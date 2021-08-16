BSE, NSE trading open today, settlement holiday today for Parsi New Year

On settlement holiday, trading in equity markets takes place as usual, but clearing and settlement remain shut for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds

Stock exchange clearing houses mark settlement holiday today, 16 August 2021, on account of Parsi New Year. On settlement holiday, trading in equity markets takes place as usual, but clearing and settlement remain shut for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds. It may be noted that the trading holiday is different from the settlement holiday as in the case of the former, stock markets remain closed and no trading takes place. Moreover, this week, Indian stock markets will observe a trading holiday on Thursday, 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram.