BSE puts Anil Ambani’s R-Naval under ‘additional surveillance measure’, takes tally to 109; check full list

BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) had placed Anil Ambani’s Reliance Naval and Engineering (R-Naval) and 108 other securities under the ‘additional surveillance measure’ in order to put a check on the price-volume manipulation with effect from today, 5 June 2018. This move came after the exchange’s order on 31 May 2018 which put as many as 37 securities under ASM. Other than Reliance Naval and Engineering (R-Naval), major companies such as Amtek Auto, Apex Frozen Foods, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company, Electrosteel Steels, Goa Carbon, Graphite India, GVK Power & Infrastructure, HEG, Indiabulls Ventures, Jaypee Infratech, Radico Khaitan, Rain Industries, Sterling Biotech, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness and Venkys (India) are also included in the list.
According to the BSE’s order, 5% price band shall be applicable immediately effective from 5 June 2018 which means the maximum possible uptick or downtick in these scrips will be up to 5%. Further, on all these securities, 100% of the total order value should be deposited as margins before executing a trade. “100% Margins shall be applicable w.e.f. 6 June 2018 on all open positions as on 5 June 2018 and new positions created from 6 June 2018 onwards, BSE said in a statement.
Here is the consolidated list of 109 companies that are under BSE’s ‘additional surveillance measure’
|Serial No.
|Scrip Code
|ISIN
|Stock
|Trade for Trade
|BSE Group
|1
|538570
|INE860P01025
|Achal Investments
|Yes
|XT
|2
|517356
|INE167B01025
|ACI Infocom
|Yes
|XT
|3
|521070
|INE270A01011
|Alok Industries
|–
|T
|4
|507525
|INE866E01026
|Amrit Corp
|–
|X
|5
|520077
|INE130C01021
|Amtek Auto
|–
|Z
|6
|540692
|INE346W01013
|Apex Frozen Foods
|–
|X
|7
|511064
|INE099M01027
|Aplaya Creations
|–
|X
|8
|500016
|INE957C01019
|Aruna Hotels
|–
|XT
|9
|526187
|INE293C01019
|Ashram Online.Com
|–
|XT
|10
|507526
|INE073G01016
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|–
|X
|11
|539018
|INE213D01015
|Beekay Steel Industries
|–
|X
|12
|500052
|INE922A01025
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|–
|X
|13
|523229
|INE415D01024
|Bharat Seats
|–
|X
|14
|533321
|INE607L01029
|Bil Energy Systems
|Yes
|T
|15
|500020
|INE032A01023
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company
|–
|A
|16
|532678
|INE589G01011
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|Yes
|T
|17
|540006
|INE595R01015
|Bullish Bonds & Holdings
|Yes
|XT
|18
|517421
|INE295F01017
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|–
|B
|19
|511742
|INE583D01011
|Chokhani Securities
|–
|X
|20
|532342
|INE354B01029
|Commex Technology
|Yes
|XT
|21
|539131
|INE767G01013
|Crescent Leasing
|–
|X
|22
|522163
|INE989C01012
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|Yes
|T
|23
|506414
|INE225B01013
|Dil
|–
|X
|24
|540047
|INE917M01012
|Dilip Buildcon
|–
|A
|25
|538653
|INE649L01013
|Ejecta Marketing
|–
|X
|26
|533264
|INE481K01013
|Electrosteel Steels
|Yes
|T
|27
|533218
|INE778K01012
|Emami Infrastructure
|–
|B
|28
|530333
|INE128F01010
|Emgee Cables & Communications
|–
|P
|29
|500650
|INE369A01029
|Excel Industries
|–
|B
|30
|514474
|INE719D01011
|Fairdeal Filaments
|–
|X
|31
|533333
|INE045J01026
|Fineotex Chemical
|–
|B
|32
|502865
|INE518A01013
|Forbes & Company
|–
|B
|33
|539730
|INE194R01017
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals
|–
|XT
|34
|539228
|INE480S01018
|Gala Global Products
|–
|B
|35
|512493
|INE590B01010
|Garnet International
|Yes
|XT
|36
|539407
|INE854S01014
|Generic Engineering Construction
|–
|X
|37
|509567
|INE426D01013
|Goa Carbon
|–
|B
|38
|538787
|INE997C01015
|Goenka Business & Finance
|–
|X
|39
|532439
|INE260D01016
|Goldstone Infratech
|–
|B
|40
|509488
|INE371A01025
|Graphite India
|–
|B
|41
|532951
|INE871H01011
|GSS Infotech
|–
|B
|42
|532775
|INE221H01019
|GTL Infrastructure
|Yes
|T
|43
|532708
|INE251H01024
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|–
|B
|44
|509631
|INE545A01016
|HEG
|–
|B
