|Meera Industries
|5
|10
|540590
|INE325X01015
|Riddhi Corporate Services
|5
|10
|540648
|INE471W01019
|Palash Securities
|5
|10
|540697
|INE319X01018
|A & M Febcon
|5
|10
|540756
|INE282Y01016
|Kaarya Facilities and Services
|5
|10
|540812
|INE457Y01014
|Kids Medical Systems
|5
|10
|540821
|INE994R01010
|Sadhna Broadcast
|5
|10
|540923
|INE760Y01011
|Ashoka Metcast
|5
|10
|540954
|INE586E01012
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|5
|10
|541144
|INE380Z01015
|Active Clothing Co
|5
|10
|590018
|INE598C01011
|Hisar Metal Industries
|5
|10
|590056
|INE498E01010
|Salona Cotspin
|5
|10
|590068
|INE731C01018
|Khaitan (India)
|5
|10
|506590
|INE602A01023
|Phillips Carbon Black
|5
|20
|541195
|INE099Z01011
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|5
|20
|541352
|INE00EM01016
|Megastar Foods
|5
|20
|541353
|INE870Z01015
|Innovators Facade Systems
|5
|20
|511359
|INE556D01017
|Ad-Manum Finance
|10
|5
|513401
|INE587D01012
|Ashiana Ispat
|10
|5
|526550
|INE652F01027
|Country Club Hospitality & Holidays
|10
|5
|532744
|INE302H01017
|GTN Textiles
|10
|5
|540072
|INE191V01015
|Shiva Granito Export
|10
|5
|540945
|INE180Z01019
|Focus Suites Solutions & Services
|10
|5
|500370
|INE924A01013
|Salora International
|10
|5
|501391
|INE855A01019
|WH Brady & Company
|10
|5
|522267
|INE466D01019
|Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
|10
|5
|526241
|INE762C01021
|Amrapali Industries
|10
|5
|531172
|INE569D01028
|Pranavaditya Spinning Mills
|10
|5
|531917
|INE070B01013
|Twinstar Industries
|10
|5
|538876
|INE907D01012
|S T Services
|10
|5
|541005
|INE398L01017
|Kanco Tea & Industries
|10
|5
|500024
|INE442A01024
|Assam Company India
|10
|20
|500059
|INE071A01013
|Binani Industries
|10
|20
|500083
|INE281A01026
|Century Extrusions
|10
|20
|500117
|INE500A01029
|DCW
|10
|20
|500170
|INE537A01013
|GTN Industries
|10
|20
|500211
|INE901A01011
|Insilco
|10
|20
|500306
|INE903A01025
|Jaykay Enterprises
|10
|20
|500449
|INE048A01011
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|10
|20
|500463
|INE676A01019
|AGC Networks
|10
|20
|500467
|INE544A01019
|Harrisons Malayalam
|10
|20
|500655
|INE291A01017
|Garware Polyester
|10
|20
|501848
|INE446C01013
|Global Offshore Services
|10
|20
|502445
|INE906D01014
|Citadel Realty and Developers
|10
|20
|503657
|INE255E01030
|Veer Energy & Infrastructure
|10
|20
|503804
|INE204C01024
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|10
|20
|504093
|INE795A01017
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|10
|20
|505036
|INE451C01013
|Automobile Corporation of Goa
|10
|20
|505230
|INE184C01028
|Cimmco
|10
|20
|505232
|INE232E01013
|Veljan Denison
|10
|20
|505250
|INE631D01026
|GG Dandekar Machine Works
|10
|20
|505850
|INE545L01021
|Mangal Credit and Fincorp
|10
|20
|505854
|INE391D01019
|TRF
|10
|20
|506079
|INE651C01018
|Lakshmi Precision Screws
|10
|20
|506522
|INE430D01015
|JL Morison India
|10
|20
|506854
|INE639B01015
|TANFAC Industries
|10
|20
|506981
|INE472D01017
|Bluechip Tex Industries
|10
|20
|507205
|INE133E01013
|Tilaknagar Industries
|10
