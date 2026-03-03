Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Power & Energy Index

NSE
BSE

BSE POWER & ENERGY

BSE Power & Energy
BSE Power & Energy
3926.06 Closed
-1.91-76.34
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE Power & Energy Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,802.18₹3,950.79
₹3,926.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,194.96₹4,051.91
₹3,926.06
Open Price
₹3,802.19
Prev. Close
₹4,002.40

BSE Power & Energy Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,997.624,001.03
103,967.563,982.6
203,939.323,945.66
503,855.763,888.5
1003,858.373,855.23
2003,818.323,816.89

BSE Power & Energy Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Power & Energy Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Oil India		488.654.700.97
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Torrent Power		1556.80-9.00-0.57
Castrol India		185.80-1.20-0.64
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.07
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.13
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
Aegis Logistics		679.20-9.65-1.40
Gujarat State Petronet		299.95-4.55-1.49
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.53
ACME Solar Holdings		232.20-3.95-1.67
Mahanagar Gas		1199.05-20.35-1.67
Gujarat Gas		398.45-8.55-2.10
NTPC Green Energy		88.10-2.01-2.23
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.48
Indraprastha Gas		166.80-4.35-2.54
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.75-25.25-2.62
CESC		153.65-4.30-2.72
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
NLC India		252.75-7.20-2.77
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
NAVA		578.20-17.35-2.91
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.96
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.36
Adani Energy Solutions		975.80-35.25-3.49
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
SJVN		70.27-2.81-3.85
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.00
Reliance Power		22.98-0.98-4.09
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		187.95-8.70-4.42
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.48-0.68-4.49
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.74
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.35-12.70-5.54

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
