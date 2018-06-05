BSE puts Anil Ambani’s R-Naval under ‘additional surveillance measure’, takes tally to 109; check full list

In BSE’s latest list of securities under ASM, Reliance Naval, and five other companies are from the ‘A’ group. (Image: PTI)

BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) had placed Anil Ambani’s Reliance Naval and Engineering (R-Naval) and 108 other securities under the ‘additional surveillance measure’ in order to put a check on the price-volume manipulation with effect from today, 5 June 2018. This move came after the exchange’s order on 31 May 2018 which put as many as 37 securities under ASM. Other than Reliance Naval and Engineering (R-Naval), major companies such as Amtek Auto, Apex Frozen Foods, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company, Electrosteel Steels, Goa Carbon, Graphite India, GVK Power & Infrastructure, HEG, Indiabulls Ventures, Jaypee Infratech, Radico Khaitan, Rain Industries, Sterling Biotech, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness and Venkys (India) are also included in the list.

According to the BSE’s order, 5% price band shall be applicable immediately effective from 5 June 2018 which means the maximum possible uptick or downtick in these scrips will be up to 5%. Further, on all these securities, 100% of the total order value should be deposited as margins before executing a trade. “100% Margins shall be applicable w.e.f. 6 June 2018 on all open positions as on 5 June 2018 and new positions created from 6 June 2018 onwards, BSE said in a statement.

Here is the consolidated list of 109 companies that are under BSE’s ‘additional surveillance measure’

