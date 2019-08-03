BSE posts net profit of Rs 41.3 crore in Q1

The BSE’s mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF mobile app processed over 10,000 transactions amounting to Rs 101 crore between May 15 to June 15.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) posted a net profit of Rs 41.3 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, a fall of 20.4% from the previous year. In Q4FY19, BSE posted a net profit of Rs 51.9 crore. Consolidated revenues stood at Rs 112.1 crore against Rs 115.7 crore in Q4FY19. However, its operating Ebitda (consolidated) for the quarter ended increased by 120% to Rs 5.5 crore from Rs 2.5 crore in the previous quarter. While its total revenue fell to Rs 166 crore this quarter from Rs 182 crore in Q4FY19.

The BSE’s mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF mobile app processed over 10,000 transactions amounting to Rs 101 crore between May 15 to June 15. The number of registered mutual fund distributors in the Mutual Fund segment increased to 26,269 as on July 31, 2019 from 10,678 for the same period in the previous year. “StAR MF platform has contributed 11% to the revenue from operations in a short period of past 2 years. Some of the newer businesses have also started contributing to the revenues significantly,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE.

The average daily turnover in India INX, the wholly-owned subsidiary at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, increased to $1,879 million in Q1 FY20 from $447 million in Q1FY19. With regard to its commodity derivatives segment, average daily turnover for the quarter ending 30th June 2019 was Rs 238 crore. BSE in a media release also announced that it has proposed to buyback 67.65 lakhs equity shares at Rs 680 per equity share through tender offer route. The number of shares proposed to be bought back represents 13.06% of the total paid-up equity capital of the company. The total amount of buyback size would be maximum of Rs 460 crore.

“BSE has already filed its Draft Letter of Offer with respect to same on July 22, 2019, and is in the process of providing certain additional documents and information as required,” the company said in the release.