|20
|507753
|INE284B01028
|TGV Sraac
|10
|20
|507944
|INE704G01016
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|10
|20
|508494
|INE712A01012
|Warren Tea
|10
|20
|508807
|INE684B01011
|I S T
|10
|20
|508941
|INE013E01017
|Panasonic Carbon India Company
|10
|20
|509220
|INE034D01031
|PTL Enterprises
|10
|20
|509715
|INE364A01020
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|10
|20
|511147
|INE549D01012
|Wall Street Finance
|10
|20
|511208
|INE050B01023
|IL&FS Investment Managers
|10
|20
|511509
|INE380K01017
|Vivo Bio Tech
|10
|20
|511557
|INE732K01019
|Pro Fin Capital Services
|10
|20
|511609
|INE569B01014
|ISL Consulting
|10
|20
|511630
|INE699B01027
|Sambhaav Media
|10
|20
|512131
|INE529F01027
|Signet Industries
|10
|20
|512257
|INE895A01023
|Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corp
|10
|20
|512519
|INE668D01028
|Donear Industries
|10
|20
|513059
|INE736H01024
|GS Auto International
|10
|20
|513361
|INE072A01029
|India Steel Works
|10
|20
|513472
|INE658D01011
|Simplex Castings
|10
|20
|513511
|INE798F01010
|Panchmahal Steel
|10
|20
|513687
|INE848B01012
|Spectra Industries
|10
|20
|513691
|INE988E01036
|JMT Auto
|10
|20
|513709
|INE960A01017
|Shilp Gravures
|10
|20
|514045
|INE594B01012
|BSL
|10
|20
|514215
|INE118K01011
|Binny
|10
|20
|515085
|INE298E01022
|Restile Ceramics
|10
|20
|516007
|INE805B01012
|Mangalam Timber Products
|10
|20
|516072
|INE270I01014
|Vishnu Chemicals
|10
|20
|516106
|INE538D01015
|Shree Karthik Papers
|10
|20
|517035
|INE302D01016
|Ruttonsha International Rectifier
|10
|20
|517080
|INE361M01021
|High Ground Enterprise
|10
|20
|517166
|INE252A01019
|SPEL Semiconductor
|10
|20
|517330
|INE981B01011
|CMI
|10
|20
|517372
|INE877E01015
|Gujarat Intrux
|10
|20
|517530
|INE130B01031
|Surana Telecom and Power
|10
|20
|517556
|INE362A01016
|PVP Ventures
|10
|20
|517571
|INE065B01013
|IMP Powers
|10
|20
|519307
|INE706A01022
|Vikas WSP
|10
|20
|519457
|INE295C01014
|Virat Crane Industries
|10
|20
|519494
|INE542C01019
|NK Industries
|10
|20
|520155
|INE580C01019
|Starlog Enterprises
|10
|20
|521109
|INE123B01028
|Nagreeka Exports
|10
|20
|522105
|INE372E01025
|Birla Precision Technologies
|10
|20
|522165
|INE867D01018
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|10
|20
|522292
|INE713D01055
|Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries
|10
|20
|523100
|INE124B01018
|Cosmo Ferrites
|10
|20
|523329
|INE668G01013
|Eldeco Housing & Industries
|10
|20
|523367
|INE499A01024
|DCM Shriram
|10
|20
|523768
|INE059C01022
|Gujarat Borosil
|10
|20
|524136
|INE417E01010
|Pee Cee Cosma Sope
|10
|20
|524500
|INE729D01010
|Kilitch Drugs India
|10
|20
|524520
|INE879K01018
|KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)
|10
|20
|524522
|INE919B01011
|Laffans Petrochemicals
|10
|20
|524610
|INE886C01010
|Rathi Graphic Technologies
|10
|20
|524634
|INE058F01019
|Alufluoride
|10
|20
|524640
|INE078I01011
|Archit Organosys
|10
|20
|524654
|INE936B01015
|Natural Capsules
|10
|20
|524663
|INE994B01014
|Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corp
|10
|20
