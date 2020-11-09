  • MORE MARKET STATS

BSE Q2 net profit grows 28 pc, revenue up 15 pc

November 9, 2020 1:13 PM

The average daily turnover in equity segment climbed 44 per cent to Rs 3,703 crore during April-September this fiscal as compared to Rs 2,563 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 125.38 crore in July-September 2020-21 from Rs 108.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Leading stock exchange BSE has reported 28 per cent surge in net profit at Rs 46.81 crore for three months ended September 30.

In comparison, the exchange posted a net profit of Rs 36.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, BSE said in a statement.

The number of transactions processed on StAR Mutual Fund platform increased 60 per cent to 4 crore during the half year ended September 30, 2020 from 2.50 crore transaction processed during the same period a year ago.

