BSE receives 362 investor complaints against companies in December, fixes 473 grievances

The resolved complaints include those brought forward from the previous period, BSE said in a statement.

Written By PTI
Out of the total complaints resolved, 461 were against active companies. (File)
Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it received 362 investor complaints pertaining to non-receipt of shares and debt securities against 207 companies in December 2021.

During the period, the stock exchange resolved 473 grievances against 262 listed companies. The resolved complaints include those brought forward from the previous period, BSE said in a statement.

Complaints made against the firms included that of non-receipt of money, shares, demat as well as physical, non-receipt of debt securities, corporate benefits, entitlements and interest, the exchange said.

Of the total complaints received, 348 were against active companies while 14 were against suspended firms during the month. Out of the total complaints resolved, 461 were against active companies whereas 12 were against suspended firms.

The companies with pending investor complaints include JK Pharmachem Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Teem Laboratories, Blazon Marbles, Saptak Chem And Business Ltd, Gujarat Meditech Ltd, Global Securities, Willard India Ltd and Softrak Venture Investments Ltd.