|524687
|INE473E01021
|Basant Agro Tech India
|10
|20
|524711
|INE427C01021
|Vista Pharmaceuticals
|10
|20
|524764
|INE230G01020
|Nutraplus India
|10
|20
|524768
|INE634B01016
|Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition
|10
|20
|524818
|INE457C01010
|Dynamic Industries
|10
|20
|526263
|INE835B01035
|Mold-Tek Technologies
|10
|20
|526325
|INE609C01024
|Orient Press
|10
|20
|526519
|INE840D01015
|Alpine Housing Development Corp
|10
|20
|526544
|INE967B01028
|Scanpoint Geomatics
|10
|20
|526546
|INE493D01013
|Choksi Laboratories
|10
|20
|526727
|INE797D01017
|Garnet Construction
|10
|20
|526731
|INE630D01010
|Bright Brothers
|10
|20
|526737
|INE871E01018
|Corporate Courier and Cargo
|10
|20
|526849
|INE655B01011
|Banaras Beads
|10
|20
|526899
|INE552B01010
|Himalaya Food International
|10
|20
|530067
|INE718F01018
|CSL Finance
|10
|20
|530163
|INE817B01025
|Kerala Ayurveda
|10
|20
|530185
|INE936A01025
|Surat Textile Mills
|10
|20
|530305
|INE546C01010
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|10
|20
|530341
|INE596B01017
|Mukesh Babu Financial Services
|10
|20
|530461
|INE440C01016
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|10
|20
|530555
|INE074B01023
|Paramount Communications
|10
|20
|530627
|INE834D01018
|Vipul Organics
|10
|20
|530695
|INE233C01023
|Prime Property Development Corp
|10
|20
|530977
|INE260E01014
|Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
|10
|20
|531169
|INE709B01016
|SKP Securities
|10
|20
|531358
|INE102B01014
|Choice International
|10
|20
|531437
|INE523I01016
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|10
|20
|531453
|INE954E01012
|Mohit Industries
|10
|20
|531746
|INE505C01016
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|10
|20
|531761
|INE126J01016
|Apollo Pipes
|10
|20
|531869
|INE433G01012
|Sacheta Metals
|10
|20
|532039
|INE486F01012
|Zenotech Laboratories
|10
|20
|532123
|INE395A01016
|BSEL Infrastructure Realty
|10
|20
|532323
|INE555C01029
|Shiva Cement
|10
|20
|532339
|INE453B01029
|Compucom Software
|10
|20
|532351
|INE523B01011
|Aksh Optifibre
|10
|20
|532365
|INE417B01040
|Dynacons Systems & Solutions
|10
|20
|532371
|INE517B01013
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|10
|20
|532375
|INE716B01011
|Tips Industries
|10
|20
|532391
|INE808B01016
|Opto Circuits (India)
|10
|20
|532408
|INE933B01012
|Megasoft
|10
|20
|532507
|INE116D01028
|B.A.G. Films and Media
|10
|20
|532529
|INE155G01029
|New Delhi Television
|10
|20
|532604
|INE658G01014
|S.A.L. Steel
|10
|20
|532613
|INE450G01024
|VIP Clothing
|10
|20
|532647
|INE968G01033
|Provogue (India)
|10
|20
|532658
|INE076H01025
|Eon Electric
|10
|20
|532707
|INE256H01015
|Dynemic Products
|10
|20
|532713
|INE190H01016
|Sakuma Exports
|10
|20
|532721
|INE286H01012
|Visa Steel
|10
|20
|532741
|INE390H01012
|Kamdhenu
|10
|20
|532742
|INE111F01016
|Paushak
|10
|20
|532761
|INE596H01014
|HOV Services
|10
|20
|532780
|INE561H01026
|Parsvnath Developers
|10
|20
|532797
|INE718H01014
|Autoline Industries
|10
|20
|532875
|INE102I01027
|Allied Digital Services
|10
|20
|532877