Serial No. Scrip Code ISIN Stock Trade for Trade BSE Group 1 538570 INE860P01025 Achal Investments Yes XT 2 517356 INE167B01025 ACI Infocom Yes XT 3 521070 INE270A01011 Alok Industries – T 4 507525 INE866E01026 Amrit Corp – X 5 520077 INE130C01021 Amtek Auto – Z 6 540692 INE346W01013 Apex Frozen Foods – X 7 511064 INE099M01027 Aplaya Creations – X 8 500016 INE957C01019 Aruna Hotels – XT 9 526187 INE293C01019 Ashram Online.Com – XT 10 507526 INE073G01016 Associated Alcohols & Breweries – X 11 539018 INE213D01015 Beekay Steel Industries – X 12 500052 INE922A01025 Bhansali Engineering Polymers – X 13 523229 INE415D01024 Bharat Seats – X 14 533321 INE607L01029 Bil Energy Systems Yes T 15 500020 INE032A01023 Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company – A 16 532678 INE589G01011 Bombay Rayon Fashions Yes T 17 540006 INE595R01015 Bullish Bonds & Holdings Yes XT 18 517421 INE295F01017 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances – B 19 511742 INE583D01011 Chokhani Securities – X 20 532342 INE354B01029 Commex Technology Yes XT 21 539131 INE767G01013 Crescent Leasing – X 22 522163 INE989C01012 Diamond Power Infrastructure Yes T 23 506414 INE225B01013 Dil – X 24 540047 INE917M01012 Dilip Buildcon – A 25 538653 INE649L01013 Ejecta Marketing – X 26 533264 INE481K01013 Electrosteel Steels Yes T 27 533218 INE778K01012 Emami Infrastructure – B 28 530333 INE128F01010 Emgee Cables & Communications – P 29 500650 INE369A01029 Excel Industries – B 30 514474 INE719D01011 Fairdeal Filaments – X 31 533333 INE045J01026 Fineotex Chemical – B 32 502865 INE518A01013 Forbes & Company – B 33 539730 INE194R01017 Fredun Pharmaceuticals – XT 34 539228 INE480S01018 Gala Global Products – B 35 512493 INE590B01010 Garnet International Yes XT 36 539407 INE854S01014 Generic Engineering Construction – X 37 509567 INE426D01013 Goa Carbon – B 38 538787 INE997C01015 Goenka Business & Finance – X 39 532439 INE260D01016 Goldstone Infratech – B 40 509488 INE371A01025 Graphite India – B 41 532951 INE871H01011 GSS Infotech – B 42 532775 INE221H01019 GTL Infrastructure Yes T 43 532708 INE251H01024 GVK Power & Infrastructure – B 44 509631 INE545A01016 HEG – B 45 509675 INE557A01011 HIL – B 46 500184 INE019C01026 Himadri Speciality Chemical – B 47 509627 INE551A01022 Hindustan Dorr-Oliver – T 48 500201 INE560A01015 India Glycols – B 49 532960 INE274G01010 Indiabulls Ventures – A 50 533207 INE099J01015 Jaypee Infratech Yes T 51 514034 INE187A01017 JBF Industries Yes T 52 531543 INE247D01021 Jindal Worldwide – B 53 539679 INE332Q01015 Kapil Raj Finance – X 54 532054 INE291D01011 KDDL – B 55 532997 INE143H01015 KSK Energy Ventures – B 56 530149 INE219A01026 KSL & Industries – X 57 532081 INE216D01026 KSS Yes T 58 539992 INE093R01011 Lloyds Steels Industries Yes T 59 513269 INE993A01026 Man Industries (India) – B 60 500279 INE831A01028 Mirc Electronics – B 61 530047 INE313D01013 Mohota Industries Yes T 62 505343 INE811D01024 Monotype India – X 63 500298 INE585A01020 National Peroxide – B 64 538772 INE480D01010 Niyogin Fintech – B 65 538547 INE189Q01019 Oasis Tradelink Yes B 66 533317 INE474L01016 Omkar Speciality Chemicals – B 67 530135 INE350C01017 Optiemus Infracom – B 68 501179 INE221D01018 Oscar Investments Yes XT 69 539007 INE115R01012 Pincon Lifestyle Yes Z 70 506022 INE603A01013 Prakash Industries – B 71 511116 INE527B01020 Quadrant Televentures – X 72 532497 INE944F01028 Radico Khaitan – A 73 500339 INE855B01025 Rain Industries – A 74 514223 INE410D01017 Ramgopal Polytex Yes T 75 533107 INE542F01012 Reliance Naval and Engineering – A 76 519097 INE534D01014 Ritesh International Yes XT 77 519260 INE890C01046 Sanwaria Consumer – B 78 531893 INE248B01015 Sawaca Business Machines – X 79 531925 INE545N01019 Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult – XT 80 538212 INE909D01026 Sharp Investments – X 81 533520 INE126M01010 SORIL Holdings and Ventures – T 82 536799 INE002J01027 SRS Finance – X 83 533569 INE219H01039 SRS – T 84 533305 INE953I01023 SRS Real Infrastructure – X 85 531723 INE224E01028 Stampede Capital – T 86 570005 INE224E01036 Stampede Capital – DVR – B 87 512299 INE324C01038 Sterling Biotech Yes Z 88 508998 INE696C01021 Sterling International Enterprises Yes Z 89 532711 INE305H01028 Sunil Hitech Engineers – B 90 535141 INE338O01025 Sunstar Realty Development – T 91 530677 INE822E01011 Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) – XT 92 532904 INE550H01011 Supreme Infrastructure India – B 93 506863 INE716M01026 Swadeshi Industries & Leasing – X 94 533200 INE502K01016 Talwalkars Better Value Fitness – B 95 540108 INE864T01011 Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs – X 96 504966 INE422C01014 Tinplate Company of India – B 97 532812 INE804H01012 Transwarranty Finance – B 98 526957 INE493E01029 Uniply Decor – X 99 532765 INE235G01011 Usher Agro – B 100 500254 INE292A01023 Uttam Value Steels Yes T 101 523261 INE398A01010 Venkys (India) – B 102 537820 INE159N01027 Viji Finance – B 103 534741 INE247C01023 Virtual Global Education – X 104 532411 INE861A01058 Visesh Infotecnics Yes T 105 536128 INE211P01021 VKJ Infradevelopers Yes XT 106 523660 INE054C01015 Waterbase – X 107 522029 INE052A01021 Windsor Machines – B 108 522108 INE384C01016 Yuken India – X 109 512553 INE058B01018 Zenith Exports – T

Notably, in BSE’s latest list of securities under ASM, Reliance Naval, and five other companies are from the ‘A’ group, 37 companies including HEG are from ‘B’ and rest are from T, X, XT, Z and P groups, respectively.

“Market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time,” BSE said in a notice on 4 June 2018. “The shortlisting of securities under ASM Framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity,” BSE notice added. According to BSE, in case of any clarifications, members can contact at 2272 5001/ 2272 1717 /2272 5158.

