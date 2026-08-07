Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26,293.89
|26,369.51
|10
|26,306.48
|26,344.8
|20
|26,312.2
|26,340.19
|50
|26,436.88
|26,464.48
|100
|26,621.19
|26,729.87
|200
|27,425.91
|26,973.72
Source: Dion Global
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|-3.05
|-0.46
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-2.35
|-1.52
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09