|INE898F01018
|Simplex Projects
|10
|20
|532878
|INE385I01010
|Alpa Laboratories
|10
|20
|532884
|INE056I01017
|Refex Industries
|10
|20
|532895
|INE245I01016
|Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure
|10
|20
|532902
|INE429I01024
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|10
|20
|532906
|INE215I01019
|Maan Aluminium
|10
|20
|532907
|INE369I01014
|IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co
|10
|20
|532915
|INE621H01010
|Religare Enterprises
|10
|20
|532933
|INE386I01018
|Porwal Auto Components
|10
|20
|532941
|INE792I01017
|Cords Cable Industries
|10
|20
|532972
|INE877A01013
|Sankhya Infotech
|10
|20
|532980
|INE020J01029
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|10
|20
|532998
|INE947I01017
|Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute
|10
|20
|533015
|INE318J01027
|Nu Tek India
|10
|20
|533104
|INE615I01010
|Globus Spirits
|10
|20
|533158
|INE085J01014
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|10
|20
|533164
|INE141K01013
|Texmo Pipes and Products
|10
|20
|533259
|INE019J01013
|Sastasundar Ventures
|10
|20
|533272
|INE209L01016
|Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co
|10
|20
|533285
|INE245L01010
|RDB Realty & Infrastructure
|10
|20
|533298
|INE272L01022
|Surana Solar
|10
|20
|533316
|INE577L01016
|STEL Holdings
|10
|20
|533451
|INE725L01011
|Karma Energy
|10
|20
|533540
|INE040M01013
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|10
|20
|534184
|INE453M01018
|Nagarjuna Oil Refinery
|10
|20
|534312
|INE472M01018
|MT Educare
|10
|20
|534600
|INE391J01016
|JTL Infra
|10
|20
|534674
|INE741L01018
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|10
|20
|534748
|INE503B01013
|Steel Exchange India
|10
|20
|535279
|INE583M01012
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|10
|20
|535620
|INE160L01011
|Binny Mills
|10
|20
|535621
|INE159L01013
|S V Global Mill
|10
|20
|535916
|INE030P01017
|Alacrity Securities
|10
|20
|536493
|INE690O01011
|JK Agri Genetics
|10
|20
|536710
|INE326P01019
|S R G Securities Finance
|10
|20
|537785
|INE084Q01012
|Anisha Impex
|10
|20
|537800
|INE717C01025
|Mangalam Industrial Finance
|10
|20
|538092
|INE574G01013
|Joonktollee Tea & Industries
|10
|20
|538319
|INE191P01017
|GCM Capital Advisors
|10
|20
|538476
|INE172D01021
|Capital Trade Links
|10
|20
|538566
|INE919P01029
|Best Steel Logistics
|10
|20
|538765
|INE401Q01018
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|10
|20
|538812
|INE322R01014
|Aanchal Ispat
|10
|20
|538834
|INE242Q01016
|Meenakshi Enterprises
|10
|20
|538837
|INE237B01018
|Jeevan Scientific Technology
|10
|20
|538891
|INE613C01018
|South India Projects
|10
|20
|538902
|INE341R01014
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|10
|20
|538961
|INE949P01018
|Genus Paper & Boards
|10
|20
|538992
|INE002E01010
|SAR Auto Products
|10
|20
|539006
|INE596F01018
|PTC Industries
|10
|20
|539040
|INE812Q01016
|Tirupati Tyres
|10
|20
|539056
|INE172N01012
|Adlabs Entertainment
|10
|20
|539177
|INE206F01014
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10
