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26349.18 Closed
-0.63-167.13
check Companies List
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BSE Oil & Gas Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26,280.38₹26,538.70
₹26,349.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25,073.03₹29,833.46
₹26,349.18
Open Price
₹26,404.54
Prev. Close
₹26,516.31

Source: Dion Global

BSE Oil & Gas Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526,293.8926,369.51
1026,306.4826,344.8
2026,312.226,340.19
5026,436.8826,464.48
10026,621.1926,729.87
20027,425.9126,973.72

Source: Dion Global

BSE Oil & Gas Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

  • stockNamecmpchange
  • RIL1,331.556.55
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Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

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BSE Oil & Gas Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.06
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.22
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.42
Adani Total Gas		657.00-3.05-0.46
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.76
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.21
Indraprastha Gas		152.00-2.35-1.52
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.70
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.09

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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