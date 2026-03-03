|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,997.62
|4,001.03
|10
|3,967.56
|3,982.6
|20
|3,939.32
|3,945.66
|50
|3,855.76
|3,888.5
|100
|3,858.37
|3,855.23
|200
|3,818.32
|3,816.89
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Torrent Power
|1556.80
|-9.00
|-0.57
|Castrol India
|185.80
|-1.20
|-0.64
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Aegis Logistics
|679.20
|-9.65
|-1.40
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.95
|-4.55
|-1.49
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|ACME Solar Holdings
|232.20
|-3.95
|-1.67
|Mahanagar Gas
|1199.05
|-20.35
|-1.67
|Gujarat Gas
|398.45
|-8.55
|-2.10
|NTPC Green Energy
|88.10
|-2.01
|-2.23
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.80
|-4.35
|-2.54
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.75
|-25.25
|-2.62
|CESC
|153.65
|-4.30
|-2.72
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|NLC India
|252.75
|-7.20
|-2.77
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|NAVA
|578.20
|-17.35
|-2.91
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|Adani Energy Solutions
|975.80
|-35.25
|-3.49
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|SJVN
|70.27
|-2.81
|-3.85
|Petronet LNG
|310.40
|-12.95
|-4.00
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.98
|-4.09
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|187.95
|-8.70
|-4.42
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.48
|-0.68
|-4.49
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Adani Green Energy
|903.25
|-44.95
|-4.74
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|216.35
|-12.70
|-5.54