|20
|539251
|INE875R01011
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|10
|20
|539287
|INE749B01012
|Ortin Laboratories
|10
|20
|539352
|INE212Q01019
|P. B. Films
|10
|20
|539354
|INE914G01011
|Polyspin Exports
|10
|20
|539391
|INE636B01011
|Acme Resources
|10
|20
|539470
|INE051N01018
|Shree Ganesh Biotech (India)
|10
|20
|539526
|INE452S01017
|Suncare Traders
|10
|20
|539528
|INE430R01015
|Aayush Food and Herbs
|10
|20
|539570
|INE742R01013
|OFS Technologies
|10
|20
|539686
|INE127T01013
|K.P. Energy
|10
|20
|539725
|INE314T01025
|Gokul Agro Resources
|10
|20
|539884
|INE671T01010
|Darshan Orna
|10
|20
|539979
|INE731U01010
|Digjam
|10
|20
|539982
|INE184U01012
|Advance Syntex
|10
|20
|539985
|INE120V01014
|Titaanium Ten Enterprise
|10
|20
|540027
|INE171P01019
|Prabhat Telecoms (India)
|10
|20
|540134
|INE818R01011
|Ishaan Infrastructures and Shelters
|10
|20
|540151
|INE942P01013
|Diksat Transworld
|10
|20
|540492
|INE594W01026
|Pure Giftcarat
|10
|20
|540647
|INE335W01016
|Ganges Securities
|10
|20
|540694
|INE236W01016
|ANG Lifesciences India
|10
|20
|540698
|INE555X01017
|Nouritrans Exim
|10
|20
|540730
|INE062Y01012
|Mehai Technology
|10
|20
|540735
|INE864K01010
|IRIS Business Services
|10
|20
|540850
|INE841Y01019
|Jhandewalas Foods
|10
|20
|540936
|INE063Z01017
|Gautam Gems
|10
|20
|540953
|INE923Y01015
|Kenvi Jewels
|10
|20
|540961
|INE644Y01017
|Shiva Mills
|10
|20
|590013
|INE445C01015
|Xpro India
|10
|20
|590022
|INE962C01027
|Eastern Silk Industries
|10
|20
|590024
|INE188A01015
|Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore
|10
|20
|590134
|INE414A01015
|Madras Fertilizers
|10
|20
|506910
|INE703C01025
|Jaysynth Dyestuff India
|20
|5
|508905
|INE641A01013
|SMIFS Capital Markets
|20
|5
|514138
|INE132C01027
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|20
|5
|530897
|INE825C01018
|NG Industries
|20
|5
|530991
|INE443C01010
|Roopa Industries
|20
|5
|531129
|INE635D01027
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|20
|5
|534190
|INE550L01013
|Olympic Cards
|20
|5
|535693
|INE320I01017
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|20
|5
|538788
|INE918C01011
|Gilada Finance & Investments
|20
|5
|539599
|INE079C01012
|Kotia Enterprises
|20
|5
|539669
|INE684D01025
|RGF Capital Markets
|20
|5
|539900
|INE642P01019
|Dalmia Industrial Development
|20
|5
|541133
|INE758W01019
|Apex Home Finance
|20
|5
|532762
|INE731H01025
|Action Construction Equipment
|20
|5
|502873
|INE950C01014
|HP Cotton Textile Mills
|20
|10
|506122
|INE820M01018
|Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment
|20
|10
|512297
|INE408F01016
|Shantai Industries
|20
|10
|513043
|INE158G01015
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|20
|10
|526755
|INE548D01014
|Velan Hotels
|20
|10
|526827
|INE882D01017
|Spice Islands Apparels
|20
|10
|530809
|INE355C01016
|BNR Udyog
|20
|10
|533315
|INE690J01011
|Innovassynth Investments
|20
|10
|526747
|INE078D01012
|PG Foils
|20
|10
Source: BSE
Also Read | BSE puts Anil Ambani’s R-Naval under ‘additional surveillance measure’; check full list