|45
|509675
|INE557A01011
|HIL
|–
|B
|46
|500184
|INE019C01026
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|–
|B
|47
|509627
|INE551A01022
|Hindustan Dorr-Oliver
|–
|T
|48
|500201
|INE560A01015
|India Glycols
|–
|B
|49
|532960
|INE274G01010
|Indiabulls Ventures
|–
|A
|50
|533207
|INE099J01015
|Jaypee Infratech
|Yes
|T
|51
|514034
|INE187A01017
|JBF Industries
|Yes
|T
|52
|531543
|INE247D01021
|Jindal Worldwide
|–
|B
|53
|539679
|INE332Q01015
|Kapil Raj Finance
|–
|X
|54
|532054
|INE291D01011
|KDDL
|–
|B
|55
|532997
|INE143H01015
|KSK Energy Ventures
|–
|B
|56
|530149
|INE219A01026
|KSL & Industries
|–
|X
|57
|532081
|INE216D01026
|KSS
|Yes
|T
|58
|539992
|INE093R01011
|Lloyds Steels Industries
|Yes
|T
|59
|513269
|INE993A01026
|Man Industries (India)
|–
|B
|60
|500279
|INE831A01028
|Mirc Electronics
|–
|B
|61
|530047
|INE313D01013
|Mohota Industries
|Yes
|T
|62
|505343
|INE811D01024
|Monotype India
|–
|X
|63
|500298
|INE585A01020
|National Peroxide
|–
|B
|64
|538772
|INE480D01010
|Niyogin Fintech
|–
|B
|65
|538547
|INE189Q01019
|Oasis Tradelink
|Yes
|B
|66
|533317
|INE474L01016
|Omkar Speciality Chemicals
|–
|B
|67
|530135
|INE350C01017
|Optiemus Infracom
|–
|B
|68
|501179
|INE221D01018
|Oscar Investments
|Yes
|XT
|69
|539007
|INE115R01012
|Pincon Lifestyle
|Yes
|Z
|70
|506022
|INE603A01013
|Prakash Industries
|–
|B
|71
|511116
|INE527B01020
|Quadrant Televentures
|–
|X
|72
|532497
|INE944F01028
|Radico Khaitan
|–
|A
|73
|500339
|INE855B01025
|Rain Industries
|–
|A
|74
|514223
|INE410D01017
|Ramgopal Polytex
|Yes
|T
|75
|533107
|INE542F01012
|Reliance Naval and Engineering
|–
|A
|76
|519097
|INE534D01014
|Ritesh International
|Yes
|XT
|77
|519260
|INE890C01046
|Sanwaria Consumer
|–
|B
|78
|531893
|INE248B01015
|Sawaca Business Machines
|–
|X
|79
|531925
|INE545N01019
|Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult
|–
|XT
|80
|538212
|INE909D01026
|Sharp Investments
|–
|X
|81
|533520
|INE126M01010
|SORIL Holdings and Ventures
|–
|T
|82
|536799
|INE002J01027
|SRS Finance
|–
|X
|83
|533569
|INE219H01039
|SRS
|–
|T
|84
|533305
|INE953I01023
|SRS Real Infrastructure
|–
|X
|85
|531723
|INE224E01028
|Stampede Capital
|–
|T
|86
|570005
|INE224E01036
|Stampede Capital – DVR
|–
|B
|87
|512299
|INE324C01038
|Sterling Biotech
|Yes
|Z
|88
|508998
|INE696C01021
|Sterling International Enterprises
|Yes
|Z
|89
|532711
|INE305H01028
|Sunil Hitech Engineers
|–
|B
|90
|535141
|INE338O01025
|Sunstar Realty Development
|–
|T
|91
|530677
|INE822E01011
|Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)
|–
|XT
|92
|532904
|INE550H01011
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|–
|B
|93
|506863
|INE716M01026
|Swadeshi Industries & Leasing
|–
|X
|94
|533200
|INE502K01016
|Talwalkars Better Value Fitness
|–
|B
|95
|540108
|INE864T01011
|Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs
|–
|X
|96
|504966
|INE422C01014
|Tinplate Company of India
|–
|B
|97
|532812
|INE804H01012
|Transwarranty Finance
|–
|B
|98
|526957
|INE493E01029
|Uniply Decor
|–
|X
|99
|532765
|INE235G01011
|Usher Agro
|–
|B
|100
|500254
|INE292A01023
|Uttam Value Steels
|Yes
|T
|101
|523261
|INE398A01010
|Venkys (India)
|–
|B
|102
|537820
|INE159N01027
|Viji Finance
|–
|B
|103
|534741
|INE247C01023
|Virtual Global Education
|–
|X
|104
|532411
|INE861A01058
|Visesh Infotecnics
|Yes
|T
|105
|536128
|INE211P01021
|VKJ Infradevelopers
|Yes
|XT
|106
|523660
|INE054C01015
|Waterbase
|–
|X
|107
|522029
|INE052A01021
|Windsor Machines
|–
|B
|108
|522108
|INE384C01016
|Yuken India
|–
|X
|109
|512553
|INE058B01018
|Zenith Exports
|–
|T
Notably, in BSE’s latest list of securities under ASM, Reliance Naval, and five other companies are from the ‘A’ group, 37 companies including HEG are from ‘B’ and rest are from T, X, XT, Z and P groups, respectively.
“Market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time,” BSE said in a notice on 4 June 2018. “The shortlisting of securities under ASM Framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity,” BSE notice added. According to BSE, in case of any clarifications, members can contact at 2272 5001/ 2272 1717 /2272 5158.
